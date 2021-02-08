 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Clean Out Your Computer Day, a day observed by performing basic maintenance such as deleting old files, remagnetizing your hard drives, and putting your motherboard in the dishwasher   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
17
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DELETE BROWSER HISTORY
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I deleted System32 and it runs like brand new. Definitely try it out, super easy performance gain.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always re-lubricate my CPU's bearings monthly anyway.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I deleted System32 and it runs like brand new. Definitely try it out, super easy performance gain.


I've heard removing all the .reg files also does wonders.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just waxed my modem!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Refill the purple smoke.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How do you get sticky gunk out of a keyboard? Asking for a friend.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My new flux capacitor is supposed to arrive today.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My mom has over 5000 emails in her AOL inbox. She files everything -- pics, docs, saved video clips -- under "Documents", with very little in the way of subfolders.

I would rather have another root canal than help Mom with her computer.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 I upgraded the power supply with double the power last year and now don't require regular maintenance anymore.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*looks at folder named - absolutely, certainly, not porn*
*right click - properties*
You, it's probably just easier to setup a second NAS...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guys, you don't need to keep that 2 TBs of homework when you graduated a decade ago.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, this is the 'National Internet history month' they were talkin'bout in an earlier thread?

/ I live alone, with nobody else
// When I internet, I prefer to be by myself
/// Don' need no butt-in-ski to snoop my history
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Guys, you don't need to keep that 2 TBs of homework when you graduated a decade ago.


Yes, you do. In case you need an alibi.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just bought a 8bit/16bit vga card. So I'm getting a kick.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I renamed all my exes files to was files and now my computer is a has been
 
