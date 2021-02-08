 Skip to content
As a bonus, her name actually is 'Karen'
    Dumbass, Arrest, Resisting arrest, Karen Turner, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, Mobile phone, anti-masker  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Illegal search!!!!!!"
"Illegal search!!!!!!"

stuff it karen
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The post thinks Karen being a Karen is ironic.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ironically, Turner's first name is a pejorative term that became a popular meme during the pandemic describing a woman displaying entitlement and privilege.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conthan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sorry I called you Karen.
My name is Karen.
Sorry your name is Karen.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jeez, why don't they just kneel on her throat for 9 minutes? That seems to work to deescalate the situation when dealing with misdemeanor crimes.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"You go through my cell phone, you're in..." she added but is cut off when the cop slammed the car door.

So, did she piss in the car? or?

Inquiring minds must know!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another graduate of Facebook Law School®

//Gooooooooooooooo Karens!
 
hej
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One would hope that if the stereotype even exists in the first place, that her name actually being Karen wouldn't be that uncommon.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's private property Karen. They can have a sign on the door saying "You can't come in unless you're wearing a funny hat" and if you don't have a funny hat on they can legally throw you out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "Illegal search!!!!!!"
"Illegal search!!!!!!"

stuff it karen


I ain't no law guy but if her purse was open then isn't it fair game?

Same for a cellphone. Keep them closed / locked if you don't want cops going through them without a warrant.

/didn't even stay at a holiday inn so I'm probably wrong or it's not that simple but whatever
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How is it people don't understand stores are privately owned businesses and they are well within the law to set standards and rules of conduct. If you violate those rules you will be asked to leave or removed by law enforcement if you won't leave.

It seems like freedom loving people would understand that. Don't citizens want to protect their own property????

Yes...the answer is yes.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: It's private property Karen. They can have a sign on the door saying "You can't come in unless you're wearing a funny hat" and if you don't have a funny hat on they can legally throw you out.


Just wondering why these freedumb warriors aren't out battling "No shirt,no shoes, no service"
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: It's private property Karen. They can have a sign on the door saying "You can't come in unless you're wearing a funny hat" and if you don't have a funny hat on they can legally throw you out.


It's quite frequently the case with pants, I can tell you.
People are so unreasonable sometimes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EL EM: The post thinks Karen being a Karen is ironic.


The Post doesn't think.  It's a "Fark them uppity slurs" audience shiatsheet, they print accordingly.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://nametrends.net/name.php?name=​K​aren
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is there something in the water we don't know about? With the Karens it might be there chardonnay. Seems to be a lot of lunacy going around.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: How is it people don't understand stores are privately owned businesses


White people arent used to the rules applying to them.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Their , not there. Jeez
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If she actually sues that cop she threatened, he should show up to court with a tethered donkey, and explain to the court that his ass doesn't have any money or real property.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have some more m&ms.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
hg1.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My favorite part was when the cop slammed the car door in her face mid-sentence.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Walker: It's private property Karen. They can have a sign on the door saying "You can't come in unless you're wearing a funny hat" and if you don't have a funny hat on they can legally throw you out.

Just wondering why these freedumb warriors aren't out battling "No shirt,no shoes, no service"


"Hey buddy! Can't you read the sign?  You got no shirt or shoes on!"
'Yeah? Well I'm also not going to provide any services while I'm here, so what's the problem? '
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Really sucks to be named Karen right now. I bet that name will go the way of Adolf.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crazy, but a nice rack.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: SpectroBoy: "Illegal search!!!!!!"
"Illegal search!!!!!!"

stuff it karen

I ain't no law guy but if her purse was open then isn't it fair game?

Same for a cellphone. Keep them closed / locked if you don't want cops going through them without a warrant.

/didn't even stay at a holiday inn so I'm probably wrong or it's not that simple but whatever


Screaming "illegal search!" and kicking the cop is exactly the wrong way to handle it. Let your lawyer deal with it and you'll be much less likely to get "assaulting an officer" added to your charge list.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
she seems nice
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
<Insert pic of Bobby and "That's My Purse"?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: It's private property Karen. They can have a sign on the door saying "You can't come in unless you're wearing a funny hat" and if you don't have a funny hat on they can legally throw you out.


Silly hats only
Youtube vEiyBbP28g8
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: [hg1.funnyjunk.com image 536x480]


Nope. Not even with YOUR wiener and Drew pushing!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 600x559]

Crazy, but a nice rack.


THIS.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: SpectroBoy: "Illegal search!!!!!!"
"Illegal search!!!!!!"

stuff it karen

I ain't no law guy but if her purse was open then isn't it fair game?

Same for a cellphone. Keep them closed / locked if you don't want cops going through them without a warrant.

/didn't even stay at a holiday inn so I'm probably wrong or it's not that simple but whatever


I'm in GA, where they need a warrant for any container with a lock. I knew this girl who had like 6 successively smaller locking boxes she would keep in her trunk when rolling dirty.  Yeah, it didn't help, cops do what they want, prosecutors back them up and give you the option of sitting in jail waiting to have your rights affirmed or taking a plea over something that none of them personally give a shiat about.
 
maddog2314
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Surprised to see conservative media taking the virus seriously.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This, my friends, is why property rights (extending to the right of association) are primary. The grocery store has every right to reject her presence based on their terms of service, whatever those may be, and I applaud their doing so.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: How is it people don't understand stores are privately owned businesses and they are well within the law to set standards and rules of conduct. If you violate those rules you will be asked to leave or removed by law enforcement if you won't leave.

