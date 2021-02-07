 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Stupidest advice EVER on how to handle the pandemic stress: Getting married   (nytimes.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Marriage, pandemic feels, Wedding, marriage license, coveted wedding license, New York, Marriage Act 1753, Nancy Townsend  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 3:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Get a pet.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

groppet: Get a pet.


I got a cat. Well, I thought I got a cat but I let one move in and now it's her apartment. I'm just glad she lets me stay here.

I hope she doesn't claw my eyes out tonight.

Wow I'm having PTSD flashbacks to the days before I got divorced...
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Getting married is probably fine as long as you don't have a huge party or anything.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Lmao why is this my life
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's the same advice my parents kept giving me even before the pandemic. "Marriage will make you happier." Also something about grand babies...

I didn't listen to them then, and sure as hell aint listening to them now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the preacher at your wedding needs a bullhorn to be heard over the sound of your boys jangling their keys to let you know a getaway car is available you might just be making a mistake.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Marriage is a scam. An expensive, nightmarish scam.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Noooooope!

There's even a song that covers this: "Scolding Wife - Great Big Sea"
 
gimlet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you are still struggling with stress after marriage 3 kids and a Belgian Malinois will help.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.