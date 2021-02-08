 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Man covers himself in gasoline, throws Molotov cocktail at police, may have shouted something about the aristocrats   (krqe.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people are really bad at keeping warm.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bold strategy, Cotton....
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oak: That's a bold strategy, Cotton....


That's a bold strategy, Gasoline Soaked Cotton
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never anything to do in this town.
Lived here my whole life.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I can only do this trick ONCE"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't douse yourself with gasoline.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whenever I have a problem, I throw a Molotov cocktail and BOOM.  Then I have a different problem.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 BULLS ON PARADE
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All he wants to do is dance.
 
