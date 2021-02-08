 Skip to content
 
(WTSP)   Hacker raises sodium hydroxide levels in water treatment plant, no lye   (wtsp.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*In a press conference Monday, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said his deputies, along with the FBI and U.S. Secret Service, are investigating the breach as it is unclear if it came from within the U.S. or from a foreign actor."

Yes, I'm sure Andy and Barney are doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
According to the sheriff, the hacker spent up to five minutes in the system and adjusted the amount of sodium hydroxide in the water from 100 parts per million to 11,100.

If there's a level that should never be allowed, the computer should not allow it. You might still get a situation like Spencer, Massachusetts in 2007 where a manual override causes customers to dissolve, but a human should have to turn a valve and ignore an alarm to make that happen.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just curious-why the USSS?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jail them. Before they go after Sandra Bullock.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know - aside from a system to send out the levels and alerts via the web, that kind of critical infrastructure really should warrant air-gapping the control systems.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clearwater is in Pinellas County. I'd be more worried about the Thetan levels.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At the very least, systems like this should have proprietary terminal software, and should only be on
dialup.service that has ANI activated and any anonymous or out of area incoming calls get rejected..
It's NOT that farking hard or expensive to do that.There is no reason I can think of that fundamental
systems be accessible for remote control via an IP connection....That seems incredibly idiotic..
No one needs  to be able to access or control the city water system from anywhere in the world..
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You know - aside from a system to send out the levels and alerts via the web, that kind of critical infrastructure really should warrant air-gapping the control systems.


This x1000

You can use one-way probes for anything that needs monitoring.

This is our own local/state political stupidity coming home to roost.

We put lazy idiots in charge of infrastructure, some continue use comms systems from the 80s...

and if anyone DID have the brains to do it right in some municipality?.. they likely never got the funding.

I'd like basic security guidelines for our infrastructure to be part of a restoration of basic civil services/infrastructure spending bill.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
and several redundancies

Yo dawg I heard you like redundancies
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's all 'bout that base, 'bout that base, not the acid level.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: *In a press conference Monday, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said his deputies, along with the FBI and U.S. Secret Service, are investigating the breach as it is unclear if it came from within the U.S. or from a foreign actor."

Yes, I'm sure Andy and Barney are doing a lot of the heavy lifting.


Pinellas County has a million people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Send in the Batman. He stopped it from happening in Gotham city in one of his movies.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mr_a: Just curious-why the USSS?


United States Secret Service
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll wager that it was a cat on a supervisor's keyboard.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ottebx: mr_a: Just curious-why the USSS?

United States Secret Service


Oops - I thought you wrote "What is" not "why the"
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are people not freaking out about this more?

If shiat ever goes south with Russia or China we can expect this stuff times a thousand.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mr_a: Just curious-why the USSS?


I know they get involved in crimes against someone that is federally insured.  Not sure if that is the case here otherwise I am at a loss.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why are people not freaking out about this more?

If shiat ever goes south with Russia or China we can expect this stuff times a thousand.


I suspect people have become passively suicidal. Look at the people fighting anything to slow c19.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't believe a techbro solution would have a gaping, potentially-deadly flaw.

DARR LET'S HAVE THIS CRITICAL FUNCTION BE ALL NICE AND ACCESSIBLE ON THE INTERNET HURR

/darr convenience is the solution to everything hurrrrr nothing goes wrong when u convenience everything darr
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
adjusted the amount of sodium hydroxide in the water from 100 parts per million to 11,100.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh NaOH!

Anyway..
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How basic.
 
What Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's political. The Big Lye. Who could believe it?
 
