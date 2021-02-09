 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chronicle Herald)   Want a vacant lot? $600   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia, Cape Breton Island, Tax, Property, person property tax sales, Sales, property tax sale auction, Capitalism  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 4:06 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"CBRM property tax tender sale offering 69 properties with starting bid of $600"

Nice.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Private tow lots will buy them up if they are next to high traffic areas near stores and apartments. A single no parking sign way the fark in the corner is all they need to tow. I have seen some of them put their own dead vehicles in the lots to make it seem like a okay place to park.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.