(TMZ)   Woman plans to sue after even 22 hours in the ER couldn't get that Gorilla Glue out of her hair   (tmz.com) divider line
93
    More: Followup, Rubbing alcohol, Ethanol, Adhesives, Epoxy, English-language films, Medicine, Tessica Brown's weekend trip, Health care  
•       •       •

1535 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 9:02 PM (44 minutes ago)



93 Comments     (+0 »)
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but what happened when she got out of the waiting room?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, I have used a hair product called Gorilla Snot.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:  Our sources say Tessica's hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. We're told the label on the product she used says do not use on eyes, skin or clothing ... with no mention of hair, which Tessica feels is misleading.

What is located directly underneath your hair?

FTAGG says all of its products are considered permanent and the packaging states it too ... but we're told Tessica felt it was okay because the product said multi-use.

Truly a dizzying intellect.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems like pretty good advertising for Gorilla Glue. "Damn, that's sticky!"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bags of Kingsford charcoal don't implicitly warn you against inserting red-hot coals into your anus, but it's a pretty safe bet that no sane person would ever willingly do that.

What a moron.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think gasoline and Drano have similar warnings.

Anything can be put in your hair if you are brave enough.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like it's time for someone to realize bald is beautiful. Not like she has any other option here.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Flincher: I think gasoline and Drano have similar warnings.

Anything can be put in your hair if you are brave enough.


PAIGE NO!
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still not entirely convinced that this is real.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)
Youtube fJ9rUzIMcZQ


-clip at 16 seconds, i'm too lazy. or listen to it all, it remains a wonderful song-

is she suing HERSELF for terminal stupidity?

it is NOT the glue company's fault she used a product promoted as "stays stuck, strong as a gorilla, forever and ever, come rain or snow, no matter what, stays stuck" on her HAIR.

i work in a hardware store, but this is a rarefied, and near divine, level of customer stupid.

sorry girl, it's time to shave your head.

anyway, bald is beautiful -like ayanna pressley- and if that's not your jam, wigs are readily available these days.....
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is like a report I saw years ago about someone suing a ladder maker.  The directions said to ensure that the legs of the ladder were on solid ground.  He did.  Unfortunately, that ground was actually frozen horse crap.  As the sun warmed up the poo, it melted... the legs slid and he fell.  There are no amount of instructions and warnings to stop stupid.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While I don't think that she has a legal leg to stand one.  This has been going on for few days now, she must be in some distress.  I kinda feel for her.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ummmmm...

clippers?

It's just hair. Wig up in the meantime and accept your dumbassery.  Yeesh...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't put glue in your hair.
Dismissed.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: While I don't think that she has a legal leg to stand one.  This has been going on for few days now, she must be in some distress.  I kinda feel for her.


I feel bad for her too. The can kinda looks like hairspray.

Out of court settlement of $2.5 million. Case dismissed.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her name is Tessica?
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Darwin when you need him.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: Torgo_of_Manos: While I don't think that she has a legal leg to stand one.  This has been going on for few days now, she must be in some distress.  I kinda feel for her.

I feel bad for her too. The can kinda looks like hairspray.

Out of court settlement of $2.5 million. Case dismissed.


Any can like that looks like hairspray. Are you joking?
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

martiandooz: Ummmmm...

clippers?

It's just hair. Wig up in the meantime and accept your dumbassery.  Yeesh...


She probably has a bunch anyway.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: Where's Darwin when you need him.


Darwin would have whispered in her ear that it was lipstick.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

martiandooz: Ummmmm...

clippers?

It's just hair. Wig up in the meantime and accept your dumbassery.  Yeesh...



Looks like that stuff is all over her scalp like a helmet... I'm doubting that simply cutting off the hair is an option.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" - SOUTH PACIFIC (1958)
Youtube qr3wH4u4xus
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete Seeger says she's dumb
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she is going to be on a grow the out program.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: martiandooz: Ummmmm...

clippers?

It's just hair. Wig up in the meantime and accept your dumbassery.  Yeesh...

