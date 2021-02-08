 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   Bragging about chugging wine at the Capital riot will get you arrested   (necn.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, United States Senate, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Capitol Police, Joe Biden, Law enforcement agency, Jason Riddle, United States Capitol, September 11 attacks  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 11:04 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pirro's Special Box Reserve?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooch Giuliani 2020 was a vintage year of wine. Barely old enough to drink with some sour-grape notes and a salty finish.  Pairs well with prison ramen once it's aged a bit.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Amid the mayhem, Riddle said, he found a liquor cabinet inside an office, poured himself a glass of wine and watched it all unfold.

So... any guesses as to who the alcoholic in Congress is?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is his name Karen? Was he wearing a Live, Laugh, Love shirt?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.