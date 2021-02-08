 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Catholic schools in US hit by unprecedented enrollment drop. Won't someone think of the Catholic School Girls? Okay, not like that, not like that   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, High school, College, School types, Middle school, Roman Catholic schools, Primary education, John Reyes, Catholic school  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 11:55 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
catholic girls - Frank Zappa
Youtube 5fdcDN4LbYQ
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haven't thought of this song in a bit
Blue Oyster Cult - Joan Crawford
Youtube YQBJfQhpw_U
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And in before Brittney Spears and t.A.T.u
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you're saying Catholic High School Girls In Trouble?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People are not going to pay private school tuition for remote classes when they can do it for free with the public school system.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spongeboob: And in before Brittney Spears and t.A.T.u


In before someone talks about preachers' daughters!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've seen the movie.

/I fapped
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I never stopped.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's too late
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vinnie Coliuta and Warren Cucarolo despondent.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Saddle shoes, skirts, crisp blue button-down blouses.  It's like they wanted us to be in a perpetual state of arousal.

/12 years Catholic School
 
Thallone1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Vinnie Coliuta and Warren Cucarolo despondent.


Name checks out!

Father Robbie's a fairy, but it don't bother Mary!
 
Slypork
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: spongeboob: And in before Brittney Spears and t.A.T.u

In before someone talks about preachers' daughters!


Well, Dusty Springfield sang about a son of a preacher man.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back when RHCP were fun:
Catholic School Girls Rule (Remastered)
Youtube v6rH9fqIl6M
 
CokeBear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Definitely not sending my kids to a school system that molested me as a kid.

I think they're about to experience a very slow moving long term PR disaster.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thallone1: Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.


Not really that simple. On average, state and federal governments fund 70% of the cost of running the NSW Catholic schools sector each year while parents and the school community fund the remainder.
 
6655321
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
J. Geils Band - Centerfold (Official Music Video)
Youtube BqDjMZKf-wg
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thallone1: Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.


It also helps that they can choose the students and size, keeping shiatty students out.

/ still thinking about Catholic HS for the little equations
// don't know if they will end up in a good enough public HS unless we move
/// declining enrollment hopefully means they drop prices cause we sure as shiat ain't paying more than 12k/ yr
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's as if the Catholic Church itself is powerless to help its schools because so much of its cash and resources have been diverted in recent years to other needs.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know I'll likely get flamed, but, honestly, a private, Catholic school education is one of the best investments I think people can make. The educational opportunities are better, the staff cares about your child, and the risk of someone falling through the cracks are minimal compared to your average public school. 

I look at high school for the best comparison. Every requirement was MORE than what the public school curricula required. Eight full time courses per semester for four years. Four years of math, four years of science, four years of foreign language, four years of history/social studies, AP classes with testing fees included. Students also have higher standardized testing scores, almost universal college acceptance (the school I attended prides itself on a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance). Our school required 400 hours of service over your four years and mandatory service days where we'd work at local soup kitchens or other community service organizations.

Even the Theology classes are well-educated. Study of other religions with a requirement to attend services within other religious communities is not rare. I spent a year of study at a Mosque in a post-9/11 world and was required to do a 20 page thesis on what I learned.

They also offer significant need-based discounts, work-study programs, and a family pantry for those students who have financial needs beyond the tuition.

/tl;dr - Catholic education is extremely underrated in the broader community and it's sad to see enrollment dropping.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thallone1: Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.


No special ed students.  No school buses.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thallone1: Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.


In one, the teachers are unionized.
In the other, (many of) the teachers took a literal vow of poverty.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

12349876: No special ed students.  No school buses.


Huh? Our private school had both. Many do.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Catholic High School Girls in Trouble.... didn't we go over this last week?
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I know I'll likely get flamed, but, honestly, a private, Catholic school education is one of the best investments I think people can make. The educational opportunities are better, the staff cares about your child, and the risk of someone falling through the cracks are minimal compared to your average public school. 

I look at high school for the best comparison. Every requirement was MORE than what the public school curricula required. Eight full time courses per semester for four years. Four years of math, four years of science, four years of foreign language, four years of history/social studies, AP classes with testing fees included. Students also have higher standardized testing scores, almost universal college acceptance (the school I attended prides itself on a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance). Our school required 400 hours of service over your four years and mandatory service days where we'd work at local soup kitchens or other community service organizations.

