 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Why the fark wasn't he watching the game like everybody else?   (local10.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Super Bowl, Super Bowl XLIII, Super Bowl XLIV, Miami, Super Bowl XL, National Football League, Tom Brady, Florida  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 7:58 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pc_gator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hope he was wearing OSHA certified flip flops and a hard MEGA hat?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This reads like an article from TheOnion. Is this an article from TheOnion?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's pants-on-head crazy.

Sounds like they got the power back just in time for the pants-on-head halftime show.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"About 30 to 40 minutes before the Super Bowl started

C'mon subby, you should know that 30-40 minutes before the Super Bowl starts is just filler.

Might as well play with an excavator.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What game?
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dolphins fan.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Given the choice of joyriding an excavator or watching the stupid bowl, I would pick the excavator every single time.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What game?
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a sport being played last night? Sorry not interested.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What no one remembers the BIG Channel Switch @ the last 30 seconds of the game..........

All you may have missed was a dull poem & a screaming of the National Anthem.......I always MUTE it.......

Well I'm out to watch Death Valley Dayz......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dang near 28 seasons of that show.....binge watchin got sure!!!!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Hope he was wearing OSHA certified flip flops and a hard MEGA hat?


Probably just clearing a path to the abortion clinic.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Watching sportsball is just as pointless as watching videos of other people play minecraft.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby, despite what everyone tells you.  Not everyone watches the game
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Excelsior: [Fark user image 518x1500]

/Watching sportsball is just as pointless as watching videos of other people play minecraft.


There are now people making videos of themselves watching a game.

I weep for society
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.