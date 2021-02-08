 Skip to content
(The Hill)   2021 in a landslide   (thehill.com) divider line
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh. Bunch of people killed in avalanches during a time where there were widespread avalanche warnings, advisories.
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beacon.
Shovel.
Probe.
Airbag.
Magnifier, card, accessory cord, blah blah.
Good instruction and staying current.

MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whoops. Better check my shorts.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He snowboards too.
"And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hill, til the landslide brought me down..."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I lived in Denver for six years and it's a weekly occurrence somebody dies on those mountains. It's tragic and a matter of simple proportions: One careless, weekend adventurer among ten is a hundred among a thousand is a thousand among ten thousand.

I don't like the nihilism of Darwin Awards because awareness and education make for a better world, but I do have a problem with the number of people who can afford such recreation and who foots a bill for the rescue operations of privileged class to be careless.
 
hophead7
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alaska not Arkansas, where's Gary Gulman.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you go outside, you're just asking for it.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We don't get those in Florida.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why can't we get a fear mongering article about falling coconuts? They kill an average of 150 people a year.
150 PEOPLE A YEAR!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of my friends once went hiking alone in the mountains in alberta.... got stuck at the top during a snowstorm for the entire night. Called up help... they couldnt come because of the snow storm. He basically did a fire with the last few matches he had left and he hoped that it would keep the grizzly bears and the wolves away. He didnt sleep one minute during the night. He was lucky to live through this and he never did hiking alone after that.
 