Even the Theology classes are well-educated. Study of other religions with a requirement to attend services within other religious communities is not rare. I spent a year of study at a Mosque in a post-9/11 world and was required to do a 20 page thesis on what I learned.

They also offer significant need-based discounts, work-study programs, and a family pantry for those students who have financial needs beyond the tuition.

/tl;dr - Catholic education is extremely underrated in the broader community and it's sad to see enrollment dropping.


It's highly dependent on the area's public schools.  I sent my kids to public school because the district we were in surpassed the local Catholic school academically in almost every way.  And it was free!

Now had we lived just 5 miles east of where we lived we would have had no choice.  That district was a horrible mess.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

6655321: [YouTube video: J. Geils Band - Centerfold (Official Music Video)]


I prefer the original Smurfs theme song
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ken S.: Thallone1: Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.

Not really that simple. On average, state and federal governments fund 70% of the cost of running the NSW Catholic schools sector each year while parents and the school community fund the remainder.


How about the NSFW Catholic schools?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Saddle shoes, skirts, crisp blue button-down blouses.  It's like they wanted us to be in a perpetual state of arousal.

/12 years Catholic School


That wasn't my experience.

In the sense that, even in a Catholic school, kids will try to get away with whatever they can.  Girls would wear blouses one size too small.  They also perfected a skill where they would roll up the waist of their skirts in a fashion that allowed them to drop the hem down below the knee in an instant.  Guys did all sorts of things to make their hair not seem to touch their collars.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Ken S.: Thallone1: Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.

Not really that simple. On average, state and federal governments fund 70% of the cost of running the NSW Catholic schools sector each year while parents and the school community fund the remainder.

How about the NSFW Catholic schools?


That's why it's recommended that the teachers never be alone with a student, keeps things SFW.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Wanderlusting: I know I'll likely get flamed, but, honestly, a private, Catholic school education is one of the best investments I think people can make. The educational opportunities are better, the staff cares about your child, and the risk of someone falling through the cracks are minimal compared to your average public school. 

I look at high school for the best comparison. Every requirement was MORE than what the public school curricula required. Eight full time courses per semester for four years. Four years of math, four years of science, four years of foreign language, four years of history/social studies, AP classes with testing fees included. Students also have higher standardized testing scores, almost universal college acceptance (the school I attended prides itself on a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance). Our school required 400 hours of service over your four years and mandatory service days where we'd work at local soup kitchens or other community service organizations.

Even the Theology classes are well-educated. Study of other religions with a requirement to attend services within other religious communities is not rare. I spent a year of study at a Mosque in a post-9/11 world and was required to do a 20 page thesis on what I learned.

They also offer significant need-based discounts, work-study programs, and a family pantry for those students who have financial needs beyond the tuition.

/tl;dr - Catholic education is extremely underrated in the broader community and it's sad to see enrollment dropping.

It's highly dependent on the area's public schools.  I sent my kids to public school because the district we were in surpassed the local Catholic school academically in almost every way.  And it was free!

Now had we lived just 5 miles east of where we lived we would have had no choice.  That district was a horrible mess.


Yeah, our local high school was a mess. Metal detectors, several school resource officers, a few truancy officers. My friends who transferred in told me it was more a prison than a school. (I was part of the post-Columbine - 9/11 age group). 

I honestly never understood why schools needed locked doors, closed campuses, and metal detectors. Those are the weird things that never really took hold at Catholic and private schools nationwide.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

There was a time and place for everything, and it was known as the 1970s.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I know I'll likely get flamed, but, honestly, a private, Catholic school education is one of the best investments I think people can make. The educational opportunities are better, the staff cares about your child, and the risk of someone falling through the cracks are minimal compared to your average public school. 

I look at high school for the best comparison. Every requirement was MORE than what the public school curricula required. Eight full time courses per semester for four years. Four years of math, four years of science, four years of foreign language, four years of history/social studies, AP classes with testing fees included. Students also have higher standardized testing scores, almost universal college acceptance (the school I attended prides itself on a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance). Our school required 400 hours of service over your four years and mandatory service days where we'd work at local soup kitchens or other community service organizations.

Even the Theology classes are well-educated. Study of other religions with a requirement to attend services within other religious communities is not rare. I spent a year of study at a Mosque in a post-9/11 world and was required to do a 20 page thesis on what I learned.

They also offer significant need-based discounts, work-study programs, and a family pantry for those students who have financial needs beyond the tuition.

/tl;dr - Catholic education is extremely underrated in the broader community and it's sad to see enrollment dropping.


