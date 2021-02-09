 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Now there's an obit   (cobbsfuneralhome.ca)
16
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow!  She sounds like quite a gal, a real balls-to-the-wall, take no prisoners sort.

Godspeed, good lady.  I hope you enjoy the afterlife as much as you obviously enjoyed this one!
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was the most... uplifting obit I've ever read.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She burned many a teapot and caused smoke damage countless times, leaving her kids with the impression that fanning the smoke alarm was a step in brewing tea.

Loved that line.

She's the mom of the political cartoonist Michael de Adder @deAdder on twitter
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer: Alma (concert live) (1965)
Youtube QL6KgbrGSKQ
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My obit won't be nearly as entertaining.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What was her Fark handle?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All right, which one of you Farkers wrote that?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: My obit won't be nearly as entertaining.


As long as it's longer than:   "xx/xx/2021: Meh. "
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or alternatively: "Oh No, anyway"
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whata broad.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...and arson...

Heh. Sounds like she had a wonderful life.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Her lifelong hobbies included painting, quilting, baking, gardening, hiking and arson.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: What was her Fark handle?


You assume alot about this clubhouse.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd have happily driven that lady to whatever caper she'd concocted next. Thank goodness for The Bail Stash.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That lady reminds me of my late Aunt Kathryn, who was also successful in burning down her kitchen on multiple occasions.  Aunt "Trink" also allegedly blew up a television by angrily staring at it, after my mom changed the channel to a show my aunt hated.  And she was the world's worst golfer, once finding herself farther away from the hole after two shots than when she started, courtesy of a topped drive and a full-blooded shot into a tree.

Which reminds me... Friday would have been her 82nd birthday, so I'll lift a glass of something in her memory.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tip of the cap to that one
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

