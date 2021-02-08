 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Protip: If you're an impoverished fisherman who found a rare orange Melo pearl worth £250,000 don't celebrare your new fortune by allegedly throwing a meth party for your pals   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pearl Buck unavailable for comment.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are better kinds of parties. Just ask this bear...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I throw a party it won't just be "allegedly."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*John Steinbeck hastily re-writing an ending*
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why not? meth is cheap
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused, how else would someone celebrate this?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my meth supervisor!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy come


Easy go
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cepheus Crater: I'm confused, how else would someone celebrate this?


In Bangkok? Well...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cepheus Crater: I'm confused, how else would someone celebrate this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you were a poor Indian with no weapons, and a bunch of conquistadores came up to you and asked where the gold was, I don't think it would be a good idea to say, 'I swallowed it. So sue me."

- Deep Thoughts
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like exactly like what an impoverished fisherman would do
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought jobs and financial stability were supposed to keep them off drugs?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had also offered blackjack, I think that would have eliminated legal culpability.

Or so I've been told.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The money won't just change my life, it will change my destiny.

Nailed it.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


rare melo pearl? by far the best of the balls.... can i rephrase that?

/lonzo was a crap #2 pick
//that is all
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The money won't just change my life, it will change my destiny.

Nailed it.


Destiny is one of the girls at the local whack shack.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've put my meth parties on hold until the pandemic has passed.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The money won't just change my life, it will change my destiny.

Nailed it.

Destiny is one of the girls at the local whack shack.


Are they really a girl, though?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I've put my meth parties on hold until the pandemic has passed.


Good for you.  Always think about your health.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The money won't just change my life, it will change my destiny.

Nailed it.

Destiny is one of the girls at the local whack shack.

Are they really a girl, though?


don't care, on meth
 
patowen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I had a fortune I'm really not sure how I would celebrare it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

patowen: If I had a fortune I'm really not sure how I would celebrare it.


I'd pay off my mortgage and hang out.
I'm boring.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: patowen: If I had a fortune I'm really not sure how I would celebrare it.

I'd pay off my mortgage and hang out.
I'm boring.


you'd be better off investing it and not paying off the mortage.
 
NoahFenze [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why not? meth is cheap


Not the blue stuff
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

patowen: If I had a fortune I'm really not sure how I would celebrare it.


The best way to handle something like that is not to.

Brief disclaimer: None of the below advice should be taken as encouraging tax evasion or "hiding money" because it clearly is not that, although in the past, when I've offered this advice, people on Fark have accused me of such even though they should know better, if they're intelligent enough to turn on a computer.

That said, the best way to handle a sudden windfall is of course to pay your taxes and all, and anyone who has access to your taxes, you'd better swear them to secrecy for life.

Then you start a business of any sort - the more obscure and esoteric, the better - and run it for a few years before you begin using your windfall money. Just say the business is doing really well. When you get sick of this, you can sell it but say that you sold it for more than you did in order to account for even more of the money.

This all sounds awful but it's the best for everyone. It doesn't paint a target on your back for anyone who might want to take advantage of you and it doesn't give anyone a reason to beg for money and/or get insulted when you have to refuse. It also incentivizes you mentally to not go too crazy because you have to stick with the "businessperson" story.

Best of all, it protects those who might come begging - they wouldn't know what to do with a handout anyway. It prevents everyone from becoming a drug or gambling addict. All around, it's the best solution.


This guy, BTW, is totally farked...too bad for him.

'I want to sell the pearl for the highest price. The money won't just change my life, it will change my destiny. My whole family will have better lives.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.