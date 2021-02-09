 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Protip: Don't play Russian roulette with an automatic pistol   (miheadlines.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't be first playing and see the cash up front for bets
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?


He was a Responsible Gun Owner©.  You can't ever blame them for a death, per the Ammosexual Lobby's interpretation of the 2nd amendment, so it must have been an accident.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kudayta: mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?

He was a Responsible Gun Owner©.  You can't ever blame them for a death, per the Ammosexual Lobby's interpretation of the 2nd amendment, so it must have been an accident.


I lost track.  Is the officially sanctioned term 'accidental discharge', or 'negligent discharge'?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: kudayta: mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?

He was a Responsible Gun Owner©.  You can't ever blame them for a death, per the Ammosexual Lobby's interpretation of the 2nd amendment, so it must have been an accident.

I lost track.  Is the officially sanctioned term 'accidental discharge', or 'negligent discharge'?


That depends on whether the Responsible Gun Owner© is white or not.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Darwin always wins.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the gun OK?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gun Play...

- Act 1 -

* BANG *

*thud*

- Fin -
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too early in the morning yet for our regular "2nd Amendment is a curse..." poster.

/he's correct
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pontiac man

There's yer problem

All the smart people are Ford guys
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Pontiac man

There's yer problem

All the smart people are Ford guys


Found On Roadside, Dead.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: baka-san: Pontiac man

There's yer problem

All the smart people are Ford guys

Found On Roadside, Dead.


Fixes Or Repaired Daily...
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much alcohol or drugs were involved?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F'it, just to be that guy...

*semi-automatic

I doubt this guy had a full brrrrrrt pistol.

/I hope, at least.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not?  It's like the fast version of Monopoly.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Gun Play...- Act 1 -* BANG **thud*- Fin -


Bold move both introducing a gun and having it go off in the first act
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?


He probably assumed the gun was unloaded and wanted to prove it after his gf said to quit waving the gun around.

At least he did so on himself rather than blowing away one of his friends. Idiot.
 
Beerbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidental shooting" must be less paperwork than "suicide".
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?


Sounds like a "thought it wasn't loaded" scenario.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Archie Goodwin: Gun Play...- Act 1 -* BANG **thud*- Fin -

Bold move both introducing a gun and having it go off in the first act


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's remove the magazine THEN rack the slide.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the good old days when a certain Farker in good standing defended insane gun policies ad nauseum and then claimed he would kill Hillary Clinton in case she won the election? Good times.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?

He probably assumed the gun was unloaded and wanted to prove it after his gf said to quit waving the gun around.

At least he did so on himself rather than blowing away one of his friends. Idiot.


eatsleeptravelrepeat.comView Full Size

The gun is always loaded....
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're stupid enough to play Russian Roulette, then by all means, please use an automatic.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I told u I was hardcore
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kudayta: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: kudayta: mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?

He was a Responsible Gun Owner©.  You can't ever blame them for a death, per the Ammosexual Lobby's interpretation of the 2nd amendment, so it must have been an accident.

I lost track.  Is the officially sanctioned term 'accidental discharge', or 'negligent discharge'?

That depends on whether the Responsible Gun Owner© is white or not.


In this case, neither.

Never point a loaded firearm at anything unless / until you mean to destroy that thing. This guy destroyed the thing he aimed at. Mission accomplished.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oopsie.  Gun worked as designed.

Now go check that the gravity is still on.
 
phenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again, for those who may have missed it.

Rule 1: It is ALWAYS loaded - even when it's not.
Rule 2: See Rule 1.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Automatic pistol?

You mean like a MAC 10 or MAC 11? Uzi?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh no! Now we'll never sure cancer. What a loss.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: baka-san: Pontiac man

There's yer problem

All the smart people are Ford guys

Found On Roadside, Dead.


-Burma Shave
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: mcmnky: "he put the gun to his head, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot and killed himself"

How is that an accident? Was he shooting to just injure himself?

He probably assumed the gun was unloaded and wanted to prove it after his gf said to quit waving the gun around.

At least he did so on himself rather than blowing away one of his friends. Idiot.


More like suicide.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Terry Kath approves.

/ from some other dimension
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Terry Kath approves.

/ from some other dimension


I can't funny this one.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: [i.pinimg.com image 850x1193]


Seems like good rules but because it's from the NRA I have to assume that the idea is to somehow create a wedge issue and further divide Americans...or take guns away from black people.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't shoot yourself in the head.

a) Tough act to follow.
b) What will you do for an encore?
 
phenn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: You really shouldn't shoot yourself in the head.

a) Tough act to follow.
b) What will you do for an encore?


Evacuate your bowels would be my guess.
 
toast28
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Silly people don't understand how to play Russian roulette the St Louis way

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/st​-louis-officer-years-russian-roulette-​shooting-69285024
 
MegaLib
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
President Biden made permanently solving this problem a central part of his platform.  He has an excellent record on this issue and I expect he will address this shortly.  He is doing an outstanding job and will be our most progressive President ever.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only the victim had been armed. Oh, wait...
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The victim's girlfriend stated that she had told the man to stop playing with the firearm shortly before the victim put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger."

"Nag nag nag, damn you woman, I'll do what I want!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Nick Nostril: Terry Kath approves.

/ from some other dimension

I can't funny this one.


And it certainly shouldn't be.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If a good guy with a gun had been nearby he could have prevented this tragedy. Picture police officer Todd, nearby, with his trusty ol' gun at the ready. The millisecond this unfortunate gentleman raised his gun, Sgt. Todd would have expertly shot his hand and disarmed him, thus preventing a tragedy. Or if the shooter in question had been black, he would have grazed his brain, severing the EXACT motor neuron connections between his brain and his trigger finger, therefore not only preventing a tragedy, but also saving the taxpayers some money. Sgt. Todd is truly a wonder to behold...
 
Plissken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Protip: Don't play Russian roulette with an automatic pistol
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Automatic pistol?

You mean like a MAC 10 or MAC 11? Uzi?


Self-loading pistols were called "automatic" when they are first created, and the name sticks.

Technically, a fully automatic pistol (or anything that fires 2 or more shots with a single trigger press) is a machine gun.

:shrugs:
 
