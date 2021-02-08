 Skip to content
The Simpsons opening done only with stock footage
Original
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was fantastic.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TV show needs to buy this and air it once in place of the regular animation.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: The TV show needs to buy this and air it once in place of the regular animation.


/\ THIS
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: ChrisDe: The TV show needs to buy this and air it once in place of the regular animation.

/\ THIS

/\ THIS


Or re-cut the Stock Footage Film Festival scene.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was great!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: ChrisDe: The TV show needs to buy this and air it once in place of the regular animation.

/\ THIS

/\ THIS


It would be the most interesting thing that show has done in at least twenty years.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: ObscureNameHere: ChrisDe: The TV show needs to buy this and air it once in place of the regular animation.

/\ THIS

It would be the most interesting thing that show has done in at least twenty years.


Because the Simpsons already did it
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was crap.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Noice.
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The TV show needs to buy this and air it once in place of the regular animation.


Who would see it though?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: That was crap.


Yeah, it's not even close for most scenes. They honestly couldn't get stock  with a kid writing punishment sentence?
 
