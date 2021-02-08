 Skip to content
"So a customer is scared there's a tracker in her vehicle from a crazy ex-boyfriend"
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
go to train station. Stick it on the underside of a box car.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas Music?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bother searching. The bug's in your skull.


amazingstories.comView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do have magnetic ones and they aren't that big so it's a valid fear.

Here's my advice if you think that is happening.

1 - inspect your vehicle or have it inspected.
2 - if you can afford it, rent a vehicle for a week and leave your vehicle in a locked and secured area with the battery disconnected. A portable tracker doesn't have more than a few days of battery and it will die.
3 - Restraining order.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I swear it's just a Glade Fresh Scents for car exhaust!"
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: go to train station. Stick it on the underside of a box car.


One better: Stick it under his car.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My wife's co-worker was going through a very nasty divorce and the husband did put a GPS tracker on her car to find out where she has been going. So this isn't so uncommon.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: go to train station. Stick it on the underside of a box car.


It's much faster to find a local judge, put it on their car, and tell them you saw someone put something there
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of my friends had this happen to her. She had  a restraining order against a crazy ex-boyfriend.  She went to the police when she found it, and the police decided to put it in one of their vehicles, and drive to a notorious hookup bar. Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him.  The prosecutor said it was the easiest arrest they'd ever made.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Package it up and mail it somewhere across country.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him


Instant Karma...I love it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh those rascally Deep State boys....
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Watched an episode of The First 48 where a guy had a tracker put on his car by a co-worker, so the co-worker could screw the guy's wife while he was out.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: vudukungfu: go to train station. Stick it on the underside of a box car.

One better: Stick it under his car.


Get the police to stick it on a bait car that looks like the woman's car and have a police watch that car and see if anyone shows unusual interest in it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stick the tracker on a cop car.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm really glad this mechanic at least did a thorough inspection of the vehicle even if he didn't believe it was at all likely.  On the other hand, has he lived in this world???  Why would he believe that 'no one would do something like that'?  They are a blessedly small minority, but there are *plenty* of crazed lunatics running around that totally would pull sh*t like this.  And worse.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.


Terminal Accessory: One of my friends had this happen to her. She had  a restraining order against a crazy ex-boyfriend.  She went to the police when she found it, and the police decided to put it in one of their vehicles, and drive to a notorious hookup bar. Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him.  The prosecutor said it was the easiest arrest they'd ever made.



And there's some asshole in this thread who funnied both of these.  That person should get psychiatric care.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Stick the tracker on a cop car.


With the cop's knowledge and permission of course so he'll be ready to collar they guy if he pops up his head.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: 3 - Restraining order


Restraining orders are basically useless to protect you from a crazy person. What they do provide is a reason to arrest, but that's little comfort if the crazy person commits murder.
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: go to train station. Stick it on the underside of a box car.


Underside of a cop car
 
DrWhy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Terminal Accessory: Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him

Instant Karma...I love it.


Don't you mean instant car-ma?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: One of my friends had this happen to her. She had  a restraining order against a crazy ex-boyfriend.  She went to the police when she found it, and the police decided to put it in one of their vehicles, and drive to a notorious hookup bar. Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him.  The prosecutor said it was the easiest arrest they'd ever made.


This is a great answer.

Any way you can gather evidence without making it obvious that you know the tracker is there would be nice.  For example, combined with the rental idea above leave it in a lot in front of a camera and post on facebook about the shiat luck you had with your car breaking down at the XYZ store or have the guy at a repair shop leave your car out front where it can be seen on camera while it is there for "repairs".
 
Esc7
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a ridiculously common problem.

It's even worse for cellphones. There's companies with programmers out there that deserve to have their anuses stuffed with fire ants. Literal stalker ware is a thing to secretly track someone's location, all the texts and email they send, and almost everything else.

And getting restraining orders is more difficult than it should be.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did anyone else see that video and hear the guy talking like a demon?

Anybody?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: One of my friends had this happen to her. She had  a restraining order against a crazy ex-boyfriend.  She went to the police when she found it, and the police decided to put it in one of their vehicles, and drive to a notorious hookup bar. Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him.  The prosecutor said it was the easiest arrest they'd ever made.


Hollywood was right. Every investigation involves visiting either a strip club or a seedy bar.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: 3 - Restraining order

Restraining orders are basically useless to protect you from a crazy person. What they do provide is a reason to arrest, but that's little comfort if the crazy person commits murder.


True, but I'm devious and would find a reason to lure them into the hands of the police. Like finding a local starbucks or some place that cops hang out and be like "I think I'm being followed by my ex who has a restraining order, can you guys hang out a bit and keep watch?"

But I'm a guy and may not have the same sort of thought process as a woman who is being stalked...
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.


And youre still at large.

Thats some good evadin'!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: seedy bar.


DO GIS this phrase.  It'll lead you to a wide variety healthy and tasty snacks
 
moto-geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.


You got away with it?!?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: My wife's co-worker was going through a very nasty divorce and the husband did put a GPS tracker on her car to find out where she has been going. So this isn't so uncommon.


That seems like more "wants proof of infidelity to help in the divorce" but I feel like that might be a slippery slope.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.


If shes not going where shes not supposed to be then theres nothing to worry about.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.


What brand of tracker did you use?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: vudukungfu: go to train station. Stick it on the underside of a box car.

One better: Stick it under his car.


Stick it on a cop car
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Attach it to a migrating bird.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: One of my friends had this happen to her. She had  a restraining order against a crazy ex-boyfriend.  She went to the police when she found it, and the police decided to put it in one of their vehicles, and drive to a notorious hookup bar. Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him.  The prosecutor said it was the easiest arrest they'd ever made.


