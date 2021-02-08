 Skip to content
 
(UPI) City offers remote workers $6000 to relocate there. Difficulty: Natchez, Mississippi
    More: Interesting, Southern United States, City, Mississippi city, American Civil War, Municipality, remote workers, Confederate States of America, United States  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The devil's punch bowl? Interesting place with a horrific history.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nawt-a-chance, MS
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$6000? Not a chance. Maybe for $100K...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once read one of those criminal investigator novels and the crime occurred on the Trace. Had to drive it a couple times. Nice drive.

https://www.nps.gov/natr/index.htm

Some really interesting history. I think we found a free campsite there. Something about Lewis's death there, I think. Merriweather Lewis.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.nps.gov/natr/planyourvisi​t​/camping.htm
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have to drive 90 minutes to shop somewhere besides Dollar General, and your "broadband" internet craps out at 15 Mbps, you live in a backwater. The digital nomads are eyeing mid-size cities in Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, not an antebellum relic with no traffic signals. I can understand Laurel, or maybe Belmont, but Natchez? It's desolate even by Mississippi standards.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bimmer Jones: If you have to drive 90 minutes to shop somewhere besides Dollar General, and your "broadband" internet craps out at 15 Mbps, you live in a backwater. The digital nomads are eyeing mid-size cities in Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, not an antebellum relic with no traffic signals. I can understand Laurel, or maybe Belmont, but Natchez? It's desolate even by Mississippi standards.


My little Alaska town was looking at the idea of having Google or Microsoft or Amazon build the Internet infrastructure here to accommodate digital nomads - then they could offer their workforce company-built housing in rural Alaska, with some of the best outdoor sports in the world, summer and winter.  There are lots of young, adventurous people who would like to live here while still making a decent living in the tech sector.

Then they figured out that not everyone wants to live in rural Alaska, even with good Internet, and none of those companies is interested in footing the bill for our upgrade.  If anything they would want it the other way around.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Bimmer Jones: If you have to drive 90 minutes to shop somewhere besides Dollar General, and your "broadband" internet craps out at 15 Mbps, you live in a backwater. The digital nomads are eyeing mid-size cities in Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, not an antebellum relic with no traffic signals. I can understand Laurel, or maybe Belmont, but Natchez? It's desolate even by Mississippi standards.

My little Alaska town was looking at the idea of having Google or Microsoft or Amazon build the Internet infrastructure here to accommodate digital nomads - then they could offer their workforce company-built housing in rural Alaska, with some of the best outdoor sports in the world, summer and winter.  There are lots of young, adventurous people who would like to live here while still making a decent living in the tech sector.

Then they figured out that not everyone wants to live in rural Alaska, even with good Internet, and none of those companies is interested in footing the bill for our upgrade.  If anything they would want it the other way around.


When I was in my early 20s I wanted to teach in the wilderness of Alaska. Then read more about the lack of women...and the native Alaskans' view of lesbians...

Teach in the inner city now.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
not a trace of intelligence in that move
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: not a trace of intelligence in that move


Someone's son wants to move back home and needs a few bucks.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$6000, but leave your brain, soul, and self-respect at the door.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people who work in government not know what money is? WTF you cheap ducks? That isn't even enough to make a person pause. WTF jump off a bridge 🌉
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although I am pessimistic about many things in Mississippi, Natchez has a lot of excellent restaurants.

https://www.dshieldsusa.com/natchez-r​e​staurants-breweries/

Not that really matters right now, to people who care about health and safety.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natzhez rules
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to stay there?  Cause I'd slow down while driving through for $6000.

/just kidding, I wouldn't slow down
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to live in Natchez for 2 weeks doing a software install and training for the hospital there in 1998 I think was the year.

The company put me up in a HOJO that when I entered the room there was a giant terd on the floor.

I called the front desk and the owner proprietor came up and gave me some gloves and a bucket.  Like I was supposed to pick up the shiat.

He then accused me of putting it there to try and get a discount.  I had not even been in the room.  So I called the police and the sheriff came and made the guy clean shiat up.  Seems like the owner was crazy and every now and then liked to shiat on the floor and got off watching someone handle his shiat.

I went to a bar that had chickenwire around the band, just like in the Blues Brothers.

Attached to the hotel was a Mexican joint and I started going there after work and became pals with the family that owned it and ended up doing all my eating and drinking there because they were the only decent people in town.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Then they figured out that not everyone wants to live in rural Alaska, even with good Internet, and none of those companies is interested in footing the bill for our upgrade.  If anything they would want it the other way around.


The fact that nobody foots the bill for internet upgrades is why these plans never work. You can't attend a virtual meeting or much of anything on 2G speeds.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha.  How about no

With a side of: Aw, hell no
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: ...and the native Alaskans' view of lesbians...


Whatever is was back then I'm sure they get higher resolution now.

/ducks and runs.
 
rhinodata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. Good plan. Greg Iles is from there and portrays it as a lovely little town in his novels "The Devil's Punchbowl", "The Death Factory", "Natchez Burning", "The Bone Tree" and "Mississippi Blood". Yup, sounds like an absolutely charming little burgh.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Hahaha.  How about no

With a side of: Aw, hell no


Came here for this, leaving happily. I already live in the best state in the country. Why would I move to the 48th best state? Mississippi has spent way too much time working to be everything I detest about this country.