It seems like freedom loving people would understand that. Don't citizens want to protect their own property????

Yes...the answer is yes.


Ask Karen to spell "trespass".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I assume there are a LOT of pictures of her boobs in her phone.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Boo_Guy: SpectroBoy: "Illegal search!!!!!!"
"Illegal search!!!!!!"

stuff it karen

I ain't no law guy but if her purse was open then isn't it fair game?

Same for a cellphone. Keep them closed / locked if you don't want cops going through them without a warrant.

/didn't even stay at a holiday inn so I'm probably wrong or it's not that simple but whatever

I'm in GA, where they need a warrant for any container with a lock. I knew this girl who had like 6 successively smaller locking boxes she would keep in her trunk when rolling dirty.  Yeah, it didn't help, cops do what they want, prosecutors back them up and give you the option of sitting in jail waiting to have your rights affirmed or taking a plea over something that none of them personally give a shiat about.


HTF did she think that would help? Were the cop supposed to have to get a warrant for each lock?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm noticing an alarming lack of pepper spray, tasering, rubber bullets, neck kneeling, and real bullets. What's she gotta do, bash his head in with a fire extinguisher? Oh wait that doesn't do it either.

Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: SpectroBoy: "Illegal search!!!!!!"
"Illegal search!!!!!!"

stuff it karen

I ain't no law guy but if her purse was open then isn't it fair game?

Same for a cellphone. Keep them closed / locked if you don't want cops going through them without a warrant.

/didn't even stay at a holiday inn so I'm probably wrong or it's not that simple but whatever


I think once you are under arrest you can be searched. They clearly had probable cause to arrest her.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Although it has become less and less frequent, for most of the last year our office was getting at least one call per week from some goober wanting to sue [pick your target] because they didn't want to wear a mask. And lemmee tell you, they can't be reasoned with. For awhile I would try to calmly explain that a private business can institute those requirements regardless of what any law or executive order says, that it wasn't discrimination, yada yada yada. Eventually that collapsed to "Nope. Wear a farking mask." and me hanging up.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: How is it people don't understand stores are privately owned businesses and they are well within the law to set standards and rules of conduct. If you violate those rules you will be asked to leave or removed by law enforcement if you won't leave.

It seems like freedom loving people would understand that. Don't citizens want to protect their own property????

Yes...the answer is yes.


Trespassing only works when you step on THEIR property.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Boo_Guy: SpectroBoy: "Illegal search!!!!!!"
"Illegal search!!!!!!"

stuff it karen

I ain't no law guy but if her purse was open then isn't it fair game?

Same for a cellphone. Keep them closed / locked if you don't want cops going through them without a warrant.

/didn't even stay at a holiday inn so I'm probably wrong or it's not that simple but whatever

Screaming "illegal search!" and kicking the cop is exactly the wrong way to handle it. Let your lawyer deal with it and you'll be much less likely to get "assaulting an officer" added to your charge list.


Yea, not the smartest way to go about it for sure. But then she was in a private business going off about masks and wouldn't leave when asked to so she's generally not all that bright it would seem.
 
maddog2314
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RickTheVote: <Insert pic of Bobby and "That's My Purse"?


I just learned of Bobby's self-defense yesterday lol.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy3qk​4​ohwFA

/"Hey Bobby play any kickball today?"
//"Why? You up for a game?"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 600x559]

Crazy, but a nice rack.


Is this some kind of a bust?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm confused - do these folks also refuse to wear a seat belt? Would they not be the first to scream bloody murder should they find out their surgeon or the nursing staff hadn't work masks during their procedure?

I saw a big biker dude at the beginning of all this mess- full protective leathers, helmet, the works - whining about having to wear a mask. Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: Is there something in the water we don't know about? With the Karens it might be there chardonnay. Seems to be a lot of lunacy going around.


It's the glycol in the box wine. Or fireball whiskey. (At least one of these is true.)
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm confused - do these folks also refuse to wear a seat belt? Would they not be the first to scream bloody murder should they find out their surgeon or the nursing staff hadn't work masks during their procedure?

I saw a big biker dude at the beginning of all this mess- full protective leathers, helmet, the works - whining about having to wear a mask. Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot.


Trump said nothing about biker protective clothing.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When a cop says "Now you are getting arrested", sounds like she had a chance not to get arrested even after she was cuffed and in the backseat.

Had she calmed down at just let the cops explain to her that she was now subject to a no trespass order, he probably would have uncuffed her and let her go right then and there.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is a shame that the name Karen has become a negative stereotype.

I know two women who have that name and both are kind and considerate people. No doubt they have lost their temper from time to time (they are humans after all) but they are very nice.

Yes, they wear their masks in public and I have never heard of them asking to speak to a manager. Also, one has long hair and the other is short but has lots of curls. Breaks the stereotype.
 
