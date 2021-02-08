 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Voters in red state approve constitutional amendment legalizing weed. You know what happens next   (apnews.com) divider line
    United States, Law, United States Constitution, constitutional amendment, recreational marijuana, South Dakota judge, law enforcement officers, Judge Christina Klinger  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
they elect people who wont listen to the voters only the big donors?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The cops cut the cable?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stoned And Starving
Youtube XQjnCoDgqEM
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid state constitution
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They still live in a red state?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would people want to live there and not get high? (Legally of course).
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Marijuana has become broadly accepted around the United States, with a Gallup Poll in November showing 68% of Americans favored legalization."

The President could fix this. Right here. Right now. End this, Mr President.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If i have my internet memes correct, it's forced gay turtle marriage
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I live in Florida. I have the right to light.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two law enforcement officers, Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, sued to block legalization by challenging its constitutionality.

Gotta protect that license to steal.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: they elect people who wont listen to the voters only the big donors?


That's all of the US, no?
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that settles it. I'm not going to vacation in South Dakota.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War were declared?
 
Space Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Thom also praised the ruling, saying it "solidifies the protections" of a 2018 constitutional amendment that required further amendments to stick to one subject.

So what they're saying is, they've found a way to make it impossible to ever legalize marijuana, because to legalize it would touch too many "subjects" of the government?

Also FTFA:  The amendment would have given the state's Department of Revenue power to administer recreational marijuana, but Klinger ruled that by doing so, it overstepped the authority of the executive and legislative branches of government.

So what they're saying is the VOTING BODY OF THE PEOPLE overstepped their authority of the executive and legislative branches of the government?  But the judicial branch didn't overstep their authority by nullifying the will of the People?

Opinions about marijuana aside, I hope that this results in a lot of elected officials being voted out of their offices next election term, as they've shown a patent disregard for listening to the very people whom they are charged to represent.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a Grade-A bullshiat legal interpretation. They are interpreting "amendments must concern only one subject" to mean "amendments must affect only one industry". That is a bar no amendment can ever pass. Including a hypothetical amendment that would repeal the "only one subject" amendment. If this ruling stands, South Dakota's constitution is forever set in stone.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two law enforcement officers, Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, sued to block legalization by challenging its constitutionality. Miller was effectively acting on behalf of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who had opposed the effort to legalize pot."

So let me get this straight...the cops and Republicans are being fascist assholes? I AM SHOCKED.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol that's a fine loophole there, Lou.

Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled the measure approved by voters in November violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject and would have created broad changes to state government....(the measures) would have touched on business licensing, taxation and hemp cultivation.

So the correct way would have been to say, "Weed is hereby legal now, deal with it"? Didn't that cause problems in other states which left the local state assembly scrambling?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Space Squid: FTFA: So what they're saying is, they've found a way to make it impossible to ever legalize marijuana, because to legalize it would touch too many "subjects" of the government?


I interpret that as giving the judiciary complete authority to toss out any amendment they don't like, simply because it's "overly broad".

No way this could ever come back to bite them in the ass.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Space Squid: FTFA: Thom also praised the ruling, saying it "solidifies the protections" of a 2018 constitutional amendment that required further amendments to stick to one subject.

So what they're saying is, they've found a way to make it impossible to ever legalize marijuana, because to legalize it would touch too many "subjects" of the government?

Also FTFA:  The amendment would have given the state's Department of Revenue power to administer recreational marijuana, but Klinger ruled that by doing so, it overstepped the authority of the executive and legislative branches of government.

So what they're saying is the VOTING BODY OF THE PEOPLE overstepped their authority of the executive and legislative branches of the government?  But the judicial branch didn't overstep their authority by nullifying the will of the People?

Opinions about marijuana aside, I hope that this results in a lot of elected officials being voted out of their offices next election term, as they've shown a patent disregard for listening to the very people whom they are charged to represent.


Stick to the subject:

That's a wholly cromulent and germane citation from the Good Book of not legal mumbo jumbo, Sir.

And 'nother thing: Executive and Legislative branches are not the only Tree of Liberty branches safeguarding the innocent and helpless from hard drugs that hide behind gateway plants inebriating vehicle operators and other crimes too numerous to mention.

