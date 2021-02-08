 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   BREAKING--a glacier in India   (nbcnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Hindu Kush, Greenhouse gas, Climate change, Rescue, Global warming, Mountain, Himalayas, Rescue teams  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 4:55 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hail the 77th Bengal Lancers, who kept the Gorn Hegemony at (bom)bay!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glass ear
 
wiredroach [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Hail the 77th Bengal Lancers, who kept the Gorn Hegemony at (bom)bay!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
how chilling...
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And a tiger in Africa?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The number of people missing and feared dead[...] in northern India jumped to more than 200 Monday."

steklo: how chilling...


They've got plenty more.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"India" - Roxy Music
Youtube 1wRoMaLpZ3w
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Total 12 persons were rescued from the tunnel out of which 3 were found unconscious. After first aid, carried on stretchers to road head."

Giggity?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: And a tiger in Africa?
[i.pinimg.com image 493x329]


Tiger brand coffee
is a real treat.
Even tigers prefer a cup of it
to real meat
 
SansNeural
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: "Total 12 persons were rescued from the tunnel out of which 3 were found unconscious. After first aid, carried on stretchers to road head."

Giggity?


It's kinda like "road rash".  Do Not Want.
 
BigChad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pete, meet Repeat...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.