She probably has a bunch anyway.


I'm stuck on this one. Maybe seems a tad more real now that shes been to hospital, but when I first saw the story and heard it had been that way for three WEEKS I got lost.

It looks perfectly glued to the *scalp* and something about having maybe done something to the follicles? Because otherwise, it doesn't look like its grown at *all* in that time, and it's so perfectly smoothed how would you get clippers under it to cut it off?

Idk. I'm real lost with this one
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.gorillatough.com/product/​g​orilla-spray-adhesive/


From the FAQ:

How do I remove Gorilla Spray Adhesive from body/skin?

While still wet, Gorilla Spray Adhesive can be removed by wiping adhesive with a dry cloth, and then washing the area with soap and water.  Once cured, rinse well with water.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: fly_gal: martiandooz: Ummmmm...

clippers?

It's just hair. Wig up in the meantime and accept your dumbassery.  Yeesh...

She probably has a bunch anyway.

I'm stuck on this one. Maybe seems a tad more real now that shes been to hospital, but when I first saw the story and heard it had been that way for three WEEKS I got lost.

It looks perfectly glued to the *scalp* and something about having maybe done something to the follicles? Because otherwise, it doesn't look like its grown at *all* in that time, and it's so perfectly smoothed how would you get clippers under it to cut it off?

Idk. I'm real lost with this one


I could use those clippers in my carpet.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: https://www.gorillatough.com/product/​g​orilla-spray-adhesive/


From the FAQ:

How do I remove Gorilla Spray Adhesive from body/skin?

While still wet, Gorilla Spray Adhesive can be removed by wiping adhesive with a dry cloth, and then washing the area with soap and water.  Once cured, rinse well with water.


You sound white.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: Murflette: fly_gal: martiandooz: Ummmmm...

clippers?

It's just hair. Wig up in the meantime and accept your dumbassery.  Yeesh...

She probably has a bunch anyway.

I'm stuck on this one. Maybe seems a tad more real now that shes been to hospital, but when I first saw the story and heard it had been that way for three WEEKS I got lost.

It looks perfectly glued to the *scalp* and something about having maybe done something to the follicles? Because otherwise, it doesn't look like its grown at *all* in that time, and it's so perfectly smoothed how would you get clippers under it to cut it off?

Idk. I'm real lost with this one

I could use those clippers in my carpet.


....this is libra levels of non sequitur to me right now
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: skatedrifter: Torgo_of_Manos: While I don't think that she has a legal leg to stand one.  This has been going on for few days now, she must be in some distress.  I kinda feel for her.

I feel bad for her too. The can kinda looks like hairspray.

Out of court settlement of $2.5 million. Case dismissed.

Any can like that looks like hairspray. Are you joking?


I stand by my prediction.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: fly_gal: skatedrifter: Torgo_of_Manos: While I don't think that she has a legal leg to stand one.  This has been going on for few days now, she must be in some distress.  I kinda feel for her.

I feel bad for her too. The can kinda looks like hairspray.

Out of court settlement of $2.5 million. Case dismissed.

Any can like that looks like hairspray. Are you joking?

I stand by my prediction.


Out of curiosity, why?  She knew what the product was and used it anyway.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: skatedrifter: fly_gal: skatedrifter: Torgo_of_Manos: While I don't think that she has a legal leg to stand one.  This has been going on for few days now, she must be in some distress.  I kinda feel for her.

I feel bad for her too. The can kinda looks like hairspray.

Out of court settlement of $2.5 million. Case dismissed.

Any can like that looks like hairspray. Are you joking?

I stand by my prediction.

Out of curiosity, why?  She knew what the product was and used it anyway.


Besides the can shape?


Old and busted: Your coffee was WAY too hot, way hotter than others, and I did not expect that.

New hotness: Your spray adhesive was WAY too sticky, way stickier than my regular hair spray adhesive, and I did not expect that.

Hairspray is really just spray adhesive. I think she has a case.