You're beyond fortunate taxes pay the salary of fine men like the Sheriff and Patrol Superintendent who volunteered their free time to go beyond a call of duty steeped in the peril of potentially murderous evil-doers with every routine traffic stop to petition this fine court that could exhibit absolutely no prejudice in the matter.

No Jazz Cabbage for you, Tonto.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LindenFark: That's a Grade-A bullshiat legal interpretation. They are interpreting "amendments must concern only one subject" to mean "amendments must affect only one industry". That is a bar no amendment can ever pass. Including a hypothetical amendment that would repeal the "only one subject" amendment. If this ruling stands, South Dakota's constitution is forever set in stone.


That is the conservative way. Nothing ever changes. They should just go join the Mennonite, but what they really want is to force EVERYONE to join the Mennonites.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Republicans: STILL Bitter AF that no one would let them come to any pot parties in college.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The people of South Dakota need to take a hard look at the actions of their elected officials because from where I stand it looks as if those officials and their functionaries are openly hostile towards human life, freedom, and democracy.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Marijuana has become broadly accepted around the United States, with a Gallup Poll in November showing 68% of Americans favored legalization."

The President could fix this. Right here. Right now. End this, Mr President.


Oh look, its another farking moron who doesnt understand the powers that congress has and the LAWS that only congress can change
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Conservatives are on the wrong side of history again?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knew we should have some off South Dakota to the Canadians.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey kristi? fark you, your d2s ass kissing, your state funds spending the totalling christ projecting bullshiat shiatheel ass. FOAD.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Stop liking what nazis don't like!"
 
Space Squid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Space Squid: FTFA: Thom also praised the ruling, saying it "solidifies the protections" of a 2018 constitutional amendment that required further amendments to stick to one subject.

So what they're saying is, they've found a way to make it impossible to ever legalize marijuana, because to legalize it would touch too many "subjects" of the government?

Also FTFA:  The amendment would have given the state's Department of Revenue power to administer recreational marijuana, but Klinger ruled that by doing so, it overstepped the authority of the executive and legislative branches of government.

So what they're saying is the VOTING BODY OF THE PEOPLE overstepped their authority of the executive and legislative branches of the government?  But the judicial branch didn't overstep their authority by nullifying the will of the People?

Opinions about marijuana aside, I hope that this results in a lot of elected officials being voted out of their offices next election term, as they've shown a patent disregard for listening to the very people whom they are charged to represent.


Stick to the subject:
That's a wholly cromulent and germane citation from the Good Book of not legal mumbo jumbo, Sir.

And 'nother thing: Executive and Legislative branches are not the only Tree of Liberty branches safeguarding the innocent and helpless from hard drugs that hide behind gateway plants inebriating vehicle operators and other crimes too numerous to mention.

You're beyond fortunate taxes pay the salary of fine men like the Sheriff and Patrol Superintendent who volunteered their free time to go beyond a call of duty steeped in the peril of potentially murderous evil-doers with every routine traffic stop to petition this fine court that could exhibit absolutely no prejudice in the matter.

No Jazz Cabbage for you, Tonto.


Well, shiat!  I see your point, and I take back everything I said then.  Please accept my almost sincere apologies.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buravirgil: That's a wholly cromulent and germane citation from the Good Book of not legal mumbo jumbo, Sir.

And 'nother thing: Executive and Legislative branches are not the only Tree of Liberty branches safeguarding the innocent and helpless from hard drugs that hide behind gateway plants inebriating vehicle operators and other crimes too numerous to mention.

You're beyond fortunate taxes pay the salary of fine men like the Sheriff and Patrol Superintendent who volunteered their free time to go beyond a call of duty steeped in the peril of potentially murderous evil-doers with every routine traffic stop to petition this fine court that could exhibit absolutely no prejudice in the matter.

No Jazz Cabbage for you, Tonto.


By the way, I just have to say, that was beautifully written!
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember, the Peoples' vote is sacrosanct and must never be ignored, unless you are a republican and you disagree with what the people have voted on.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The people of South Dakota need to take a hard look at the actions of their elected officials because from where I stand it looks as if those officials and their functionaries are openly hostile towards human life, freedom, and democracy.


Should we plan another insurrection?  I can get ANTIFA on the phone right quick!

/By the way, that was sarcasm.
//I completely agree with your statement.
///3
 
