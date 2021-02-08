 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(British Medical Journal)   The British Medical Journal calls our approaches to stop Covid-19 "Social Murder". I suppose that is better than antisocial murder. Or social suicide   (bmj.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Pandemic, World Health Organization, International Criminal Court, public health emergency of international concern, failures of a pandemic response, Influenza, Crime against humanity, Politics  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 1:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a damning read.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Social suicide is painless.  It brings on many changes.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few more half-measures ought to sort it right out.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The British Medical Journal calls our approaches to stop Covid-19 "Social Murder". I suppose that is better than antisocial murder.

Yeah, you wouldn't want to get slapped with an ASMO.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Social suicide

but enough about my Warhammer 40K collection.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Social suicide

but enough about my Warhammer 40K collection.


More of an abstinence program, imo.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder how they feel about legal abortion.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xanadian: Social suicide is painless.  It brings on many changes.


And I can or leave it if I please.

(Leave it, please!)
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xanadian: Social suicide is painless.  It brings on many changes.


🎶As long as you keep a spacing of 6 feet🎶
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Social Murder" sounds like it's one step up from an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO) in the UK.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I wonder how they feel about legal abortion.


The ethical argument made addresses leaders of millions to a billion+, not individual women determining the course of their lives.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.