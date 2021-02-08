 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Three months locked down in London made us focus on what really matters, and it turns out not to be the hectic nightlife. What matters is being able to open our front door and be on an empty clifftop or beach within minutes"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, London, City, first lockdown, big cities, 40-year-olds, first time, advice of a friend, New research  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not exactly what matters, but it's moving in the right direction.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Beach"?  I have only seen British beaches in photo or video, but they seem to only conform to the definition of beach in the sense that there is a transition from land to sea.  When I think of beaches, I think of soft sand and the sun on my face, a light breeze, and barley-clothed girls.  Not gravel so coarse, it technically counts as small boulders, wind at a brisk 65mph, women bundled up like babushkas, and a sky so grey and lifeless that it even puts off necromancers.  A Brit saying "I want to go to the beach" makes me think they really mean "I want to go out and commit suicide".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: "Beach"?  I have only seen British beaches in photo or video, but they seem to only conform to the definition of beach in the sense that there is a transition from land to sea.  When I think of beaches, I think of soft sand and the sun on my face, a light breeze, and barley-clothed girls.  Not gravel so coarse, it technically counts as small boulders, wind at a brisk 65mph, women bundled up like babushkas, and a sky so grey and lifeless that it even puts off necromancers.  A Brit saying "I want to go to the beach" makes me think they really mean "I want to go out and commit suicide".


i.imgur.comView Full Size


The beach is the part between the high and low tide marks. The sandy part people put their towels and fark is the berm.
But other than that...spot on.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Since we can't do anything in the cities, the country suddenly looks okay because there's nothing to do out there either, but you can see it better."
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: phalamir: "Beach"?  I have only seen British beaches in photo or video, but they seem to only conform to the definition of beach in the sense that there is a transition from land to sea.  When I think of beaches, I think of soft sand and the sun on my face, a light breeze, and barley-clothed girls.  Not gravel so coarse, it technically counts as small boulders, wind at a brisk 65mph, women bundled up like babushkas, and a sky so grey and lifeless that it even puts off necromancers.  A Brit saying "I want to go to the beach" makes me think they really mean "I want to go out and commit suicide".

[i.imgur.com image 592x429]

The beach is the part between the high and low tide marks. The sandy part people put their towels and fark is the berm.
But other than that...spot on.


Just because it's not Venice Beach doesn't mean it's not inspiring.  You need a parka to go to the Cliffs of Moher but it's worth the trip.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phalamir: "Beach"?  I have only seen British beaches in photo or video, but they seem to only conform to the definition of beach in the sense that there is a transition from land to sea.  When I think of beaches, I think of soft sand and the sun on my face, a light breeze, and barley-clothed girls.  Not gravel so coarse, it technically counts as small boulders, wind at a brisk 65mph, women bundled up like babushkas, and a sky so grey and lifeless that it even puts off necromancers.  A Brit saying "I want to go to the beach" makes me think they really mean "I want to go out and commit suicide".


Saying, "going to the beach" is just more verbally economical than "going to the abandoned seaside gravel quarry"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the space between
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And when too many people move from the city to the countryside...?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Millennials are killing urban living while simultaneously inventing the suburbs.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: And when too many people move from the city to the countryside...?


Rent in the city actually becomes bearable?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phalamir: "Beach"?  I have only seen British beaches in photo or video, but they seem to only conform to the definition of beach in the sense that there is a transition from land to sea.  When I think of beaches, I think of soft sand and the sun on my face, a light breeze, and barley-clothed girls.  Not gravel so coarse, it technically counts as small boulders, wind at a brisk 65mph, women bundled up like babushkas, and a sky so grey and lifeless that it even puts off necromancers.  A Brit saying "I want to go to the beach" makes me think they really mean "I want to go out and commit suicide".


CSB. Keep thinking that and I'll be in Cornwall or Devon, or any of the other thousands of great places, while you linger in whatever grey Midwestern riverside hellhole you live in.
 
