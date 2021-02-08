 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   If we can't sieze property of pot smokers we gotta make up the financial difference somehow   (krtv.com) divider line
36
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe fewer cops are needed, is there's less crime. Maybe start there...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a state already plagued by a drunk driving epidemic, new projections show DUI's could increase due to marijuana use.

No.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To my knowledge, there is no good quantifiable test.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't smoke pot in your car, kids.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DUI procedures for police and marijuana largely boils down to "they looked high", or more usually, the driver admitted to something they shouldn't have.

Beyond that, there's really no scientific consistent standard that's worth squat. If you're tired and have red eyes and pounded a Monster before getting pulled over, you're about as likely to be arrested and charged as if you'd actually been double-fisted-mega-blazed.

Source: Served as jury foreman on a Marijuana DUI trial a couple years ago. 3 officers gave mutually contradictory testimony around a standard none of them could really differentiate from a gazillion common symptoms with a 4 and a half hour gap between the first exam and last, and the state toxicologist brought in could only list the symptoms of marijuana impairment but had no way to determine if the driver was actually impaired or under the influence at the time.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Also, officers are not equipped with scales for measure the quantity of marijuana in someone's possession to make sure its within the legal limit. "I don't know if you can tell the difference 1.8 ounces two ounces, I can't," said Twito. "So, again, those are just silly things that we'll have to figure out."

Or maybe you could just not worry about it unless it's obviously like a pound?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Louie Armstrong, played the trumpet
I'll hit that bong and break you off something
Soon I got to get my props
Cops, come and try to snatch my crops
These pigs wanna blow my house down
Head underground to the next town
They get mad when they come to raid my pad
And I'm out in the nine-deuce Cad'
Yes I'm the pirate, pilot
Of this ship if I get with the ultraviolet dream
Hide from the red light beam
Now do you believe in the unseen?
Look, but don't make you eyes strain
A Farker like me is going insane.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about if you're driving stupid you get a ticket?  Drunk, stoned, blind, incompetent?  Don't care, here's your ticket.

/Alas, would require cops to exercize judgement
//So it's a non-starter.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BUT I DRIVE BETTER WHILE HIGH!!!"

What stupid weed noggins actually believe.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: > Also, officers are not equipped with scales for measure the quantity of marijuana in someone's possession to make sure its within the legal limit. "I don't know if you can tell the difference 1.8 ounces two ounces, I can't," said Twito. "So, again, those are just silly things that we'll have to figure out."

Or maybe you could just not worry about it unless it's obviously like a pound?


2 fingers shall be the count. Not 3 and 4 is way out.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Once it gets up and going, we're looking at 2,700 more DUIs per year statewide,"


I call Bullshiat.

Ring Ring.

Hello, bullshiat? Yes, it is me. Consider yourself called on this. Got it? Good.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to the sniff test?
You can smell it as the cars pass my house after the shipyard lets out.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the only thing I can do better high is spell better...
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Also, officers are not equipped with scales for measure the quantity of marijuana in someone's possession to make sure its within the legal limit.  "I don't know if you can tell the difference 1.8 ounces two ounces, I can't," said Twito. "So, again, those are just silly things that we'll have to figure out."

"We need calibrated lab equipment to tell us when a minuscule amount of a plant falls on the wrong side of an arbitrary line drawn by the government"


They're so close to getting it
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing that struck me about that article is the obvious truth that prior to the hippies pushing through this commie-type law, no one in Montana got high and drove, so they didn't have this new and terrible problem.

Why didn't they just leave it the way it was?
 
rbuzby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "BUT I DRIVE BETTER WHILE HIGH!!!"

What stupid weed noggins actually believe.


"Legalizing mj will make DUIs increase by thousands"

Is what stupid cop noggins actually believe.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DWI: Rich people get unlimited mulligans, poors get raped.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: In a state already plagued by a drunk driving epidemic, new projections show DUI's could increase due to marijuana use.

No.


Well, maybe.  But let's compare the drunk driver with the stoned driver.  The drunk is doing 80 MPH in a 25 MPH school zone. The stoner is driving so slow that traffic is backed up for 2 miles.  The drunk will plow into a car full of kids at an intersection, and will be the only one to survive the crash.  The stoner taps the bumper of the car in front, then immediately pulls over for some fried chicken.

Drunks will get into fights over anything, then puke on everyone.  The stoner just plays "Dark Side of the Moon" on repeat for 7 hours.

I served in the Navy, and lived in a frat house.  I've seen all the drunk behavior that I care to see.  I'd rather hang out with stoners.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

poconojoe: the only thing I can do better high is spell better...


it isn't that hard. watch "butter"

shiat@!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how the hell do you set up for people driving high on marijuana?

use your radar gun and look for cars going 35 in a 60?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oopsboom: how the hell do you set up for people driving high on marijuana?


The same way you look for criminals who might be driving while black.

Instinct.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rbuzby: abhorrent1: "BUT I DRIVE BETTER WHILE HIGH!!!"

What stupid weed noggins actually believe.

"Legalizing mj will make DUIs increase by thousands"

Is what stupid cop noggins actually believe.


