(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1862, Union forces won one of the first major victories of the Civil War in the battle of Roanoke Island, as Confederate forces disappeared leaving only the mysterious word CROATOAN   (history.com) divider line
19
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it's an anagram for Racoon.
There was a rabid racoon and it scared them all off.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confederate soldiers weren't known for their spelling skills. Once you piss off Blibdoolpoolp, the kuo-toans can be a surly bunch, and it's hard to spell that while your compatriots are being eaten by fish people.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And it's an anagram for Racoon.
There was a rabid racoon and it scared them all off.


It's a cartoon.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Croatia?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And it's an anagram for Racoon.
There was a rabid racoon and it scared them all off.


You're missing a letter. So it becomes Racoont. Which is... another reason they might have left in a hurry, I guess.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  NC's coast was taken pretty early in the wst, if I remember correctly.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Yeah.  NC's coast was taken pretty early in the wst, if I remember correctly.


WAR, not wst.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Croatoa?  Been there.  Wasn't pleasant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
addbcdbimages.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If any of you have the chance to visit the Civil War park in Petersburg, VA. I suggest you do so.

Amazing.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CROATOAN is the original spelling of COVFEFE back when the kings English was used in the colonies. Modern American English makes everything sound less royal.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yep. Then came the Chicamacomico Races. The NC coast was taken early in the war and for all intents and purposes, it was pretty much over for the eastern areas at that time. (Of course, the members of my family who decided to join this sedition were with Lee while this was going on, so they missed it.)

/I always remind people that, for those of us from the northeastern part of the state, there was more going on during the Revolutionary War than the Civil War
//I will cut my own cock off before I call the banks 'O...' anything!
///They are 'The Outer Banks', or just 'the banks'
////I will also accept 'those big ass sandbars'  (my dad)
 
patowen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No longer a mystery?

The "Croatoan" Mystery of the Lost Roanoke Colony, Solved | The Mary Sue
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
croatOAN

oh shi-
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Confederate soldiers weren't known for their spelling skills. Once you piss off Blibdoolpoolp, the kuo-toans can be a surly bunch, and it's hard to spell that while your compatriots are being eaten by fish people.


Southerners in general have always been dumber than hammers, and suckers for whatever grifter comes along telling them what they want to hear.

A contemporary quote from the Corinth area some months after Shiloh.

"If this part of the Republic had taken the measures of her children that have been adopted in the North, we would never have seen this wretched War.  You can have but an inadequate idea of the deplorable ignorance in which this people are steeped.

This renders them ready tools for the educated and ambitious few.  Those people are unfit to be citizens of a Republic and if this Rebellion should succeed would soon sink to mere Serfs of the Slav Aristocracy.  They are not educated like New England up to the standard of self government. "

--Thomas Christie to Sarah Christie, Aug 6, 1862.

/ That's my heritage.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [Fark user image image 506x493]


I have the exact opposite beard.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of the few engagements that Burnside did well at. Another was Fort Sanders.
 