This is one of those stories that sounds really fishy, but could be plausible if you squint at it right.  I mean, maybe it's the way you are telling it, or the way she told you, or maybe the cops "helped out" when they wrote it up?

1) "Notorious hookup bar".
2) What was their probable cause to arrest him?  He went to a bar?  She wasn't actually there, right, so no restraining order violation?
3) Why does he have his phone out with "tracking software open" when he's out looking for her, not the car anymore.  He got to the bar, now he's looking for her, right?
4) Cops know what "tracking software" looks like, and spotted it on his phone as he walked around with it like he's playing Pokemon Go.  It has a map of the bar and a big pulsing red dot, just like on CSI.

I mean, I want it to be legit, but it reads funny.  Maybe she told the cops what his car and license are, and when he pulled in to the parking lot, they grabbed him and got a confession out of him, and these other details just kinda happened?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thosw: Watched an episode of The First 48 where a guy had a tracker put on his car by a co-worker, so the co-worker could screw the guy's wife while he was out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DrWhy: I'm really glad this mechanic at least did a thorough inspection of the vehicle even if he didn't believe it was at all likely.  On the other hand, has he lived in this world???  Why would he believe that 'no one would do something like that'?  They are a blessedly small minority, but there are *plenty* of crazed lunatics running around that totally would pull sh*t like this.  And worse.


Right? I think I stopped thinking "people wouldn't do (X)" around the time the astronaut drove cross country to murder her guys wife(or she was the wife, don't recall) and wore a diaper, because it was more important to make good time, than stop and take a dump.
 
overthinker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know far too many women who've had this happen. Some from husbands while married, some from ex-husbands, a few from ex boyfriends, and one from a legit nutjob random stalker. And a dad who has three on his daughter's car that she doesn't know about.. or at least he thinks she doesn't. I teach them how to remove them without adding any new fingerprints and secure them for evidence. It's becoming too common if you ask me.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.

Terminal Accessory: One of my friends had this happen to her. She had  a restraining order against a crazy ex-boyfriend.  She went to the police when she found it, and the police decided to put it in one of their vehicles, and drive to a notorious hookup bar. Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him.  The prosecutor said it was the easiest arrest they'd ever made.


And there's some asshole in this thread who funnied both of these.  That person should get psychiatric care.


Sometimes I accidentally funny or smart comments when scrolling on mobile. I'll make sure it wasn't me.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DrWhy: I'm really glad this mechanic at least did a thorough inspection of the vehicle even if he didn't believe it was at all likely.  On the other hand, has he lived in this world???  Why would he believe that 'no one would do something like that'?  They are a blessedly small minority, but there are *plenty* of crazed lunatics running around that totally would pull sh*t like this.  And worse.


Also, procedurally... if you are a mechanic and you see one of these call the police before removing it.  You don't want to accidentally smudge any fingerprints that might be there.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.

If shes not going where shes not supposed to be then theres nothing to worry about.


fark you buddy.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a crazy ex install a tracker on my cell phone. I noticed it almost immediately because my battery kept draining.  I put it on a USB battery and put it under the seat of her car.  The next time she saw me she was unhinged because I wasn't answering texts.  She also accused me of following her.  I told her I couldn't text as I'd lost my phone and thought I'd dropped it in her car.

Unfortunately, I brought this one home and the only way to get rid of her was to have her arrested and threaten her with losing her nursing license.

/thank you, single party consent state for wiretapping
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mellotiger: dothemath: Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.

If shes not going where shes not supposed to be then theres nothing to worry about.

fark you buddy.


Sounds like somebody needs a tracker on her car.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: They do have magnetic ones and they aren't that big so it's a valid fear.

Here's my advice if you think that is happening.

1 - inspect your vehicle or have it inspected.
2 - if you can afford it, rent a vehicle for a week and leave your vehicle in a locked and secured area with the battery disconnected. A portable tracker doesn't have more than a few days of battery and it will die.
3 - Restraining order.


Unless the crazy ex has access to a jack or a car lift, the tracker will only be as far in as someone can reach while squatting next to the vehicle.  A hand mirror and a flashlight will aid the inspection.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I had a crazy ex install a tracker on my cell phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another Government Employee: I've known a couple of women who have had this issue. One of them is dead.

And youre still at large.


His username checks out and Ronald Reagan was right!  "I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help. "
 
squidloe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Attach it to a migrating bird.

[Fark user image image 450x338]


A swallow?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Terminal Accessory: One of my friends had this happen to her. She had  a restraining order against a crazy ex-boyfriend.  She went to the police when she found it, and the police decided to put it in one of their vehicles, and drive to a notorious hookup bar. Sure enough, the ex boyfriend showed up and started looking for her. Had the tracking software open on his phone when they arrested him.  The prosecutor said it was the easiest arrest they'd ever made.

This is one of those stories that sounds really fishy, but could be plausible if you squint at it right.  I mean, maybe it's the way you are telling it, or the way she told you, or maybe the cops "helped out" when they wrote it up?

1) "Notorious hookup bar".
2) What was their probable cause to arrest him?  He went to a bar?  She wasn't actually there, right, so no restraining order violation?
3) Why does he have his phone out with "tracking software open" when he's out looking for her, not the car anymore.  He got to the bar, now he's looking for her, right?
4) Cops know what "tracking software" looks like, and spotted it on his phone as he walked around with it like he's playing Pokemon Go.  It has a map of the bar and a big pulsing red dot, just like on CSI.

I mean, I want it to be legit, but it reads funny.  Maybe she told the cops what his car and license are, and when he pulled in to the parking lot, they grabbed him and got a confession out of him, and these other details just kinda happened?


He may have had the app open on his phone but not actively in use. Like, Spotify is usually open on my phone.

Frankly the most incredible part of the story for me is that they took her seriously.
 
