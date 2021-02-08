 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   You'll be able to tell which Brits lived through the pandemic in the UK just by looking at their teeth as DIY dentistry kits are recommended by dentists hit by covid restrictions. In other news, shares in soup producers go through the roof in Britain   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Dentistry, dental patients, Sir Robert Francis QC, Healthwatch England, lack of NHS dentist appointments, health service, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, face two-year waits  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another patient was offered a procedure for £1,700 which was £60 on the NHS.

It's like living in the United States.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this short portion of the video might explain British dentistry (starts at the mentioned spot):

Being The Elite- So Cal Uncensored "Worst Town I've Ever Been In" Compilation
Youtube Jxf8bzL-8B8
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIY dentistry?

Is it safe?
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you mean a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash?

Do they need a license for a toothbrush over there? It would explain a lot.
 
goatharper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jokes aside, in fact British dental health is better than in the US specifically because dentistry is covered by the NHS in normal times.

Yes, Brits in fact have better teeth than Americans.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I figured you could tell by the fact that they are still breathing
 
Cythraul
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, no change, then?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: DIY dentistry?


Here you go
lord fedsmoker, it's times like this that make o dad really love the road, happy times!
Youtube vQlwJkiUfmE
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looking at British teeth is like staring into the Abyss.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem with DIY dentistry. I was even thinking about opening a chain of self-service urgent care clinics called "Suture Self".
 
dready zim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Narrator: And they looked from one and back to the other, but already it was impossible to say which was which
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So I've been watching a lot of British history documentaries & have developed a serious crush on Dr Lucy Worsley:
Fark user imageView Full Size

She's not the standard definition of 'merikun beauty (air-brushed, neon-toothed with bolt-ons)
- but dammit, she tickles my fancy!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: thealgorerhythm: DIY dentistry?

Here you go
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vQlwJkiU​fmE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


He's a cool guy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: I don't see a problem with DIY dentistry. I was even thinking about opening a chain of self-service urgent care clinics called "Suture Self".


BooThisMan.gif
 
Kali-Ma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: So I've been watching a lot of British history documentaries & have developed a serious crush on Dr Lucy Worsley:
[Fark user image 275x183]
She's not the standard definition of 'merikun beauty (air-brushed, neon-toothed with bolt-ons)
- but dammit, she tickles my fancy!


She's cute and enthusiastic (and has a mild, very endearing lisp). I don't blame you.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, went to the dentist about 2 weeks ago. They seemed miffed that I didn't want an appointment for the next day. Tooth pain caused by a fine crack, appointment plus xrays was £22, prescription costs for 3 tubes of high fluoride toothpaste another £22. No more tooth pain.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.