"im gonna smoke all this weed then i gotta be at the gym in 26 minutes!"
lol

when theyre looking for is a bullshiat excuse law to charge people with THC-DUI b/c it doesnt leave your system like alcohol does.  so they'll argue for some kind of test in a similar way then anyone that uses it at all will always be guilty every time they step into a car even if ther last smoke was 3 days ago.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"What seems to be the problem, officer?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We heard the same thing here in Illinois and after a year of legalization you'd think the big rise in stoned driving would be all over the news. Hmmmm
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oopsboom: how the hell do you set up for people driving high on marijuana?

use your radar gun and look for cars going 35 in a 60?


Just catch the cars in front of the red stop sign waiting for it to turn green (not mine, stolen)
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

focusthis: Whatever happened to the sniff test?
You can smell it as the cars pass my house after the shipyard lets out.


"I smelled marijuana" was used too many times illegitimately as an excuse.

If you don't play nice with your toys you won't have them at all.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zbtop: DUI procedures for police and marijuana largely boils down to "they looked high", or more usually, the driver admitted to something they shouldn't have.

Beyond that, there's really no scientific consistent standard that's worth squat. If you're tired and have red eyes and pounded a Monster before getting pulled over, you're about as likely to be arrested and charged as if you'd actually been double-fisted-mega-blazed.

Source: Served as jury foreman on a Marijuana DUI trial a couple years ago. 3 officers gave mutually contradictory testimony around a standard none of them could really differentiate from a gazillion common symptoms with a 4 and a half hour gap between the first exam and last, and the state toxicologist brought in could only list the symptoms of marijuana impairment but had no way to determine if the driver was actually impaired or under the influence at the time.


Here in Southern CA they bring out a trained pot cop to have a look at you. With the size of the city I'm in I was thinking if you didn't take edibles you'd be straight sober by the time they got around to you.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: To my knowledge, there is no good quantifiable test.


The test is holding a bag of Bugles, a can a spray cheese, and a bag of Taco Bell while asking questiions about random stuff.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: To my knowledge, there is no good quantifiable test.


That is the challenge. Jersey is still struggling with the same thing. Its far more subjective that booze, where you can pick a number that is low enough that it is safe for pretty much everyone, and have an easy, immediate, reliable test to use as evidence if someone goes beyond it.

I mean yeah, you don't want my wife driving at .08, but those are outlier cases, and if you decide to prosecute them then you can bring additional evidence to the table and go to the video, rely on the officer's judgement, etc.

With pot EVERY potential DUI is going to be that.
 
lefty248
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

knobmaker: The thing that struck me about that article is the obvious truth that prior to the hippies pushing through this commie-type law, no one in Montana got high and drove, so they didn't have this new and terrible problem.

Why didn't they just leave it the way it was?


Commie type law. It couldn't be more capitalist. Making money and paying taxes.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: To my knowledge, there is no good quantifiable test.


Give them an open bag of Doritos and see if they can go 20 minutes without eating one.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

McGrits: Enigmamf: > Also, officers are not equipped with scales for measure the quantity of marijuana in someone's possession to make sure its within the legal limit. "I don't know if you can tell the difference 1.8 ounces two ounces, I can't," said Twito. "So, again, those are just silly things that we'll have to figure out."

Or maybe you could just not worry about it unless it's obviously like a pound?

2 fingers shall be the count. Not 3 and 4 is way out.


Portable scales cost between $10 and $20.
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Huntceet: We heard the same thing here in Illinois and after a year of legalization you'd think the big rise in stoned driving would be all over the news. Hmmmm


Same here in Michigan.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop: 3 officers gave mutually contradictory testimony around a standard none of them could really differentiate from a gazillion common symptoms with a 4 and a half hour gap between the first exam and last, and the state toxicologist brought in could only list the symptoms of marijuana impairment but had no way to determine if the driver was actually impaired or under the influence at the time.


And that is basically the problem. Every pot DUI case is going to be a field sobriety test, which will need to be different for pot than booze, a video\audio of the person taking the test, and then an expert explaining what someone stoned is like.

There is also the point of the perceived risk and penalty associated. While i wouldn't go as far of the old trope that someone a "little" stoned isn't a risk because they aren't going to speed or whatever, i would agree they are probably safer on the road than someone a "little" drunk.

The penalty for a DUI around here WILL destroy your life, to the point that i actually sort of think it is a bit harsh for a 1st offense for someone JUST over the limit who did nothing else wrong but unfortunately roll up on a checkpoint or what not.

There is also some pretty hard and fast science rules where i can know that i can have a beer and be safe driving and under the limit, or i can have 2 or 3 spaced out over an afternoon and be wll under it after x amount of time. I don't know necessarily how any random joint is going to hit me. It may do absolutely nothing, or i might be frantically digging through my old vinyl for some Allmans for the next 4 hours.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BDR459:
Portable scales cost between $10 and $20.

For my kitchen, sure.

Not ones that bounce around in the trunk of cop cars all day and can still be considered reliable for evidence, need to be regularly certified and re-calibrated, etc.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Cafe Threads: In a state already plagued by a drunk driving epidemic, new projections show DUI's could increase due to marijuana use.

No.

Well, maybe.  But let's compare the drunk driver with the stoned driver.  The drunk is doing 80 MPH in a 25 MPH school zone. The stoner is driving so slow that traffic is backed up for 2 miles.  The drunk will plow into a car full of kids at an intersection, and will be the only one to survive the crash.  The stoner taps the bumper of the car in front, then immediately pulls over for some fried chicken.


Not a hard and fast rule, apparently.

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2​0​16/09/driver_high_on_marijuana_when.ht​ml
 
