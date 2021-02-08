 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Do-nothing rich guy doesn't think you should get any money. I say throw him to the sharks   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fat, greedy bastard is afraid his giant pile of money will take a slight hit.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year ago was the time to try and roll out a measured relief program that was targeted towards those who needed it the most.  Responsible governments did that.  Now though in the current state of the US its much cheaper and faster to load up the money canon and make it rain, rather then sort though the quagmire of conditional situations.

Also Larry there is still upset he couldn't buy his way into the Canadian conservative politics, classless twat.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha ha why do people keep talking about Kevin O'Leary? Even the people who agree with him don't give a shiat what he has to say.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O'Leary is the definition of Vulture Capital.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that guy, whoever he is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't he live in Canada? Fark him and his opinions on the US
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or he could suck a wheel barrow full of cocks.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shark Tank is about being a sychophant to some rich people. The rich epople are easily confused and convinced of stupid stuff. The result is they reject stuff for controversial stupid reasons, and they promote some ideas for randomly stupid reasons. I thought that was the premise of the show. The viewers hate them and get to yell at the tv just like we want to yell at our own real life stupid bosses. Why would anyone ask them a question about real life?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted his opinion, I'd get my head examined.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seent it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the big farking deal? Who are these farking idiots who even think sub 2K is even farking helpful? Someone kick this dude in the 🥜

1200 is barely rent. WTF
Rich people are farking idiots
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you have more boaters to kill you fat, greasy, fark stain?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "We're just sending everybody free money from a helicopter"

My checks came in the mailbox before, but having the next one delivered by helicopter sounds a lot cooler.  Can we start doing that instead?

Also, can we have this douche hand deliver it to me from the helicopter without a parachute?
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Kevin O'Leary?

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.


The current standard for "poor enough for government aid" is somewhere near tissue box slippers and rat burgers. The rich decided on a number in the 1980 and haven't budged since. And even if we did give those people extra aid, we're still going to have lots of poor, hungry people. Letting any of them decide the standard just gets us from bad to worse.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cousin-merle: FTFA: "We're just sending everybody free money from a helicopter"

My checks came in the mailbox before, but having the next one delivered by helicopter sounds a lot cooler.  Can we start doing that instead?

Also, can we have this douche hand deliver it to me from the helicopter without a parachute?


Ew, no. That stains the check and then the bank gets mad at you when you go to deposit it.

Make sure the envelope is sealed in plastic, then you can hose it down before opening.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're right. Maybe some of the moochier mooch states shouldn't get any covid relief. Hell, those particular states probably did a lot to help covid in it's battle against America.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't we pouring the most that we can into vaccine production?  Throwing resources at it won't necessarily get you more vaccine faster.

This is the "9 women can't make a baby in one month" problem.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he's right. Give the money to people who need it most and who are actually affected by the pandemic. Not to people who haven't been affected (and in many cases are spending a lot less because they weren't going out as much).
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mississippi Gary, smokin' on the night train.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall Mr. O'Leary complaining about tax cuts for rich people.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.


It's pretty easy to see exactly who the wealthiest individuals & businesses in the country are, when you want to pay them back for financing your campaigns.

Exactly who is in need among small businesses & the general population?  Much harder.  You and I may have a single checking account and a single source of income on a single 1099 every year that they already have on file... but a lot of people's financial lives are way, WAY messier than that, and harder to quantify.  Means testing is always an onerous burden.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Or he could suck a wheel barrow full of cocks.


I think I saw an film about that on the internet once.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's very concerned that people running restaurants might get a check. Cuz everyone knows that's an easy ticket to Fat Cat Island.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the tax money for stimulus payments comes from the middle class, and it's the same money republicans keep throwing at the rich and corporations.....and rich assholes like him never complain when they're on the receiving end of those payments.  So f*ck off and die, rich asshole.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: A year ago was the time to try and roll out a measured relief program that was targeted towards those who needed it the most.  Responsible governments did that.  Now though in the current state of the US its much cheaper and faster to load up the money canon and make it rain, rather then sort though the quagmire of conditional situations.

Also Larry there is still upset he couldn't buy his way into the Canadian conservative politics, classless twat.


