(Some Guy)   Nobody does gritter names quite like the Scottish   (arcgis.com) divider line
18
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please, the Southern US does grits better than anyone on the planet. Cheese grits, Shrimp & Grits, fried grits...who cares about the name?

What a Gritter might look like:
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/WTF is a "gritter"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Gritty McGritface?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trunk Road Gritter Tracker

Disclaimer
The Trunk Road Gritter Tracker page provides live tracking of gritters on the trunk road network.  It displays the current location of gritters and a trail with an age range for where gritters have previously passed along the trunk routes across Scotland.  The Gritter Tracker does not provide road treatment or gritting information.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love I'm Shovelin.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Sled Zepplin" is my fave.

Honerourable mention to "Buzz Iceclear"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do they call it "grit" instead of sand?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would kill for some Megameltasaurus right now.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sweet Child O'Brine

Fan. Tastic.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Gritters?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: No Gritty McGritface?


Fark user imageView Full Size



"A 'dol timcheall agus faigh a-mach!"
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You have to zoom in a little to see the names of the gritters, which is apparently what they call salt trucks over there. My favorite is "Penelope Gritstop" because I'm old enough to remember "Wacky Races" cartoons.
The Reverend Horton Heat - Johnny Quest/Stop That Pigeon
Youtube 40FsKwX-K8U

Jump to 1:40 to hear The Reverend Horton Heat cover the Wacky Races theme song and leave it in shreds. The whole album of Saturday Morning cartoon cover songs by various artists is excellent.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Why do they call it "grit" instead of sand?


maybe they don't use sand
 
Varangian862 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank you for the belly laugh, subby! Much needed and appreciated!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: FrancoFile: Why do they call it "grit" instead of sand?

maybe they don't use sand


"Grit" refers to any small particles - sand, chaff from grain, etc.

Are they using the waste products of the oat mills?  Or are they using ground-up rock?
 
TrevorSmith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Read this as "griter", was very confused.
 
TrevorSmith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*grifter

Which for some reason, Fark doesn't recognize as a word.
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, she's in there

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Repeat? I thought we just had this story about a month ago?
 