50th in education.
48th in economy.
46th in education.
45th in infrastructure.
44th in opportunity.

The only states worse than Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, are likewise hellholes by their own choice. They court bigots & monsters, only to discover that bigots & monsters make poor bedfellows when it comes time to court business & money.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a lot of positive things to say about places generally considered shiatty but Mississippi is without merit. If you have to drive through it, don't stop, and certainly don't spend the night.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I had to live in Natchez for 2 weeks doing a software install and training for the hospital there in 1998 I think was the year.

The company put me up in a HOJO that when I entered the room there was a giant terd on the floor.

I called the front desk and the owner proprietor came up and gave me some gloves and a bucket.  Like I was supposed to pick up the shiat.

He then accused me of putting it there to try and get a discount.  I had not even been in the room.  So I called the police and the sheriff came and made the guy clean shiat up.  Seems like the owner was crazy and every now and then liked to shiat on the floor and got off watching someone handle his shiat.

I went to a bar that had chickenwire around the band, just like in the Blues Brothers.

Attached to the hotel was a Mexican joint and I started going there after work and became pals with the family that owned it and ended up doing all my eating and drinking there because they were the only decent people in town.


So... You'd recommend the place?
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Zillow, I could sell the house I now own and buy Natchez, Mississippi.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Once read one of those criminal investigator novels and the crime occurred on the Trace. Had to drive it a couple times. Nice drive.

https://www.nps.gov/natr/index.htm

Some really interesting history. I think we found a free campsite there. Something about Lewis's death there, I think. Merriweather Lewis.


Meriwether Lewis blew his brains out ~60 miles outside of Nashville because the new POTUS reneged on the prior administration's promise to pay his Expedition debts.

It's a lovely spot to take a walk
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love Nachos?
 
Alebak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
6K for a year is 500 bucks a month, which certainly wouldn't cover both rent and utilities plus the actual cost of pulling up roots and moving out there.

I think the city would be better served in investing that money in things like public infrastructure or local education, the sort of things that make people want to go "Hey that seems like a good place to live"

For some regions, turning things around to the point where they're attractive to people from out of state again is going to have to be a generational effort, because I don't think this is a problem with a quick fix that you can throw money at.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Actually sort of interesting; $6000 isn't a whole lot, but it's not exactly small by Mississippi cost of living standards, either. If I were a first-time homebuyer who was already living in MS to begin with, it might be worth a look.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alebak: 6K for a year is 500 bucks a month, which certainly wouldn't cover both rent and utilities plus the actual cost of pulling up roots and moving out there.

I think the city would be better served in investing that money in things like public infrastructure or local education, the sort of things that make people want to go "Hey that seems like a good place to live"

For some regions, turning things around to the point where they're attractive to people from out of state again is going to have to be a generational effort, because I don't think this is a problem with a quick fix that you can throw money at.


Read the article the other guy posted about the state.  They turned down a 34 million school cause "those folks are just standing around on the corner with 40zs of beer waiting for a parade."

The town is full of racist luddies.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"and buy a house worth at least $150,000."

$150,000 in Mississippi? So basically the same as around 150-200 trailer homes.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Live in America's taint? No thanks
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: "and buy a house worth at least $150,000."

$150,000 in Mississippi? So basically the same as around 150-200 trailer homes.


The median property value in Natchez is 108,000; most people there are renting and make less than 26,800 a year. The town itsself has less than 16,000 people.

They're basically trying to gentrify and increase their tax base.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Hahaha.  How about no

With a side of: Aw, hell no


1) It's refreshing* to see someone that is out-and-out racist and not just a "I'm not racist, but...".
2) Article 1: fighting the construction of a school. Article 2: doesn't even have the racist epithet written properly. It's not often that we ask ourselves, "is our racists learning?"

*Refreshing like a tall glass of unfiltered marsh water.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

theflatline: The town is full of racist luddies.


Don't ride the Natchez trace alone and without a gun is good advice if you're traveling down to those parts.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mr_a: $6000? Not a chance. Maybe for $100K...


Not even that much is enough. The only way you'd get me to live in the South is to abduct me and trap me in some sort of Prisoner/Truman Show situation. Seriously, fark the South.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
23,791 people in 1960.
15,792 people in 2010.
Estimated 14,615 people in 2019.
Median household income of $26,288 (compared to the U.S. average of $61,937).

Stick a fork in their ass and turn them over. They're done. 

Sorry, Natchez, but you are dying. Your best bet is to figure out some way to boost the local economy and then let that draw people in to the area. Paying people to move there will most likely not work, especially with that stipulation that they have to buy a house worth $150,000. I wish you luck, though, and do hope it works for you. But there are thousands of small cities like yourself throughout this entire country.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Mock26: "and buy a house worth at least $150,000."

$150,000 in Mississippi? So basically the same as around 150-200 trailer homes.

The median property value in Natchez is 108,000; most people there are renting and make less than 26,800 a year. The town itsself has less than 16,000 people.

They're basically trying to gentrify and increase their tax base.


I was making a joke, because you know, Mississippi is officially the poorest State in the Union.
 