Some douche was commenting on a post about him running and that he came from nothing and was now worth 400 million, so that means he would know how to run the country. that was his entire argument, 400 million. I was curious to know if the guy thought that meant that he would get free money if he was PM.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Fark that guy, whoever he is.


FTA: He's also not a fan of industry bailouts

Yeah, fark this guy!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having read TFA, it isn't that bad.

He's recommending focusing on the unemployed. Which is still very flawed (underemployment, for example, and difficulty with logistics in unemployment is well documented). But he isn't saying he wants people who need help they shouldn't get it.
 
SiberianLarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.


He states something along the lines of give it to the unemployed.

Well, okay, dude, but I've been unemployed for almost a year now.  It will be a full year in 2 weeks.
Because I moved, I was rejected for unemployment in my new home state.
And businesses here aren't hiring, they're playing the "but we're taking applications" game to get the cash, so I don't even have that hope anymore. (As an aside, yes, I'm still sending out resume's and filling out applications, and walking in doors of places with "hiring now" signs.  KROGER turned me down!)

Some of us need help, we need it now, and we need you off the stage.  I don't care if the family next door gets a little bit of extra cash they can spend.  Good for them.  Let them spend away.  Starbucks or something, at least then something local remains in business and I have a shot of a job.

Most of us are worried about rent, keeping a roof over our head and heat on.

Your 15 minutes is up.  Go away.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What is the big farking deal? Who are these farking idiots who even think sub 2K is even farking helpful? Someone kick this dude in the 🥜

1200 is barely rent. WTF
Rich people are farking idiots


His point is that unemployment has fallen substantially. Most people who will receive the checks are able to pay rent.
Instead of sending 6 people one month's rent each, 5 of which don't need it, send the one who does 6 months rent.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax *wealth*. And anyone worth more than, say, $50M needs a 95% tax on them.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.


Yes, he has a point. People who have lost their jobs, people who are in danger of being evicted and so forth need the help and should get it. Last year's income tax statement should not be the only criterion. And $50,000? I never made that much in my life. I think you can live pretty well on $50,000, even if your rent is $2500/month. I don't need the money myself, but I'll take it. I am retired and in no danger of being evicted, so according to my own way of looking at it I shouldn't get it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Met him before.  Giant douch canoe.

I wouldn't accept a timbit of advice from him.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.

Yes, he has a point. People who have lost their jobs, people who are in danger of being evicted and so forth need the help and should get it. Last year's income tax statement should not be the only criterion. And $50,000? I never made that much in my life. I think you can live pretty well on $50,000, even if your rent is $2500/month. I don't need the money myself, but I'll take it. I am retired and in no danger of being evicted, so according to my own way of looking at it I shouldn't get it.


After taxes, $2,500 of rent on $50k/year is about 80% of your paycheck. That's far from livable.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.

Yes, he has a point. People who have lost their jobs, people who are in danger of being evicted and so forth need the help and should get it. Last year's income tax statement should not be the only criterion. And $50,000? I never made that much in my life. I think you can live pretty well on $50,000, even if your rent is $2500/month. I don't need the money myself, but I'll take it. I am retired and in no danger of being evicted, so according to my own way of looking at it I shouldn't get it.


$2500 a month is $30,000 a year. And a salary of $50,000 after taxes is probably less than that. So "living pretty well" according to you means not even affording the rent, let alone food, clothing, and a few other things.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Mr. Wonderful isn't wonderful. Color me surprised.

Also...
STFU Kevin, you don't live in the US.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He isn't saying the government should refuse to give out aid.  He's saying that it should be targeted towards those who really need it.

It's a reasonable idea, but it's not easy to implement.  Looking at last years tax returns doesn't really tell you how much a person is making now.  For many, their income is vastly different now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x307]
He's very concerned that people running restaurants might get a check. Cuz everyone knows that's an easy ticket to Fat Cat Island.


That cartoon reminds me, did anyone wake up Wilbur Ross and tell him he's out of a job?
 
neongoats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.

Yes, he has a point. People who have lost their jobs, people who are in danger of being evicted and so forth need the help and should get it. Last year's income tax statement should not be the only criterion. And $50,000? I never made that much in my life. I think you can live pretty well on $50,000, even if your rent is $2500/month. I don't need the money myself, but I'll take it. I am retired and in no danger of being evicted, so according to my own way of looking at it I shouldn't get it.


