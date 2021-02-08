 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Department of Justice)   "Radical Jew Slayer" arrested in Texas for selling a AM-15 to an undercover contact. Scary tag is for how connected these types are in the country. TFA has some better information than the regular Fark linked articles   (justice.gov) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI agents, Mr. Mackey, Christian Michael Mackey, Terrorism, undercover FBI agent, subsequent meeting, Mr. Mackey's disregard  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 8:25 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well thank God it wasn't an FM-15: stereo bullets.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Well thank God it wasn't an FM-15: stereo bullets.


Maybe not, but the range is much longer.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And we're off
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Well thank God it wasn't an FM-15: stereo bullets.

Maybe not, but the range is much longer.


But No Static At All.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Well thank God it wasn't an FM-15: stereo bullets.

Maybe not, but the range is much longer.


That's because an AM-15 can bounce its bullets over mountains and valleys, while an FM-15 may be more accurate but can only shoot in a straight line.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
AM-15s are bad, mmmmmkay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
                                                        Caps Not Included !
   
Mattel Agent Zero Radio and Gun
Youtube YRDel5Q1PBA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Radios are a curse on this nation
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Well thank God it wasn't an FM-15: stereo bullets.

Maybe not, but the range is much longer.

But No Static At All.


What is this, Two-fer-Tuesday?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"regular Fark linked articles"

Did you mean to write Tweets?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: Caps Not Included !
 [YouTube video: Mattel Agent Zero Radio and Gun]


And that secret agent grew up and is banging Goldie Hawn now.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that like an AK-911?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Radical Jew Slayer"

I really wish this was another GEICO commercial.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
just don't try to sell an AE35
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's no need to neg regular Fark links. It doesn't bolster your point. It just makes you look insecure.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.