(Al Jazeera)   China to build world's biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river, prompting a collective mega-damn from Tibetans   (aljazeera.com) divider line
28
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to think that China doesn't have much respect for people who aren't Han.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This Quantum of Solace reboot has legs.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Goddamn. Next thing you know they'll be exterminating the Native population and taking their land.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I'm starting to think that China doesn't have much respect for people who aren't Han.


I'm starting to think China doesn't have much respect for the environment.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guide:  I'm your dam guide, Arnie.  Please don't wander off the dam tour, and please take all the dam pictures you want.  Now, are there any dam questions?

Cousin Eddie:  Yeah, where can I get some damn bait?
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"When we would swim in the rivers, we were told to never use it as a bathroom, because there are river gods in the water."

Reminds me of how I used to make subby's sister get naked by telling her there were "ghosts in her pants".
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that just gives you a big sacred lake instead.
 
orbister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm starting to think China doesn't have much respect for the environment.


By trying to go carbon neutral? That's far more important than pandering to absurd superstitions.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm torn.  The Chinese government is sweaty donkey balls, but the other side is claiming gods live in the river, without providing scientific evidence gods exist.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

orbister: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm starting to think China doesn't have much respect for the environment.

By trying to go carbon neutral? That's far more important than pandering to absurd superstitions.


Just one link from, oh, 8.5 million when googling "environmental damage from dams":

https://www.dw.com/en/five-ways-mega-​d​ams-harm-the-environment/a-53916579
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Double damn.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe this will fix the axis their other dam messed up?
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While on this tour, if you have any DAM questions, be sure to ask them because I know all of the
dam answers....

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

orbister: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm starting to think China doesn't have much respect for the environment.

By trying to go carbon neutral? That's far more important than pandering to absurd superstitions.


I've been giving your mother an educational series on backend ecology.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: orbister: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm starting to think China doesn't have much respect for the environment.

By trying to go carbon neutral? That's far more important than pandering to absurd superstitions.

Just one link from, oh, 8.5 million when googling "environmental damage from dams":

https://www.dw.com/en/five-ways-mega-d​ams-harm-the-environment/a-53916579


Particularly when it's being constructed by an ethnic-cleansy conquering power to supply energy to a completely different people thousands of miles away.

Oblig photo, because it's one of my favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shruggy on the sacredness of the river.

But totally on board with, "They're going to wreck the river for everyone downstream, literal mountains of people upstream and prevent fish migration"

What a bunch of wankers.
 
Dellirium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: "When we would swim in the rivers, we were told to never use it as a bathroom, because there are river gods in the water."

Reminds me of how I used to make subby's sister get naked by telling her there were "ghosts in her pants".

And it could only be scared away by the demon in your pants?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll say it again, since it always bears repeating: fark the CCP and Xi Jinping.
 
Dellirium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When the new dam breaks, it will flush Tibet away...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Krust - 7 Known Truths
Youtube hKo1ybvAaAg
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Goddamn. Next thing you know they'll be exterminating the Native population and taking their land.


orbister: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm starting to think China doesn't have much respect for the environment.

By trying to go carbon neutral? That's far more important than pandering to absurd superstitions.


Jesus, China's shilling on Fark now too?
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"When we would swim in the rivers, we were told to never use it as a bathroom, because there are river gods in the water," says Tenzin Dolmey who has never stepped foot on the Tibetan Plateau.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I'm starting to think that China doesn't have much respect for people who aren't Han.


When it comes to China's race relations, Han shot first.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Algebrat: BigNumber12: I'm starting to think that China doesn't have much respect for people who aren't Han.

When it comes to China's race relations, Han shot first.


Even as I was composing, I was wondering what form the reference would take.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: gameshowhost: Goddamn. Next thing you know they'll be exterminating the Native population and taking their land.

orbister: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm starting to think China doesn't have much respect for the environment.

By trying to go carbon neutral? That's far more important than pandering to absurd superstitions.

Jesus, China's shilling on Fark now too?


A Florida Man, incapable of discerning simple mockery from state-sanctioned Chinese internet accounts?  Why that is novel.  You are very intelligent.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This Quantum of Solace reboot has legs.

Tosca

(1900)Wikipedia was a central theme to both Quantum of Solace (2008) and Milk (2008).
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

