(ITV)   Remember the Macarena? Remember how it was cute, and went viral, then we all got sick of it, and we killed it off? It lingered for awhile at weddings, but was finally gone, and we all agreed not to do that again? WE ALL AGREED   (itv.com) divider line
54
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Green Bay Packers have been a significantly better team than my Chicago Bears for 25 years, but the fans used to do the Packerena.

You'll  never live down the Packerena.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Macarena was simple to learn, though.   Some of these moves look difficult for the unitiated.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm uncertain if subby is somehow trying to imply that the Macarena was the only line dance that existed before the one in this video came along.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And while it might not technically be a "line dance," as long as The Chicken Dance still exists, no wedding is ever truly safe.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And while it might not technically be a "line dance," as long as The Chicken Dance still exists, no wedding is ever truly safe.


My family comes from a German canton in Switzerland.  We're preferential to the Schnitzelbank.

Seems much less annoying when done by the Animaniacs.

Animaniacs - Schnitzelbank
Youtube FI3tGgD4nMk
 
IlGreven [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE now have kids who are older than we were when we started doing the Macarena.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's electric!  Boogie woogie woogie.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember Elaine's dance.  No one has ever tried to repeat that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was better than the Horse dance craze.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You whippersnappers don't remember the great Lambada menace of 1989.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
electric slide?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the Hustle!
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oppa gangnam style?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the macarena come out before "viral" term was a thing?

Or is this one of those time causality loops where one was created because of the other.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the Harlem Shake, the Charleston, or the Running Man vs. the Robot!
/you people need Soul Train
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is one of the first things I ever saw on the Internet
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DON'T WANT YOUR FARKING COOKIES!

what article say?
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were you all as good at the Macarena as Al Gore?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another thing to blame on Bill Clinton...

/Wobble baby....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is one of the first things I ever saw on the Internet


Oh, I remember that.

What about this gem?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: Were you all as good at the Macarena as Al Gore?


I was thinking about the DNC doing the Macarena

THANKS FOR THE EARWORM SUBBY!!
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have ketchup on mine.
Las Ketchup - The Ketchup Song (Asereje) (Spanish Version) (Official Video)
Youtube V0PisGe66mY
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is amusing to remember the litany of dances that groups tried to "make a thing", but, never really took off.

Like "the dinosaur"...

Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur
Youtube zYKupOsaJmk
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerusalema

Oy, Macharehna!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remix Rabbi Jacob - Macarena
Youtube Ql3pFbWQiCU
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And while it might not technically be a "line dance," as long as The Chicken Dance still exists, no wedding is ever truly safe.


There was one mandate I had that I passed along to the Missus when she talked to the DJ for our wedding.

No. Chicken. Dance.

She didn't understand at first until she heard the first notes, and then said, "Oh, that. Oh hell no."

/we did do the Macarena to the tune of the Imperial March from Star Wars
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Do the Hustle!


I did that at my sister's wedding.

/lawn, off
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: You whippersnappers don't remember the great Lambada menace of 1989.


It's still quite popular on nude beaches.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Don't forget the Harlem Shake, the Charleston, or the Running Man vs. the Robot!
/you people need Soul Train


You just need Peanuts:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: You whippersnappers don't remember the great Lambada menace of 1989.


With all due respect sir/madam. you shut your goshdarn whore mouth. The lambada was the forbidden dance. The summer of 89' was magical for me. I got a very beautiful Brazilian gf and she taught me the forbidden dance amongst many other forbidden fruits. Again... SHUSH!!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hotel transylvania 3 macarena scene
Youtube __djlgmUIO4
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Meatstick?
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This far in and no Hokey Pokey?
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still famous at Republican super-spreader get togethers....
The Bunny Hop from The Ray Anthony Show (1953)
Youtube EmC1KyxhEJU
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also just because it should be criminal for such a terrible, if amusing, movie to have a song that slaps this hard:

Tiesto - Seavolution Hotel Transylvania 3 (Official Soundtrack)
Youtube izaT0SRzOmg
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Do the Hustle!


Roller Disco!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: It is amusing to remember the litany of dances that groups tried to "make a thing", but, never really took off.

Like "the dinosaur"...

[YouTube video: Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur]


Does this count?
The Bangles - Walk Like an Egyptian (Video Version)
Youtube Cv6tuzHUuuk
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do The Freddie
Youtube wgJ-P_uOkC0
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jerusalema

🎵And did those feet in ancient times
Dance under disco balls that shined
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What did you just call us with your dancing language!?!?

oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Macarena?  I don't really think anything went 'viral' before the age of the internet.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You people need to lighten up - come on! Do the Locomotion. With me!*

*My lawyers tell me that a waiver must be signed before doing anything with me. Bring your pen!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/looks like they're ripping off the Electric Slide
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have a rule for company Christmas parties and wedding receptions. When the DJ plays "Old Time Rock and Roll" (and they will) its time to leave. Nothing against the song, but it's a reliable indicator of when the evening has jumped the shark.
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How do you get the hands free paper towel dispensers to work without the Macarena?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: I have a rule for company Christmas parties and wedding receptions. When the DJ plays "Old Time Rock and Roll" (and they will) its time to leave. Nothing against the song, but it's a reliable indicator of when the evening has jumped the shark.


I take bets on whether that or Mony Mony happens first, to pass the time.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: EdwardTellerhands: You whippersnappers don't remember the great Lambada menace of 1989.

With all due respect sir/madam. you shut your goshdarn whore mouth. The lambada was the forbidden dance. The summer of 89' was magical for me. I got a very beautiful Brazilian gf and she taught me the forbidden dance amongst many other forbidden fruits. Again... SHUSH!!


DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHO I AM?? I'm a TFer, pal! Don't mess with me!

et merci beaucoup!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Years ago, I had a neighbor who claimed his uncle was kicked off of American Bandstand for doing "The Jerk". I thought he said "for being a jerk" at first, and was not surprised. That neighbor was an asshole, as was every family member of his I had the misfortune of meeting

/Didn't meet the uncle in question
 
