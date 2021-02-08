 Skip to content
(AP News)   Florida Mayor surprised by the actions of people that live in Florida   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, National Football League, Raymond James Stadium, Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVI, Tampa Stadium, St. Petersburg, Florida, mayor's order  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man surprised by actions of Florida man?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said

In hopes of curbing so-called super-spreader events, Castor had signed a largely voluntary executive order requiring people wear face coverings during the Super Bowl festivities, even while they're outdoors. She pleaded with people to celebrate safely, noting the city could issue fines of up to $500.

That was the "hard work"?

Gosh, I hope you didn't break a sweat.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh well stop selling out to assholes
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some of those bearded women are quite ugly.  Did they come from the circus winter quarters in Florida?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Superb Owl Spreader
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What did she expect from rabid Americans?
The farking IOC has more integrity than the NFL. They canceled the Olympics.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They expected fans to behave rationally after their team won the biggest sportsball game of the year? Obviously they've never met sportsball fans before. They're lucky the city isn't on fire.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said

In hopes of curbing so-called super-spreader events, Castor had signed a largely voluntary executive order requiring people wear face coverings during the Super Bowl festivities, even while they're outdoors. She pleaded with people to celebrate safely, noting the city could issue fines of up to $500.

That was the "hard work"?

Gosh, I hope you didn't break a sweat.


I think the state has hamstrung what cities like Tampa can actually do.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: They expected fans to behave rationally after their team won the biggest sportsball game of the year? Obviously they've never met sportsball fans before. They're lucky the city isn't on fire.


I'm sure there's a crackpot theory out that that says fire kills coronavirus. I mean, we've tried nothing else, so why not give that a try?
 
LL316
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said

In hopes of curbing so-called super-spreader events, Castor had signed a largely voluntary executive order requiring people wear face coverings during the Super Bowl festivities, even while they're outdoors. She pleaded with people to celebrate safely, noting the city could issue fines of up to $500.

That was the "hard work"?

Gosh, I hope you didn't break a sweat.


I don't know anything about Tampa, but just in general a lot of mayors have their hands somewhat tied by shiatty governors.  That's what's been happening in GA.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm currently up in Tarpon Springs today and maybe half the people walking around have masks on. It's been this way since the beginning.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: EdgeRunner: They expected fans to behave rationally after their team won the biggest sportsball game of the year? Obviously they've never met sportsball fans before. They're lucky the city isn't on fire.

I'm sure there's a crackpot theory out that that says fire kills coronavirus. I mean, we've tried nothing else, so why not give that a try?


Crackpot theory? It's a medical fact that anyone who burns to death will not catch Covid afterwards. Follow the science, dumb dumb.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Florida: People don't think it be like it is, but it do.

Thank you Oscar Gamble. (rip)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LL316: NewportBarGuy: "It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said

In hopes of curbing so-called super-spreader events, Castor had signed a largely voluntary executive order requiring people wear face coverings during the Super Bowl festivities, even while they're outdoors. She pleaded with people to celebrate safely, noting the city could issue fines of up to $500.

That was the "hard work"?

Gosh, I hope you didn't break a sweat.

I don't know anything about Tampa, but just in general a lot of mayors have their hands somewhat tied by shiatty governors.  That's what's been happening in GA.


I totally and completely understand that. I just don't want to hear "we worked sooooo hard".

You did your jobs and gave it the old college try. That's not hard work.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Post-superbowl, Tampa Bay goes full scale LETS SPREAD COVID DURR DURR
Youtube nvHDU6stfDQ


Florida men gonna florida men.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [YouTube video: Post-superbowl, Tampa Bay goes full scale LETS SPREAD COVID DURR DURR]

Florida men gonna florida men.


Ybor City next to Tampa has been a giant plague-rat fest all week.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Less 🏈 fans? Hum. ..........
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Florida man surprised by actions of Florida man?


How many time do I have to say it.

Stay out of Florida!

If you or someone you know has were dumb enough to buy property I will take it off you hands so you have gas money as you flee for your lives. EiP.

Leave before it's too late.
 
