(AP News)   Another day, another monolith. This time in Turkey   (apnews.com)
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am disappointed this morning to learn that the Turkish word for monolith is just "monolit".
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the armed guards?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: Why the armed guards?


The monolith could be a Mossad spy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: Why the armed guards?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
Grunka Lunka dunkety darmedguards...
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are intergalactic beacons. pay them no mind.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just another attention whore....world is full of them...just look at any message board for starters
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These monoliths would be rather more exciting is they were solid cast metal and not 2x4 pine boxes with sheet metal Philips head screws.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a meat thermometer.   Remember 165°F or 73.9°C for Turkey.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: Why the armed guards?


The scratching noises coming from inside freaked them out.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x660]


I sincerely hope that's not a forced perspective shot and is an actual art piece.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."

Real aliens don't talk like that. It would be an encrypted Skyrizzi commercial
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thosw: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x660]

I sincerely hope that's not a forced perspective shot and is an actual art piece.


David Herbert 
VHS, 2005 
Styrofoam, Plexiglas and latex paint 
244 x 127 x 30.5 cm
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
5G transmitter.
Why not..?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."


The "old Turkic script" doesn't date any further back than the 6th century.  Bummer.
 