Liebeck v. McDonald's Restaurants
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fly_gal: centrifugal bumblepuppy: https://www.gorillatough.com/product/g​orilla-spray-adhesive/


From the FAQ:

How do I remove Gorilla Spray Adhesive from body/skin?

While still wet, Gorilla Spray Adhesive can be removed by wiping adhesive with a dry cloth, and then washing the area with soap and water.  Once cured, rinse well with water.

You sound white.


Fark user image

and so do you..........
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't put Gorilla Glue in your hair

And never put salt in your eyes.

Ian Crossland, Never Put Salt In Your Eyes
Youtube _83MEuLoz9Y
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've seen this woman in multiple articles but haven't read much about her because I'm lazy... why doesn't she just shave her head?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For some reason I thought of this.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment: Epoxy resin.
Youtube iVpMOc1-Wg4


NSFW language
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

luna1580: [YouTube video: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)]

-clip at 16 seconds, i'm too lazy. or listen to it all, it remains a wonderful song-

is she suing HERSELF for terminal stupidity?

it is NOT the glue company's fault she used a product promoted as "stays stuck, strong as a gorilla, forever and ever, come rain or snow, no matter what, stays stuck" on her HAIR.

i work in a hardware store, but this is a rarefied, and near divine, level of customer stupid.

sorry girl, it's time to shave your head.

anyway, bald is beautiful -like ayanna pressley- and if that's not your jam, wigs are readily available these days.....


No need for a wig; if they cut it off right she just plop it back on her head like Lego hair.
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's been a month? How hasn't she realized it needs to be shaved off at this point?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She needs to forget about her hair completely and go right back to the emergency room to do whatever it is that needs to be done to her eyes to make them look like regular human eyes.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cefm: It's been a month? How hasn't she realized it needs to be shaved off at this point?


She may not able to. If it also bonded to her skin, it may not have lifted at all and instead she now has a billion ingrown hairs looking for alternative exit routes from her scalp.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Confabulat: This seems like pretty good advertising for Gorilla Glue. "Damn, that's sticky!"


Gorilla glue is great. I can hang a picture on a brick wall with it.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Glitchwerks: skatedrifter: fly_gal: skatedrifter: Torgo_of_Manos: While I don't think that she has a legal leg to stand one.  This has been going on for few days now, she must be in some distress.  I kinda feel for her.

I feel bad for her too. The can kinda looks like hairspray.

Out of court settlement of $2.5 million. Case dismissed.

Any can like that looks like hairspray. Are you joking?

I stand by my prediction.

Out of curiosity, why?  She knew what the product was and used it anyway.

Besides the can shape?


Old and busted: Your coffee was WAY too hot, way hotter than others, and I did not expect that.

New hotness: Your spray adhesive was WAY too sticky, way stickier than my regular hair spray adhesive, and I did not expect that.

Hairspray is really just spray adhesive. I think she has a case.

Liebeck v. McDonald's Restaurants


Their coffee was insanely, stupidly, dangerously hot, and they knew it. Their attempts to pin the blame on their customer was absolutely shiatty, and she should have had the balls of every person who knew about that situation and looked the other way.

This, however, is an end user failing to show anything even remotely resembling good judgment. There was no actual harm (as the hair should grow back just fine, once shaved off) aside from the embarrassment she caused herself by being a farking dumbass.
 
jumac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess the companies going have to add another item to the warning label.  just think for ever part of the warning label it means someone tried to do that.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: To be fair, I have used a hair product called Gorilla Snot.


IIRC there was a guitar playing product named Gorilla snot.  It was meant to be used a drop or three at a time to make it easier to hold on to a pick.

I want so say it was the same company that makes Gorilla Glue but I got better things to do than look it up.  Or comment here, lol, back to turning lumber into firewood
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just go back to the day when I was 9 years old and my parents bought me an inflatable raft to use to fish the pond behind our house. I remember inflating the thing the first time and, on the back, there was a warning that stated: "Do not attempt to attach a motor to this boat." I thought to myself, "Who'd be stupid enough to attach a motor to this thing?"

...I was nine.
 
