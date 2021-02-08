 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you ordered a vintage Jimmy Page, Slash or Ace Frehley guitar from China, please stop by the Dulles Airport Customs office   (loudounnow.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my Cortez when you dig up my coffin
I'm taking it with me.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guess they'll be playing the air guitar instead
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of those names is not like the others.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Collection fails without a Frampton Comes Alive guitar.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gibson doesn't want a superior product to get out into the market
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Today in Customs, tomorrow on eBay.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PS....this is the guitar that Jimmy used for Stairway to Heaven solo...Not the Les Paul....
 
Geralt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I name brand [anything] I bought from Ali Express is fake?

mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: One of those names is not like the others.


Yeah. Dulles isn't an over-rated hack like the other three.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Customs officials became suspicious when the Gibsons appeared to be flawless and perfectly setup.

One source who wished to remain anonymous stated, "The guitars had great playability straight out of the box. I had never see a Gibson so well setup from the factory, and immediately became suspicious."

Executives from Fender were busy determining how the counterfeit Fenders could be rebranded as Squier Custom Shop guitars and could not be reached for comment.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Morons who deserve to be scammed.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I used to have an office in the same building as a local trucker who had a bonded customs warehouse.

Watching them destroy cool stuff was often heartbreaking. For example, the containerload of glass bongs which were brought in as vases, then had to all be destroyed, one by one.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh.  Guitar groups are on the way out anyway.
 
neongoats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Customs officials became suspicious when the Gibsons appeared to be flawless and perfectly setup.

One source who wished to remain anonymous stated, "The guitars had great playability straight out of the box. I had never see a Gibson so well setup from the factory, and immediately became suspicious."

Executives from Fender were busy determining how the counterfeit Fenders could be rebranded as Squier Custom Shop guitars and could not be reached for comment.


For farkin real.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Desert Tripper: Today in Customs, tomorrow on eBay.


More likely a large shredder.

Or sent to Customs labs as examples of counterfeit goods.

I had the chance to get a tour of a U.S. Customs lab a few years ago. It was interesting seeing what they have to do to enforce tariffs and trade agreements.

One guy (who has a chemistry degree) had to disassemble small engines to verify the displacement. He had to tear apart suspected fake handbags and real ones to compare materials, thread count, color, and fasteners.

The range of stuff they analyze is amazing.
 
MaceFrehley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
$9k?  I may let one of the concs tune your Silvertone for that price, but that isn't gonna get you in the same building as a custom.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is "Stairway To Heaven" allowed?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: gar1013: Customs officials became suspicious when the Gibsons appeared to be flawless and perfectly setup.

One source who wished to remain anonymous stated, "The guitars had great playability straight out of the box. I had never see a Gibson so well setup from the factory, and immediately became suspicious."

Executives from Fender were busy determining how the counterfeit Fenders could be rebranded as Squier Custom Shop guitars and could not be reached for comment.

For farkin real.


I had a manager at guitar center practically beg me to take a LH Affinity Tele off his hands, but you know what? It's actually a perfectly fine guitar. Granted, I suck, but the body and neck are fine, just with typical cheap ass hardware. Cheaper than alot of kits I looked at. It's a top loader already, so I threw a Bigsby on there for fun while I was swapping parts. There's a million Tele necks out there if by some miracle I become proficient enough to care.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welp, I guess that means it's back to breaking into Econoline vans parked behind the bar again.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I ordered a Jimmy Paige authentic guitar.
 
Ed Becker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chibsons (Chinese Gibsons) are pretty easy to spot.  Look for slotted bridge posts, weird knob spacing, frets over binding and the headstock is usually taller between the G/D and the top.  Also the nuts are never right and many use an allen style trussrod instead of the usual 5/8 nut.  The tops are usually veneers and sometimes the trussrods work.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drewogatory: neongoats: gar1013: Customs officials became suspicious when the Gibsons appeared to be flawless and perfectly setup.

One source who wished to remain anonymous stated, "The guitars had great playability straight out of the box. I had never see a Gibson so well setup from the factory, and immediately became suspicious."

Executives from Fender were busy determining how the counterfeit Fenders could be rebranded as Squier Custom Shop guitars and could not be reached for comment.

For farkin real.

I had a manager at guitar center practically beg me to take a LH Affinity Tele off his hands, but you know what? It's actually a perfectly fine guitar. Granted, I suck, but the body and neck are fine, just with typical cheap ass hardware. Cheaper than alot of kits I looked at. It's a top loader already, so I threw a Bigsby on there for fun while I was swapping parts. There's a million Tele necks out there if by some miracle I become proficient enough to care.


I have a squire strat and the pickups are a muddy mess. Considering you can buy a set of Alnico V's from ebay for $25 all day long I have never understood why they put in those ceramic bar magnet pickups in any of their guitars.

/and instead of swapping necks just go on Facebook marketplace and buy a really nice used MiM tele. The necks go for $250-300, MiM tele's go for $400-450
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ed Becker: Chibsons (Chinese Gibsons) are pretty easy to spot.  Look for slotted bridge posts, weird knob spacing, frets over binding and the headstock is usually taller between the G/D and the top.  Also the nuts are never right and many use an allen style trussrod instead of the usual 5/8 nut.  The tops are usually veneers and sometimes the trussrods work.


If you touch one you'll know it instantly by the shiatty glommed on chinese poly finish.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some of the Rickenbacker knockoffs look pretty sweet.... sure the nexus are cracked and the knobs fall off, but that happens to me too....
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: drewogatory: neongoats: gar1013: Customs officials became suspicious when the Gibsons appeared to be flawless and perfectly setup.

One source who wished to remain anonymous stated, "The guitars had great playability straight out of the box. I had never see a Gibson so well setup from the factory, and immediately became suspicious."

Executives from Fender were busy determining how the counterfeit Fenders could be rebranded as Squier Custom Shop guitars and could not be reached for comment.

For farkin real.

I had a manager at guitar center practically beg me to take a LH Affinity Tele off his hands, but you know what? It's actually a perfectly fine guitar. Granted, I suck, but the body and neck are fine, just with typical cheap ass hardware. Cheaper than alot of kits I looked at. It's a top loader already, so I threw a Bigsby on there for fun while I was swapping parts. There's a million Tele necks out there if by some miracle I become proficient enough to care.

I have a squire strat and the pickups are a muddy mess. Considering you can buy a set of Alnico V's from ebay for $25 all day long I have never understood why they put in those ceramic bar magnet pickups in any of their guitars.

/and instead of swapping necks just go on Facebook marketplace and buy a really nice used MiM tele. The necks go for $250-300, MiM tele's go for $400-450


I mean, I bought this guitar just to take it apart and fark with it. $169 bucks, c'mon. The Bigsby cost more than the guitar - used. LOL. A dude from work's girlfriend works at G&L in Fullerton and she scored me an ASAT Classic for her cost, so I'm covered for the slightly nicer Tele.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe if these guitar companies didn't charge printers ink level prices for their price-gouged junk, maybe there wouldn't be such a hot market for counterfeits.
 
