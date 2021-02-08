 Skip to content
(Fark)   TV networks, TV shows, movies, and pizza are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan. 24-30 Air Fryer Edition   (fark.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/972
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some ways, I like being behind the times. Everything is cheaper. Clothes are on closeout, movie rentals were $1/night, video games are already patched and played faster because the hardware has gotten better, and kitchen gadgets are heavily discounted and there are tons of tested recipes.

Which is why I find myself in possession of a brand new, never-used 5 qt. air fryer for a mere $10. I laughed at the included offer for a "free" grill plate (just pay S&H) because A.) I bought it to air fry, not grill, and B.) I'm not paying $15 for a "free" accessory to a kitchen gadget I just paid $10 for.

So, the hardest thing for me to figure out is just how much oil to spray on the food before putting it in. The chicken fried steak I made was pretty good but still had patches of white flour. The frozen french fries were a bit too overdone and I got a lot of runoff grease - and I didn't even spray much on there.

I'm seeing spray bottles made for oil on Amazon and figure that's better than buying up a lot of PAM, plus I can put better oils like peanut or olive in it without the extra spray chemical taste, but I still feel like I'm missing something.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us about your air fryer experiences, now that we're about two years removed from the trend when everyone had them.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2/11

Ugh
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the easy quiz spanked me.
9/11 on the normal one
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey look, it's Cleveland style pizza!

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was hard and I'm dum.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's all sparkly and new and... surprisingly easy to clean.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you like fish sticks?

j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Top Ten scores are not showing. Not that my scores will be there after the first 11 people do the quiz...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So you don't like Detroit-style pizza? I had never heard of it until last week, in a twitch stream I was following. I thought it sounded good.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Haven't found the need to get an air fryer yet but may get a combo if the toaster oven decides to crap out finally.  Would anyone who has one recommend a particular brand or model?

'Orrible on the hard, missed one on the easy
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
t-fal.caView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got 3 out of 11!  Wurst ever score!
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I take solace in the fact that I rarely score high on these..it must mean that I'm actually doing work all day instead of reading articles on Fark.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bingethinker: Top Ten scores are not showing. Not that my scores will be there after the first 11 people do the quiz...


I just contacted the dev team about this. Hopefully they'll have a fix in soon.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The more confident I am in my answers, the worse my score.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