How did you make it to retirement with enough money to not ever worry about being evicted and don't understand how ridiculous the scenario you presented above is? Did your wife manage the money?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let's means test all the PPP loans first...
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.

Yes, he has a point. People who have lost their jobs, people who are in danger of being evicted and so forth need the help and should get it. Last year's income tax statement should not be the only criterion. And $50,000? I never made that much in my life. I think you can live pretty well on $50,000, even if your rent is $2500/month. I don't need the money myself, but I'll take it. I am retired and in no danger of being evicted, so according to my own way of looking at it I shouldn't get it.


Math must be really hard, no wonder you've never made more than $50 a year.

allears: WastrelWay: edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.

Yes, he has a point. People who have lost their jobs, people who are in danger of being evicted and so forth need the help and should get it. Last year's income tax statement should not be the only criterion. And $50,000? I never made that much in my life. I think you can live pretty well on $50,000, even if your rent is $2500/month. I don't need the money myself, but I'll take it. I am retired and in no danger of being evicted, so according to my own way of looking at it I shouldn't get it.

$2500 a month is $30,000 a year. And a salary of $50,000 after taxes is probably less than that. So "living pretty well" according to you means not even affording the rent, let alone food, clothing, and a few other things.


And now we know why he never made more than $50K a year. Generally I have found higher paying jobs tend to go to people with at least rudimentary math skills.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

neongoats: WastrelWay: edmo: He's not totally wrong.

I know it's hard but why can't we target relief to where it's needed? The current system of "give business whatever it wants but screw the little guy" ain't working.

Yes, he has a point. People who have lost their jobs, people who are in danger of being evicted and so forth need the help and should get it. Last year's income tax statement should not be the only criterion. And $50,000? I never made that much in my life. I think you can live pretty well on $50,000, even if your rent is $2500/month. I don't need the money myself, but I'll take it. I am retired and in no danger of being evicted, so according to my own way of looking at it I shouldn't get it.

How did you make it to retirement with enough money to not ever worry about being evicted and don't understand how ridiculous the scenario you presented above is? Did your wife manage the money?


I've heard this funny math from boomers who only know averages but don't understand why the world is different. Average college grad wage + Average mortgage on a house they live in = Kids are lazy if their lifestyle can't match mine
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's almost like they should be calling it "stimulus" or something, rather than "welfare".

Oh...wait.
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What is the big farking deal? Who are these farking idiots who even think sub 2K is even farking helpful? Someone kick this dude in the 🥜

1200 is barely rent. WTF
Rich people are farking idiots


Barely rent? Must be nice. $1,200 here I will buy you a week in the shack. Even one bedrooms are going for 1800
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd love to see an experiment where a million Democrats and a million Republicans were each given a city to do with as they please, and then see how each have faired after a couple generations. I bet we'd learn a hell of a lot about both.
 
neongoats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Helping people is great I definitely approve.. but part of the reason for the Stimulus is to literally be an economic stimulus, not just relief to poor people who need money. Poor or not poor people are going to take that money and put it into the economy somehow. X person will catch up their utility bills, Y person will catch up on some rent, Z person will pay down their credit cards, while A B and C persons maybe have been doing alright, and so will splurge on something, or order more delivery from local restaurants stimulizing them in the process.

You don't just want to stimulate the creditors of the struggling, you also want to get those who aren't struggling as much to go out to main street and blow a wad of cash on something, helping a business stay open or prosper, etc. Means testing what is supposed to be an economic stimulus is kneecapping it from the start. Much as it does chap the ass to know how many little lord farking fauntleroys are going to get a check they wouldn't even notice.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'd love to see an experiment where a million Democrats and a million Republicans were each given a city to do with as they please, and then see how each have faired after a couple generations. I bet we'd learn a hell of a lot about both.


Well, Chicago...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Face it, he's better than you. Hell, in his eyes, you probably barely qualify as human.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Herr Morgenstern: I'd love to see an experiment where a million Democrats and a million Republicans were each given a city to do with as they please, and then see how each have faired after a couple generations. I bet we'd learn a hell of a lot about both.

Well, Chicago...


I'm not just talking about the ruling government, I'm talking about every citizen. A completely 100% Republican or Democrat city where everyone agrees politically. I really wonder how that would look.
 
