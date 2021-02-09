 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Polly Wants Appeal   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, United States, Drunk driving, Ethanol, Appeal, David Parrott, Alcohol law, Court, Michigan judge  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Screw the Cracker!!!
What about my Appeal???
 
Oysterman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lparchive.orgView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Old white asshole refuses to accept accountability for poor decisions, news at 11
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
because I'm easily amused: the pic in the Fark preview is a video still, so it looks like the camera was drunk too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"When the law doesn't apply to the lawmakers you're not being governed: you're being ruled."
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.