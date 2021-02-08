 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Anti-masker misunderstands constitutional rights
    Ricardo Baldazo, part-owner of Alibi Drinkery  
posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 12:05 PM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still waiting for the first claim using a stand your ground law for putting a bullet in an idiot anti masker possible plague carrier. Only need to feel your safety is threatened from my understanding of how the law to use deadly force is applied in some states. If some of the idiots start getting put down it could start a helpful trend.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His parents should have raised him better."

Back at ya, lady.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The constitution grants me freedom to do anything I want and things I don't like are unconstitutional ."

Shorter version: "My rights are whatever I imagine them to be at any given moment".
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lisa Bonet?

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Still waiting for the first claim using a stand your ground law for putting a bullet in an idiot anti masker possible plague carrier. Only need to feel your safety is threatened from my understanding of how the law to use deadly force is applied in some states. If some of the idiots start getting put down it could start a helpful trend.


Well it depends, did they shoot a brown person?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At this point your ass should get set adrift for being a Covid denier. Honestly.

dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think if more of these people just get straight up brutally beaten down they might stop it already.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't think a Jimmy John's sandwich is mentioned in the constitution. Maybe I'm wrong though, I don't have my pocket version with me right now.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think if more of these people just get straight up brutally beaten down they might stop it already.


No, too many of them carry guns into places like Jimmy John's.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Assaulting someone is a real good way to learn about someone's 2nd Amendment rights too.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jimmy Johns

You could have been more subtle and named the establishment *~Penises~*
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a health condition that makes me unable to wear a mask.

People are still pretending that's a thing?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think if more of these people just get straight up brutally beaten down they might stop it already.


I've gotten into two tussles over it so far.  I don't let people who refuse to wear a mask stand close to me.

I ask them politely to either put on a mask and step back, or stand farther than six feet away.

If they refuse, I consider it blatant disregard to my safety.
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't think that "being a pompous, entitled arsehole" is a recognized health condition, though doubtless the psychologists will get onto it in due course. Affluenza Spectrum Disorder?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if he'll somehow come up with an airtight Alibi.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
f yer muzzles
 
MagSeven
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you have a health condition that jeopardizes your life by wearing a mask for 10 minutes, you definitely shouldn't be eating fast food.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What the hell is this crap?

"I walked into Jimmy John's to order food. I was asked if I had a mask. I informed the man (19 yes [sic] old, not a child as some people think it was) that I have a health condition that makes me unable to wear a mask. I was told to leave. I informed him it was against my constitutional right to refuse to serve me A BASIC HUMAN NEED SUCH AS FOOD. He told me to leave ... He started swearing at me ... At 19 years old, he is old enough to serve. Old enough to know you do not speak to a woman that way over a mask. His parents should have raised him better."

1. What health condition does she have that means she can't wear a mask, and why is she bringing that health condition into a freakin Jimmy Johns?

2.  These assholes never read the constitution, do they? If she's trying to make some bass-ackwards public accommodation argument, what was her protected class that was the basis for the discrimination?

3.  Is she saying he should be in the military or something?  What the hell does "old enough to serve" even mean?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live I Colorado, and the only two places where I have consistently observed people not wearing masks in places where they are required are gun stores (with the exception of one store that actually enforces the law) and Wyoming. I think it's safe to assume that on all those occasions, the violators were hardcore Republicans. It really makes me wonder how these people were raised and why they're so shortsighted and selfish.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whole country is full of simpletons....points...you, you and you...and I'm smart


(are the worst ones)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I walked into Jimmy John's to order food. I was asked if I had a mask. I informed the man (19 yes [sic] old, not a child as some people think it was) that I have a health condition that makes me unable to wear a mask.

Owner slapped the wrong person.

"There are no known medical conditions aside from a severe skin condition [like a very severe burn that needs medical attention] on your face that would prevent a person from wearing this type of mask,"
https://www.health.com/condition/infec​tious-diseases/coronavirus/can-you-be-​medically-exempt-from-wearing-a-face-m​ask
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phyrkrakr: What the hell is this crap?

"I walked into Jimmy John's to order food. I was asked if I had a mask. I informed the man (19 yes [sic] old, not a child as some people think it was) that I have a health condition that makes me unable to wear a mask. I was told to leave. I informed him it was against my constitutional right to refuse to serve me A BASIC HUMAN NEED SUCH AS FOOD. He told me to leave ... He started swearing at me ... At 19 years old, he is old enough to serve. Old enough to know you do not speak to a woman that way over a mask. His parents should have raised him better."

1. What health condition does she have that means she can't wear a mask, and why is she bringing that health condition into a freakin Jimmy Johns?

2.  These assholes never read the constitution, do they? If she's trying to make some bass-ackwards public accommodation argument, what was her protected class that was the basis for the discrimination?

3.  Is she saying he should be in the military or something?  What the hell does "old enough to serve" even mean?


Those assholes never specify that.

They just think it's a "get out of jail free" card where saying "I have a medical condition" absolves them of any responsibility.

It's pretty insulting to people who have legitimate medical issues.
 
danvon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: "have a health condition that makes me unable to wear a mask. (No you don't) I was told to leave. I informed him it was against my constitutional right to refuse to serve me A BASIC HUMAN NEED SUCH AS FOOD (There is no such right under the Constitution , and even if there were, what makes you think that it would entitle you to this specific restaurant's food?)
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I have a MENTAL health condition that makes me unable to wear a mask.

People are still pretending that's a thing?


Fixed for accuracy.
 
danvon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From another article about the assailant: "Baldazo has been previously charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault against two Burnsville police officers in 2020."

This guy has some serious issues.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised that more anti-maskers haven gotten the shiat beat out of them for getting belligerent when told they need to put a mask on.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: "have a health condition that makes me unable to wear a mask. (No you don't) I was told to leave. I informed him it was against my constitutional right to refuse to serve me A BASIC HUMAN NEED SUCH AS FOOD (There is no such right under the Constitution , and even if there were, what makes you think that it would entitle you to this specific restaurant's food?)


Gotta give our Founding Fathers the foresight to predict that there would be a restaurant chain called "Jimmy Johns" in the future.

How else would that be in the Constitution?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I suppose he's the spitting image of a douche bro stereotype.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "The constitution grants me freedom to do anything I want and things I don't like are unconstitutional ."


The "constitution rights" argument is just one of various (absurd) justifications the anti-maskers use to justify their behavior, such as CO2 poisoning, low blood oxygen, and even causing an increase in pedophilia.  In reality, it all boils down to a "nobody tells me what to do" mentality.

You have to understand where this mindset comes from.  For a competent adult, when someone with applicable expertise says you should wear a seat belt to avoid the risk of flying face-first through a windshield or says you should wear a mask to slow the spread of a deadly infection, the normal reaction is to say "thanks for the advice".  So why do some people take any useful advice about what you should do as an attempt to control them and tell them what they must do?

The difference is that competent adults aren't always being told what to do.  They perform them jobs well without a boss constantly having to intervene.  They have successful romantic relationships without their partner constantly having to nag them about their behavior.  They rarely have interaction with the legal system.  These people aren't always being told what to do and aren't sensitive to taking advice.  They don't feel "controlled" by expert advice any more than they feel that the "do not eat" warning on a bottle of Drano is unfairly restricting their dietary choices.

Basically, if you feel like you're being controlled by society it's because you're a general fark-up.  Your friends and family are just trying to save you from yourself, and the rest of society is just trying to prevent you from generally wreaking havoc.  Nobody is getting off on "controlling" you, and were really just annoyed by your arrested development.
 
