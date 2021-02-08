 Skip to content
(SomeCovidiot)   New Orleans: Covid? Whats that, never heard of it... anyway, the French Quarter is currently open as is the downtown area during the celebration of Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day. All of our restaurants are open and the hotels will be welcoming guests   (marketing.neworleans.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says freedom like puking up the 6 hurricanes you drank.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are dumb
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Humans are dumb


and selfish.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a trap!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.


Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey.  The people doing the partying probably won't get  too sick and die, so why should they care if they kill their own parents and grandparents, right?

/s
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... All of our restaurants are open and the hotels hospitals and morgues will be welcoming guests.

FTFT
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm watching a bunch of drunk frat boys dousing each other with lighter fluid when one of them declares that playing with matches is awesome, bruh.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, norovirus, herpes, Hep C and other viruses were always a possibility when visiting New Orleans, so what's another one gonna hurt?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.


It's Plague, Inc on easy mode.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not really surprised.  The New Orleans economy relies on Mardi Gras.  There's only so much money shrimping and sporadic tourism can bring.


Yes, it's short sighted but it's literally the thing that keeps the city going.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calamity Gin: I feel like I'm watching a bunch of drunk frat boys dousing each other with lighter fluid when one of them declares that playing with matches is awesome, bruh.


That's a party game in New Orleans.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am getting ready to come off of self-quarantine after my roommate tested positive almost 3 weeks ago, so those superspreaders can go fark themselves.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nadie_AZ: Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.

Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I stand by my typo!

Lockdowns are also necessary.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They postponed Jazz Fest etc until the Fall. I thought Mardi Gras as going to be a party in front of your house thing from other posts ?
 
imapirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, people, the end is in sight. 1.5 million vaccine shots went in arms last Friday alone. Grow up and ride this out at home.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same group blaming the locals and not the tourists for the rise in COVID cases.

https://www.nola.com/news/coronavirus​/​article_8248493a-68cf-11eb-9489-b73af5​53cbe2.html

Because everyone knows the locals always flock to Bourbon Street.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fairly confident that the people that would travel to New Orleans in the middle of a raging pandemic to celebrate face to ass with others, drink clinically unhealthy levels of alcohol, and bare as much skin as possible in front of random strangers up to and including sexual acts on each other are probably not a large demographic of people worth saving, or they've already gotten most transmittable diseases that humans can get and survive..mostly.

So I don't think those people are going to be shamed in to behaving appropriately in this current climate. Have fun y'all. Please fill up their hospitals and not ours.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole genocide thing is going a lot faster this time around.

Instead of round ups and train rides to gas chambers, people pay money to go on "vacation" during a deadly pandemic.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.


whoa, I got the vaccine when do I get the lickdown?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15,082 People in 4 days. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nadie_AZ: Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.

Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.


Um where are the lickdowns ? asking for a friend
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: lickdowns


Giggity!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm not really surprised.  The New Orleans economy relies on Mardi Gras.  There's only so much money shrimping and sporadic tourism can bring.


Yes, it's short sighted but it's literally the thing that keeps the city going.


Gambling is literally the reason a city was built in an inhospitable desert also (Las Vegas). These places should be farking closed off, gatherings prohibited and strictly enforced. It is absolutely outrageous to me to see a bunch of dumbfarks all celebrating a football game victory in the streets. This isn't even to mention all the morons who had watch parties with groups of friends spreading the plague. Until we start hard-core enforcing things with threat of force, it isn't going to change. Vaccines cannot come quickly enough.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Flincher: Humans are dumb

and selfish.


This is the tourism folks. The City of New Orleans has said "Don't be dumb and selfish" and these guys are annoyed about it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: They postponed Jazz Fest etc until the Fall. I thought Mardi Gras as going to be a party in front of your house thing from other posts ?


It is. They canceled the parades.

This is the tourism board begging people to come to New Orleans and complaining that city officials are taking measures to curb the spread the virus by blaming the locals for causing it to happen in the first place.

Because tourists are always responsible when they're in New Orleans.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blahbbs: To be fair, norovirus, herpes, Hep C and other viruses were always a possibility when visiting New Orleans, so what's another one gonna hurt?


None of those killed more Americans than died in WWII, but in just a few months as opposed to six years, like it took to lose those lives in WWII.

