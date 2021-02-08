 Skip to content
 
What starts with F, ends with UCK, and is what you say when someone steals your firetruck?
24
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Crom72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free duck?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad they got it back. The one who stole the truck should be buried under the jail.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find my firetrUCK?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't actually support the death penalty but in this case that's just horrible and that person should be drawn & quartered
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A firetruck was stolen from a Florida fire station while the crew was responding to a call Sunday.

If the firemen were responding to a call, how was the truck stolen before it even left the fire station?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friar, Don't forget to give the thief a little tuck?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never turn your back to the water if you're heading into Manatee Country. You know... because of the manatees.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never stolen anything that big before ever let alone anything small either.......sooooo anyways you toss it never stolen anything period.....Mom wouldn't like that at all!!!! She's only been dead dead for 21 years but I knew her very well......she would not approve!!!!
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: A firetruck was stolen from a Florida fire station while the crew was responding to a call Sunday.

If the firemen were responding to a call, how was the truck stolen before it even left the fire station?


They probably didn't need the brush truck for a fire that wasn't, you know, like, a brush fire.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: A firetruck was stolen from a Florida fire station while the crew was responding to a call Sunday.

If the firemen were responding to a call, how was the truck stolen before it even left the fire station?


Because most fire stations have more than one firetruck?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [64.media.tumblr.com image 250x188] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forbidden potluck
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: MattyBlast: A firetruck was stolen from a Florida fire station while the crew was responding to a call Sunday.

If the firemen were responding to a call, how was the truck stolen before it even left the fire station?

Because most fire stations have more than one firetruck?


This. The fire station literally about 5 blocks from me has two fire trucks, one of them a traditional ladder truck and the second has a cherry-picker bucket for reaching places the other truck cannot, which helps when they have to respond to fires in the apartment complex I live in, which has three-story buildings.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the headline of the year contest is over in February...thanks a lot. ;)
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
i.ndtvimg.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am officially stuck in Florida for the foreseeable future. I might as well sit back and enjoy the unique people of this f*cked-up state.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Come on Zack, where is it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Florida was a terrible place to keep my firetruck!"
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Flustercuck?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: TheCableGuy: MattyBlast: A firetruck was stolen from a Florida fire station while the crew was responding to a call Sunday.

If the firemen were responding to a call, how was the truck stolen before it even left the fire station?

Because most fire stations have more than one firetruck?

This. The fire station literally about 5 blocks from me has two fire trucks, one of them a traditional ladder truck and the second has a cherry-picker bucket for reaching places the other truck cannot, which helps when they have to respond to fires in the apartment complex I live in, which has three-story buildings.


This happen a lot at your complex?
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently the first thing you learn in any first responder school is to always leave the keys in the ignition and never lock doors.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somebody trucked around and didn't found out. Yet.
 
