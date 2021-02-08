 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman opens up her labia. Her lips are no longer sealed. About her labia. I'll see myself out   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Labia minora, Vagina, Innie vs Outie' labias, Vulva, Labia majora, Clitoris  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times. I find it mind blowingly silly.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times. I find it mind blowingly silly.


Thats because everybody has an HD camera on them at all times and can't resist taking pictures of their taint.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times.


Life certainly taint what it used to be.

/I'll see myself out
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is useless without pics (for science).
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times. I find it mind blowingly silly.

Thats because everybody has an HD camera on them at all times and can't resist taking pictures of their taint.


Should I be doing that?

I'll update my profile picture shortly.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there

specials-images.forbesimg.com
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ma'am, this is an Arbys"
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).


Fark user image
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Thats because everybody has an HD camera on them at all times and can't resist taking pictures of their taint.


Is THAT why my Iphone has a rear-facing camera??
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outie labias are prettier.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).

Fark user image image 427x658


Fark user image
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).


i.redd.it
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A girlfriend of mine from back in the day used to call it her "bubblegum".
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, still two hours until lunch.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She really likes attention, doesn't she?


You don't see me going on the internet and bragging about my innie penis.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meat Curtain.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/I'll see myself out

Of her labia?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times. I find it mind blowingly silly.


Fark user image
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So in my last video I explained that I had an outie and a lot of you guys commented and said you didn't know what that meant or what that was."

No they didn't.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).


Fark user image
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).

i.redd.it image 850x852


Fark user image
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: She really likes attention, doesn't she?


You don't see me going on the internet and bragging about my innie penis.


Never heard of an "innie" penis but I had a friend who had a "any" one, as in "You ladies want any penis? How about you? No? Well, if you need some, just let me know. I got all the penis you can handle." Needless to say, he now collects scrap metal & lives alone with a mangey dog.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).

[i.redd.it image 850x852]


That's corned beef.  If a girl's meat curtains have the look and texture of corned beef, she really needs to see her gynecologist ASAP.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Mad Scientist: the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).

[i.redd.it image 850x852]

That's corned beef.  If a girl's meat curtains have the look and texture of corned beef, she really needs to see her gynecologist ASAP.


What about the flavor?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Innie, outie, bald, hairy... who care?s I always appreciated the variety  in human forms and I certainly wouldn't make dating decision on some trivial stuff. One thing I've learned is for every thing a girl obsesses about and wishes it would go away, there are guys who like that thing.
 
Fissile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hobnail: Fissile: Mad Scientist: the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).

[i.redd.it image 850x852]

That's corned beef.  If a girl's meat curtains have the look and texture of corned beef, she really needs to see her gynecologist ASAP.

What about the flavor?


Actual corned beef is delicious.   Outie meat curtains that look like corned beef?   I'll venture a guess that it smells like rancid oysters and tastes worse.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drawn Together - La La Labia
Youtube PKurokNu8mQ


Probably NSFW lyrics
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I kinda figured I would be seeing more roast beef in this thread than a NYC delicatessen.

I was right.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed. I came in here expecting rational, mature, compassionate discussion, and inst-

Oh, who am I trying to kid? This thread is exactly what I expected.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times. I find it mind blowingly silly.


Are you farking kidding? Those specific ones might be new, but humanity has a long history of some massive body modification for fashion.

Boxing of parts, neck rings, piercings, tattoos of all kinds.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spego: A girlfriend of mine from back in the day used to call it her "bubblegum".


Chew Bubble Gum and Kick Ass [HD]
Youtube s1TcnQxV4BE

/back when insane conspiracy theories were cool
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Been there

[specials-images.forbesimg.com image 850x569]


The Go-Go's - Our Lips Are Sealed (Official Music Video)
Youtube r3kQlzOi27M

Works better as a music video.
 
dready zim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk


We know, we just don't care.

Correction: of course some men care, but they are assholes and need to grow up. And some men don't know, but ladies, they are not the guys you want to sleep with.

And half the guys that said they didn't know just wanted you to talk about your Vajayjay.

"That's cool, now say the word 'Bob' really slowly"...
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Been there

[specials-images.forbesimg.com image 850x569]


Fark user image
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: "So in my last video I explained that I had an outie and a lot of you guys commented and said you didn't know what that meant or what that was."

No they didn't.


You are correct: The perennial "My pu*sy looks weird!" discussion from women. Trust me ladies, guys don't really give a shiat if you're letting them inside of it ladies. You care far more about the aesthetics (how it looks) than any man ever will. The thing most that guys will care about is if they're going down on you, they'll want you trimmed (not necessarily bald) so they don't get a mouthful of pubic hair.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a good start, but now she needs to get into the styles of labia.  How can you tell modern from baroque?  Luckily, others have paved the way, and I hope she references them in future installments.  NSFW.
 
Esc7
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times. I find it mind blowingly silly.


I farking guarantee the 1% of history and antiquity *DID* think of some of these things, we know for a fact that people went through great lengths to embellish their skin tones when fashionable and vain enough. And we didn't invent sex in the 20th century.

I'm just saying if I was having a pop quiz with saint peter, I wouldn't bet the farm on "No one before the year 1900 ever thought of whitening their asshole"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Had both, don't care, had sex.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: The idea of inner labia surgery, and butthole bleaching never even occurred to anyone before recent times. I find it mind blowingly silly.

Thats because everybody has an HD camera on them at all times and can't resist taking pictures of their taint.


Maybe not perfect, but taint that bad.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Innie, outie, bald, hairy... who care?s I always appreciated the variety  in human forms and I certainly wouldn't make dating decision on some trivial stuff. One thing I've learned is for every thing a girl obsesses about and wishes it would go away, there are guys who like that thing.


David

Allen

Coe
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with a vulva you can motorboat.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
millerthyme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark user image 500x667


Be careful how you ask the nice sales lady at Bed Bath and Beyond if she has "meat curtains"
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fissile: hobnail: Fissile: Mad Scientist: the_rhino: Article is useless without pics (for science).

[i.redd.it image 850x852]

That's corned beef.  If a girl's meat curtains have the look and texture of corned beef, she really needs to see her gynecologist ASAP.

What about the flavor?

Actual corned beef is delicious.   Outie meat curtains that look like corned beef?   I'll venture a guess that it smells like rancid oysters and tastes worse.


Doc, my junk looks like corned beef.

No worries, ma'am, I can get you fixed up.

No thanks, doc, I'm going to open a deli!
 
