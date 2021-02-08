 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Football Hangover day, so if you're suffering after having imbibed too many pigskins, you're not alone   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
8
    More: Misc, Hangover, The Cure, National Football Hangover Day, Alcoholic beverage, sports personality Katie Nolan, Bloody Mary, Drink, football fans  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 4:29 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some of us just ate too much and are spending the day making repeated visits to the crapper.

/seven layer dip strikes again
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x766]


Oh look.  It's only the 102nd time i've seen this very original hot take today.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good morning people
Jefferson Airplane - Have You Seen The Saucers?
Youtube jSJemA-eviU
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, I cut myself off after five beers sometime in the third quarter when I heard that a friend's husband was making the decision whether to be put back on a ventilator (having already been on one for about two weeks) or just be kept comfortable. Kind of put a damper on the rest of my evening.

/he chose the ventilator
//still alive when I last heard a couple of hours ago, though the odds are not good
///sorry to be the Debbie Downer of the thread
////but at least I'm not really hung over today
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Well, I cut myself off after five beers sometime in the third quarter when I heard that a friend's husband was making the decision whether to be put back on a ventilator (having already been on one for about two weeks) or just be kept comfortable. Kind of put a damper on the rest of my evening.

/he chose the ventilator
//still alive when I last heard a couple of hours ago, though the odds are not good
///sorry to be the Debbie Downer of the thread
////but at least I'm not really hung over today


https://youtu.be/zwsl-SuOEXc
 
Aquapope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More like a 5 day bender because there's a blizzard outside.  Every organ in my body hates me.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.