So, seems like another one's going to hurt quite a lot, actually.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: This whole genocide thing is going a lot faster this time around.

Instead of round ups and train rides to gas chambers, people pay money to go on "vacation" during a deadly pandemic.


The Norwegian cruise line ads I saw on tv the other day had me cringing. I wouldn't get on one in normal times
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blahbbs: To be fair, norovirus, herpes, Hep C and other viruses were always a possibility when visiting New Orleans, so what's another one gonna hurt?


It might even make them indestructible!
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Austin:

"Introducing SXSW Online, a digital experience from March 16-20, 2021.
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we expect that the City of Austin will continue its restrictions on large gatherings through March 2021, so it will not be possible for SXSW to stage a large, in-person event within our usual footprint.
The focus now is on SXSW Online 2021, and we look forward to bringing you the many aspects of our event that make it unique while connecting with our attendees in new and meaningful ways."


Yeah, im sure theyre just selling tons and tons of tickets for that.
Good on em for trying tho.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laissez les bon temps roul*COUGH COUGH COUGH*
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here for the lickdown.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Purple_Urkle: This whole genocide thing is going a lot faster this time around.

Instead of round ups and train rides to gas chambers, people pay money to go on "vacation" during a deadly pandemic.

The Norwegian cruise line ads I saw on tv the other day had me cringing. I wouldn't get on one in normal times


"Celebrating being free from the virus by being on a vessel in the middle of the ocean for days at a time!"

I saw those ads too.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: leeksfromchichis: Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.

whoa, I got the vaccine when do I get the lickdown?


And from whom?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nadie_AZ: Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.

Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.


I'll probably wait until a few months have gone by before I get the jab, but if it helps combat the virus, you can sign me up for a lickdown today!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nadie_AZ: Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.

Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.


The Spanish Flu never had a successful vaccine created. It did burn through the world and left between 20 and 50 million dead.

I'm cool with lickdowns and jabs, but I also subscribe to lockdowns, jabs, testing, contact tracing, masking up, and social distancing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can a disease kill half a million people but nobody I know?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: The same group blaming the locals and not the tourists for the rise in COVID cases.

https://www.nola.com/news/coronavirus/​article_8248493a-68cf-11eb-9489-b73af5​53cbe2.html

Because everyone knows the locals always flock to Bourbon Street.


In Louisiana they're trying to imitate Florida right after Ron DeSantis set a bunch of bioterroristic examples.
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*throws beads* Show me the COVIDDIES!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I'm here for the lickdown.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and invite a bunch of anti-maskers from South Africa to The Big Easy to really put the end times pedal to the metal.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Iowa and now Louisiana.

National Guard on the borders, close the ports in Louisiana. No one in or out.

Selfish and stupid is no way to go through life, Governors.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Purple_Urkle: This whole genocide thing is going a lot faster this time around.

Instead of round ups and train rides to gas chambers, people pay money to go on "vacation" during a deadly pandemic.

The Norwegian cruise line ads I saw on tv the other day had me cringing. I wouldn't get on one in normal times


Those entertainment venue ads create the impression that the virus is a hoax.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All visitors must run from bar to bar, blindfolded, while carrying scissors and shoes untied.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: leeksfromchichis: Nadie_AZ: Insanity. We are begging for worse spikes in cases with all these faster spreading variants out there that will be resistant to the vaccine.

Herd immunity is a horrific public policy.

Herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.

It's a perfectly sensible public policy, but it can't happen without lickdowns and jabs.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 699x439]

I stand by my typo!

Lockdowns are also necessary.


It's not so much the typo, so much as pairing it with "jab" worked on certain levels.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they canceled mardi gras and are letting people celebrate only from the balconies or whatever they are actually called in NOLA... (They have a special name because of the support posts, but I don't remember)

I love NOLA this time of year, and I was there last year 3 weeks before the first case was reported before the lockdowns happened. I won't be going back until this is all calmed down.

But 20 year olds are gonna 20 year old...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Go ahead and invite a bunch of anti-maskers from South Africa to The Big Easy to really put the end times pedal to the metal.


Last years Mardi Gras was one of the first superspreader events in the US (Louisiana was one of the first states to be hit hard by this).

Why break tradition now.
 
