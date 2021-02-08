 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Eli Lilly's Bamlanivimab Covid treatment going unused in Western Washington. No word on status of "Woah Black Betty" serum from competitor Ram Jam   (kiro7.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Chronic kidney disease, 2005 singles, High-risk individuals, next couple of days, lot of people, chronic kidney disease, Feeling, high risk  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 12:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's good. It's means no one is sick enough to need them. These aren't for use just because you feel a little ill or because you had a positive test and are asymptomatic and want it.
Now shut the fark up and let the doctors do their work. They tend to have more medical training than a reporter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have some sitting in my fridge... we've not had serious cases in a bit now *fingers crossed*


These are EMERGENCY USE ONLY drugs... there is a strict protocol you have to go through and you have to document it. So, that's why they are used sparingly.

When they get full approval, I'm sure they'll use them on people that have no need for them just like they do for every other drug.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work Subby.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully support this headline
/nicely done subs
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, Subby!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we can all agree that that's a decent headline, though, yes?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman has one lung and traveled by plane  to see family over the holidays during a global viral pandemic that decimated the respiratory system.

Splutter.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props, Submitter.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x473]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x473]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You know, wearing my mask everywhere and carrying sanitizer and that kind of stuff," she said. "So it just shows that even if you're really careful, you're not really that protected, you know?"

Especially if you travel to visit other people in other places like most experts pleaded with you not to do.  Right?

How unfair!
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's good. It's means no one is sick enough to need them. These aren't for use just because you feel a little ill or because you had a positive test and are asymptomatic and want it.
Now shut the fark up and let the doctors do their work. They tend to have more medical training than a reporter.


It's also listed as "EUA".

Experimental Use Authorized. Or; "Fark the rules, WE WANT MONEY!"
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x473]


discgolfguru: Boo_Guy: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x473]

[Fark user image 850x850]


Arachnophobe: Boo_Guy: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x473]

[Fark user image 425x503]


All together now! ♪
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a serious subject and all you can post is 
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


\ Well done, Farker.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they name their drug after an Icelandic volcano?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm gobsmacked.

If I had one lung during this I'd be god-damned terrified, wouldn't leave the house unless I absolutely had to, and would fight like a dog to be getting vaccinate early on.

I sure as hell wouldn't fly on a plane. What a damnable fool.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm upset they didn't name it Flunkimubab in honor of the brave Republican politicians that forsook mask wearing and social distancing to join the Phase I, 2, and 3 testing cohorts.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Off topic, but can somebody explain why this particular song came back into the public consciousness about 10-12 years ago? Because I'd never heard of it before then, and living in the redneck Lynyrd Skynyrd-loving south, I should have run across it before now.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This might shed some light.

tl;dr: You have to give it within 10 days of symptom onset, at an infusion center, when the patient is at their most contagious. Infusion centers typically have a bunch of immunocompromised folks (that's what they do, after all) and aren't set up for urgent care or post-treatment monitoring. It takes 3 hours to administer, it's only stable for just 7 hours at room temperature (or 24 hours under refrigeration), and has serious side effects. It's also expensive as hell.

Basically, it's for outliers.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thosw: Off topic, but can somebody explain why this particular song came back into the public consciousness about 10-12 years ago? Because I'd never heard of it before then, and living in the redneck Lynyrd Skynyrd-loving south, I should have run across it before now.


I'm 42 and I feel like it's more or less always been in my consciousness.
 
Sabre Toothed Engineer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rarely does a headline make me laugh out loud, get myself together, then start laughing again. Very well done.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ARCHER - Season 6 | First TRAILER
Youtube GV_QT9wUVwA
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thosw: Off topic, but can somebody explain why this particular song came back into the public consciousness about 10-12 years ago? Because I'd never heard of it before then, and living in the redneck Lynyrd Skynyrd-loving south, I should have run across it before now.


It was on one of the Wii Guitar Hero games around that time. I must have heard it 10,000 times while my kid played.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lead Belly - "Black Betty"
Youtube Fii6PX0-VXs


/that song has roots
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Understand - this article is an ad.

You're seeing folks who invested heavily in those companies during the Trump administration pushing for increased use of monoclonal antibody treatments because, quite simply, they're a cash cow right now. Monoclonal antibodies were "the next big thing" Trump touted, after HCQ, remdesivir, chugging bleach, and shining UV light up his friggin' fundament.

Monoclonal antibody treatments aren't somehow going to waste - the article indicates simply that they're not in widespread use. Your doctor knows that these treatments exist, so "talking to your doctor" is what ads tell you to do because you now have a brand name in your head. Why aren't they using them more often? The emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab is limited and risky:

That's because bamlanivimab's label limits its use to non-hospitalized patients who are deemed to be at risk of developing severe COVID-19. What's more, the label warns that the drug may actually worsen outcomes in hospitalized patients who need oxygen or ventilation.

In short, it's only good for a tiny fraction of the situations in which patients encounter & engage COVID-19. It's not making enough money to bump up stock prices for Eli Lilly or Regeneron, so they're hoping to get you to do that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is required listening to the unenlightened. This IS Florida man
Ram Jam - Black Betty
Youtube I_2D8Eo15wE
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thosw: Off topic, but can somebody explain why this particular song came back into the public consciousness about 10-12 years ago? Because I'd never heard of it before then, and living in the redneck Lynyrd Skynyrd-loving south, I should have run across it before now.


Ram Jam was an American rock band formed in New York City in 1977
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: This is required listening to the unenlightened. This IS Florida man
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_2D8Eo1​5wE]


CSB:

A guy I used to drink with looks exactly like this guy
 
apathy2673
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jedekai: cretinbob: That's good. It's means no one is sick enough to need them. These aren't for use just because you feel a little ill or because you had a positive test and are asymptomatic and want it.
Now shut the fark up and let the doctors do their work. They tend to have more medical training than a reporter.

It's also listed as "EUA".

Experimental Use Authorized. Or; "Fark the rules, WE WANT MONEY!"


EUA: Nao es Estados Unidos d'America, tam bem?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ram Jam - Black Betty (Ambalamb)
Youtube XS0KvZY06Ek
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thosw: Off topic, but can somebody explain why this particular song came back into the public consciousness about 10-12 years ago? Because I'd never heard of it before then, and living in the redneck Lynyrd Skynyrd-loving south, I should have run across it before now.


Because of East Bound and Down on HBO it was featured prominently in the series
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Woman has one lung and traveled by plane  to see family over the holidays during a global viral pandemic that decimated the respiratory system.

Splutter.


Facepalm doesn't quite cover it. Maybe facebrick? Faceskillet?
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Why did they name their drug after an Icelandic volcano?


I figured it was the last name of the guy who owns the corner store.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kindms: berylman: This is required listening to the unenlightened. This IS Florida man
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_2D8Eo1​5wE]

CSB:

A guy I used to drink with looks exactly like this guy


that is in fact not a cool story.  i'm pretty sure that guy has smoked out of a bass.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.