(WISN Milwaukee)   Diver lands a perfect inverted flip off a 70ft bridge. Oh, did I say diver? I meant DRIVER   (wisn.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Interstate 894, Motorway, Truck, Pickup truck, Sport utility vehicle, West Allis, Wisconsin, Bailiff, Ford F-Series  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smooth move, Toonces.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuck the 4-point landing though.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna leave skidmarks.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: That's gonna leave skidmarks.


on the road?  in the drivers pants?  or both? lol
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet there were some seriously clenched spinctors on the way down.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: That's gonna leave skidmarks.


Pretty sure it all got crammed back up in there on impact... along with the seat.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy driver.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car's got a lot of pickup...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought those walls were designed to push you back into the lane if you hit them like that.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifarkthereforiam: I'll bet there were some seriously clenched spinctors on the way down.


"Spinctor" makes me think of like a combination of spider spinnerets and a sphincter.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c64-wiki.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I thought those walls were designed to push you back into the lane if you hit them like that.


It doesn't work if there's snow pushed up against it, the snow gives a nice ramp effect.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: ifarkthereforiam: I'll bet there were some seriously clenched spinctors on the way down.

"Spinctor" makes me think of like a combination of spider spinnerets and a sphincter.


It makes me think of The Spin Doctors 3rd album.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Vin Diesel XXX movies are getting out of hand
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifarkthereforiam: I'll bet there were some seriously clenched spinctors on the way down.


Choose! Choose the form of the coming of the Sphinctor!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: [c64-wiki.com image 384x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


world farking game ever.  stinking pile of dog shiat
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy compression fractures Batman!

I realllly hope that seat (and the disintegrating suspension) were able to carry off/dissipate enough energy to save that poor human...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cunning stunt bonus!

/2000
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leeeeerrrroooooyyyyyyyyy     Jeeeeeennnnnnnkkkkkiiiiiinnnnnnssssss​sss!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hold my beer
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of the fears of driving many of us share, I think, despite being insanely rare.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FFS, that article reads like a bad zoom transcript. Do we not have editors anymore? Or grammar check? Or at least basic writing skills, I'd settle even for that...

/Yeah I know...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Friendly Manual: FFS, that article reads like a bad zoom transcript. Do we not have editors anymore? Or grammar check? Or at least basic writing skills, I'd settle even for that...

/Yeah I know...


They probably had an intern write that, because the usual writers were busy with human interest stories or writing ad copy.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I thought those walls were designed to push you back into the lane if you hit them like that.


Most road barricades are only there to arrest your momentum and slow you down.

My wife is a civil engineer for the state DOT. All roads in the last 20 years had to have the barricades upgraded due to larger vehicles and bigger idiots
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Car's got a lot of pickup...


Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Kalyco Jack: I thought those walls were designed to push you back into the lane if you hit them like that.

Most road barricades are only there to arrest your momentum and slow you down.

My wife is a civil engineer for the state DOT. All roads in the last 20 years had to have the barricades upgraded due to larger vehicles and bigger idiots


Better than guy who went off the Hoan last year and barely the parking lot instead of the lake.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nobody stops because Wisconsin.  I mean OWI #7, who hasn't been there years ago.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That will buff right out.
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Think he might have bent the frame.
 
