(ABC News)   Covid's staggering, it's on the ropes, it might be going down... It looks like viruses are finally going to give up the win to humanity--- what? BAH GAWD KING, THAT'S EBOLA'S MUSIC   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, come on, I'm sure this is all just another Democrat hoax.  Real 'Murricans need to step and show they ain't afraid of 'just another hemorrhagic fever' by not wearing masks or gloves and licking their fingers constantly.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not good. That evil little shoelace will fark you up.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ebola only seems to come around during Democratic administrations.  Curious.

/s (obviously, I hope...)
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ebola is bad news, but unless you live in a country that has open sewers it really isn't a threat to your community.  Hey, did anyone see the NPR story about Alabama having an open sewer problem?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Ebola only seems to come around during Democratic administrations.  Curious.

/s (obviously, I hope...)


Republican administrations reduce people to eating bush meat.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ebola is a hoax!! I will bathe in the blood and vomit of anyone I want. That's my freedom!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: the_rhino: Ebola only seems to come around during Democratic administrations.  Curious.

/s (obviously, I hope...)

Republican administrations reduce people to eating bush meat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
iTs nO WoRSe tHan tHE mARbURg
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 Can survive up to three years in your semen!


Mandrake ! Get me Ripper on the phone, only he can save us now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
blogs.iwu.eduView Full Size
 
skrewewe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: the_rhino: Ebola only seems to come around during Democratic administrations.  Curious.

/s (obviously, I hope...)

Republican administrations reduce people to eating bush meat.


Bush > Shaved
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: the_rhino: Ebola only seems to come around during Democratic administrations.  Curious.

/s (obviously, I hope...)

Republican administrations reduce people to eating bush meat.


I think you mean "natural, organic, unprocessed foods".
 
Fox10456
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BAH GAWD SUBBY that headline made me laugh.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wrestling is farking atupid.
 
kallisti23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

toraque: Oh, come on, I'm sure this is all just another Democrat hoax.  Real 'Murricans need to step and show they ain't afraid of 'just another hemorrhagic fever' by not wearing masks or gloves and licking their fingers constantly.


Also doorknobs. In fact, ALL the knobs. Tongue polished - and seeing as you've had four years of practice on the orange one, it should be an easy transition.
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as someone doesn't get Covid-19 and Ebola at the same time and spawn the bastard genetic mutation known as Covid-21 that spreads the same but unlocks the Hemorrhagic Fever limited edition symptom set.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tuxq: As long as someone doesn't get Covid-19 and Ebola at the same time and spawn the bastard genetic mutation known as Covid-21 that spreads the same but unlocks the Hemorrhagic Fever limited edition symptom set.


this glitch kills everyone in orgrimmar...
Youtube ZLqXbCualIc
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