Say what you will about the very real problems the Roman Catholic Church has as a political organization, at least they have a much stronger academic/intellectual tradition than most modern Protestant sects.
 
groverpm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We're talking about the Catholic Church here. Nobody was thinking about the Catholic school girls, I can assure you.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thallone1: Interesting that CAtholic schools have a an 11:1 ration of teachers to students on just 5k/year, while public schools it closed to 20 or 30:1 on twice the money. Wonder if it has something to do with right-sized administrative load.


Admin is a huge problem, but there are a ton of differences as well.  My ex is a teacher and the district had a Principal who everyone new was a problem.  She was off on disability for a bit, then back running a school until she became unbearable. So they "promoted" her to Asst Superintendent for "some made up purpose" to keep her out of a school setting and  because they didn't want to get sued for firing her. So there is a bunch of bloat.

But some of the extra cost is due to public schools having large expenses for special ed, transportation budget, more support staff. Private schools tend to not deal with special ed or disabled students, unless that school specializes in that kind of thing.  Public schools have to and it is quite expensive.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Tor_Eckman: Saddle shoes, skirts, crisp blue button-down blouses.  It's like they wanted us to be in a perpetual state of arousal.

/12 years Catholic School

That wasn't my experience.

In the sense that, even in a Catholic school, kids will try to get away with whatever they can.  Girls would wear blouses one size too small.  They also perfected a skill where they would roll up the waist of their skirts in a fashion that allowed them to drop the hem down below the knee in an instant.  Guys did all sorts of things to make their hair not seem to touch their collars.


Don't stop!  I'm almost there!

But seriously, yes, I was aware of those tactics.  And the nice thing is that most of the nuns in my school were so old that they couldn't see what was going on.  But there was always that one young nazi nun who would bust people that didn't conform.  Ours was Sister Bernadette.  No fun of any kind around her.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Too late subby.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aww...  Friggin grifters!
 
wademh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: [i.imgur.com image 629x641]
There was a time and place for everything, and it was known as the 1970s.


my work is done
 
haknudsen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I know I'll likely get flamed, but, honestly, a private, Catholic school education is one of the best investments I think people can make. The educational opportunities are better, the staff cares about your child, and the risk of someone falling through the cracks are minimal compared to your average public school. 

I look at high school for the best comparison. Every requirement was MORE than what the public school curricula required. Eight full time courses per semester for four years. Four years of math, four years of science, four years of foreign language, four years of history/social studies, AP classes with testing fees included. Students also have higher standardized testing scores, almost universal college acceptance (the school I attended prides itself on a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance). Our school required 400 hours of service over your four years and mandatory service days where we'd work at local soup kitchens or other community service organizations.

Even the Theology classes are well-educated. Study of other religions with a requirement to attend services within other religious communities is not rare. I spent a year of study at a Mosque in a post-9/11 world and was required to do a 20 page thesis on what I learned.

They also offer significant need-based discounts, work-study programs, and a family pantry for those students who have financial needs beyond the tuition.

/tl;dr - Catholic education is extremely underrated in the broader community and it's sad to see enrollment dropping.


and the free rape, don't leave that out.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Peter Weyland: Tor_Eckman: Saddle shoes, skirts, crisp blue button-down blouses.  It's like they wanted us to be in a perpetual state of arousal.

/12 years Catholic School

That wasn't my experience.

In the sense that, even in a Catholic school, kids will try to get away with whatever they can.  Girls would wear blouses one size too small.  They also perfected a skill where they would roll up the waist of their skirts in a fashion that allowed them to drop the hem down below the knee in an instant.  Guys did all sorts of things to make their hair not seem to touch their collars.

Don't stop!  I'm almost there!

But seriously, yes, I was aware of those tactics.  And the nice thing is that most of the nuns in my school were so old that they couldn't see what was going on.  But there was always that one young nazi nun who would bust people that didn't conform.  Ours was Sister Bernadette.  No fun of any kind around her.


Our school was nominally run by Franciscans, but I'm struggling to remember whether any nuns or brothers were even on the teaching staff by the time I was a freshman.  I think maybe one?  I had the same theology teacher for Sophomore - Senior years and she had her Masters in Divinity, but beyond that everyone was lay.

I remember fondly my Sophomore year of Biology when the teacher said that while he very personal, theological objections to certain tenets of evolution, he was a science teacher, and science teachers teach science.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.