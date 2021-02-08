 Skip to content
(WVNS TV)   A landlord tries to evict tenants by reporting a false hostage situation... and it just keeps getting dumber   (wvnstv.com) divider line
    Virginia, West Virginia, United States, West Virginia State Police, hostage situation, Pocahontas County dispatchers, Steven Warner  
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meth is bad. Stick to the reefer 🙂🙃
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bartow, WV, home of the meth head landlord who SWATs you and then answers the door to police with a pipe wrench, tire iron, and a teenth in his pocket.

//This has to be the final boss of landlords. After you beat this guy, you own the house.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: Meth is bad. Stick to the reefer 🙂🙃


Name checks out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Bartow, WV, home of the meth head landlord who SWATs you and then answers the door to police with a pipe wrench, tire iron, and a teenth in his pocket.

//This has to be the final boss of landlords. After you beat this guy, you own the house.


Was gonna say, after all the lawsuits are done, they'll probably own the house.

/this is the kind of stupidity that should hurt
//let alone putting people's lives in danger
///but no report of anyone shot, so it's safe to assume
 
mateomaui
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How does swatting someone get them out their home legally? Kinda breezed over that part.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
God, Pocahontas County, the West Virginiest county in West Virginia. Where people have more TVs than teeth, more guns than TVs and more old cars on bricks than guns.

/meth production is outpacing moonshine
//72% republican, rising every year
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just break his farking neck, that landlord sounds like a living fertilizer.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: moothemagiccow: Bartow, WV, home of the meth head landlord who SWATs you and then answers the door to police with a pipe wrench, tire iron, and a teenth in his pocket.

//This has to be the final boss of landlords. After you beat this guy, you own the house.

Was gonna say, after all the lawsuits are done, they'll probably own the house.

/this is the kind of stupidity that should hurt
//let alone putting people's lives in danger
///but no report of anyone shot, so it's safe to assume


Could he get out of the 911 misuse charge if he was the attacker with hostages? At least he'd have that going for him, which would be nice.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mateomaui: How does swatting someone get them out their home legally? Kinda breezed over that part.


Elementary, dear Watson. Meth logic. Study it out. -plucks violin bow-
 
baxterdog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: moothemagiccow: Bartow, WV, home of the meth head landlord who SWATs you and then answers the door to police with a pipe wrench, tire iron, and a teenth in his pocket.

//This has to be the final boss of landlords. After you beat this guy, you own the house.

Was gonna say, after all the lawsuits are done, they'll probably own the house.

/this is the kind of stupidity that should hurt
//let alone putting people's lives in danger
///but no report of anyone shot, so it's safe to assume


Unfortunately, it seems that more often than not, someone's stupidity hurts their family and community far more often than just themselves.

(I'm not focusing on hard drug addiction, although that's a stupid thing, too, but is a health issue foremost. I'm talking about the firework lighting, let's punch a cop, look mom no hands kind of stupid)
 
baxterdog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What I meant to say was, I agree. :)
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pop quiz, hotshot! The police are on the way because you reported a false hostage situation. What do you do? What do yooooouuuu dooooooooo?

"Shoot up with the hostage?"
 
0lorin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mateomaui: How does swatting someone get them out their home legally? Kinda breezed over that part.


he probably knew or suspected they would have drugs in the house...
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My husband and I were harassed by a landlord years ago. He bought the building that we and two other families lived. We kept trying to find out how to pay our rent, but this guy never showed up or gave us and address. After the rent was late, he came and told us we had to be out of our apartments within a week. This was just before Christmas in Queens, NY.  We already had a place, but my brother in law was still living there. The man shut off our heat and hot water. I had a six month old son. We were lucky it was a mild winter. Then he called the police, claiming that the hot water was dripping on the pilot light of the apartment down stairs. When I asked the cop if it was hot water he said yes. I laughed and said how he turned it off days ago. The cops got really pissed at him and told them to leave me alone and take it up in court. My brother in law moved out and we moved in. After we got $1,000.00  for expenses.
 
