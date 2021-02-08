 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Rare yellow lobster named Banana is a one-in-30 million find born with a genetic mutation, is delicious with butter   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd guess it's less that there are so few *born* that color but it's just not likely they survive. They probably stand out.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did a chick? Ban a na?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Lobster Tries To Kill Peter | Season 18 Ep. 12 | FAMILY GUY
Youtube hdOlrHpP0Wg


Dont worry it's just air escaping.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: Did a chick? Ban a na?


Hah!


I get it.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Deja vu

https://www.fark.com/comments/6402430​/​Incredibly-rare-yellow-lobster-surface​s-at-Wegmans-Ask-for-market-price

https://www.fark.com/comments/1006814​2​/What-are-odds-of-catching-a-yellow-lo​bster-if-1-in-30-million-lobsters-are-​yellow-lobsters

https://www.fark.com/comments/9264486​/​When-one-finds-a-lobster-so-rare-you-c​ant-even-think-about-breaking-out-butt​er-lemon-because-its-a-noble-thing-to-​let-it-go
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Orange you glad I didn't say Banana?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't get excited over the purple bell pepper, it's just a virus
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll probably get bananahammered for this, but what the hell ...  LOL
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nah, if they're significantly heavier than a pound, they're tough and stringy. No amount of butter will help them. You want them slightly smaller than a pound.
 
