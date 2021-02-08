 Skip to content
 
(NBC 10 Boston)   Guy has surgery to remove one of his AirPods from his esophagus. Bonus: The AirPod still works   (nbcboston.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude, you put them in your EARS.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Missed opportunity for some really awesome lip syncing or karaoke...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'll never guess where they found one of his AssPods.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
why wouldn't it work? It's an Apple product. o_O
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stewie's iPod Commercial
Youtube yYVAAv75CVM
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rites Of Spring - For Want Of
Youtube Ra5y1SwQIb8

I woke up this morning with a piece of glass crummy commercial caught in my throat

and then a choked.
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why they should be on a wire. When you swallow them, you simply pull them back out.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I went to go take a drink of water, and the water just filled up my esophagus," Gauthier said. "I literally had to lean over and let it drain out."

And coincidentally - or maybe not - he couldn't find one of his AirPods.

"That's one of my routine things -- can't find the AirPod, hit the 'Find My AirPod' feature on my phone," said Gauthier.

As luck would have it, the battery was dead.

"I think I probably would have had a heart attack if I had hit that button and the sound came out of my throat," he said.

I just couldn't stop laughing while reading this.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he had used gorilla glue on them he wouldn't have that problem.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"If you don't take those earphones out and listen to me I'm going to shove them down your throat"
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Idiot.  AirPods go in the trachea , not the esophagus.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
so I always end up wearing my AirPods and just watching Netflix or whatever

Quite possibly the most loaded 'or whatever' I've heard since...whatever
 
