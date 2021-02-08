 Skip to content
(BGR)   Pfizer pforecasts pfurther epfficiencies pfacilitate pfaster vaccine pfabrication. Pfantastic   (bgr.com) divider line
15
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer vaccine. The pfabulous vaccine with the pfunny name.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't we're pfarked.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just hope the vaccine doesn't have ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Enough already.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
P-Funky.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pfizer calls this "operation light speed."

So... Operation Warp Speed was more like Operation "quarter impulse then warp core breach." Now we have Operation Lightspeed actually reaching warp 1.

Extrapolating from these 2 data points, hopefully before long President Biden will announce Operation Cold Gas Thrusters and we'll really get moving.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
phark
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Really?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've worked in aseptic pharma manufacturing for nearly 33 years. I have at least a few colleagues actually making the Pfizer vax, probably some working on the Moderna one, too, and I'm intensely jealous of them. It's a small industry.

Collectively, they are busting their ass getting this sucker out as quickly as they can while maintaining quality standards.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pfinally.
 
Bishop of Southfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Talk is cheap.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dale Gribble: Placeeboo...I think it's made by Pfizer
Youtube SHILxPVLopY
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
New today on the MegaPOD site in SoCal:

No first dose appointments will be available from 2-9-21 to at least 2-13-21 due to limited supply. The MegaPODs will be providing 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine only.
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
waiting on a call back for my second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, so this is of interest to me.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Covfefe
 
