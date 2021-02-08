 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Help Find Frank: Tampa fan and brewery owner wants to track down the person behind the cardboard cutout he sat next to at the Super Bowl   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    Raymond James Stadium, National Football League, American football, Super Bowl, Tampa Stadium, Super Bowl XLIII, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa, Florida  
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totes not just a shameless way to promote his sh*t brewery.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'll allow it.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it wait?  I'm still looking for Kyle.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I bet this guy's beer sucks as bad as his social media outreach program.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help find Frank? I'm still trying to find Waldo.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks insufferable
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about this guy's brewery ad, but remember when Zack had a Kelly cutout?
i.gifer.comView Full Size

That wasn't even Zack's creepiest cutout moment. He also made Screech take photos of swim practice without the girls' consent to have these printed out along with the calendars they sold to the horn dogs at school.
retro-daze.orgView Full Size

Here's a synopsis of the episode "Model Students."

"Zack convinces Belding to fire the nerds who own the student store so that the gang can reopen it. Unfortunately, no one wants to come in, so Zack and Screech secretly take pictures of the girls' swim team to sell in "The Girls of Bayside" calendars. The girls are then invited to pose for a professional photo shoot, but only Kelly is invited to Paris, which leaves Zack out in the cold."

Sometimes I forget Zack Morris was a sociopath.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, great, offer him a free flight to Florida in which he will catch COVID, get sick and die.

Dumbass, he was smart enough to stay home the first time. That's why you were sitting next to cardboard.
 
Conthan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zack Morris is Trash *theme music*
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Help find Frank? I'm still trying to find Waldo.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/my buddy sent me this last week.
//cracks me up
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Totes not just a shameless way to promote his sh*t brewery.


Exactly! The NFL promoting their concussion prone "sport" need not associate with this asshole. It's a pure sport that helped spread the cleansing, I mean travesty of a disease amongst the innocent victims that desire the sport of concussion to remain pure. 90 percent of the time is spent watching people sitting down, or watching commercials need not be tainted by one guys attempt to make a profit. Only those that systematically put young men in the target hair of permanent body and brain damage have any right to profit. And the car companies. Oh and the tech companies. Oh almost forgot the beer companies. shiat, chick mass slaughter too.

fark that one guy.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Frankly, I bet this guy's beer sucks as bad as his social media outreach program.


Yeah he looks like he believes abortion is just. fark that guy.
 
