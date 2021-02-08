 Skip to content
(Metro)   Navy officer snuck her boyfriend into a heavily-guarded nuclear base so they could film adult content for her OnlyFans page   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, HMNB Clyde, Royal Navy officer's secret life, naughty side, Lieutenant Claire Jenkins, Royal Navy, Royal Navy spokesman, Submarine, feeling of excitement  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you do off the clock is your business, but when you bring your business into the office and have sex in it for the purposes of selling video of the acts, in that office, to the public...now you've crossed a line.

I imagine there were some clearances involved with her job that'll get revoked, her impulsiveness and lack of judgement make it pretty clear she shouldn't be trusted with them.  Plus that whole broadcasting to the world that she's cool with breaking serious rules and protocol because it makes her horny.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess British hot
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you would think she would have chosen a screen name that wasn't the same as a bestselling author
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: you would think she would have chosen a screen name that wasn't the same as a bestselling author


Ron Clancy!
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's ok, the boyfriend was there for sex, unless there are ties to the eastern bloc, chances are the only intelligence data lost is what he had on his mind before she dropped trou.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Umm, didn't they think someone would recognize the location, at least eventually?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems like a nice girl.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope she enjoys dangling off the side of a ship scraping rust and barnacles off the hull, because that's probably her career now.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What did her husband have to say about it?

/I've known my share of Navy girls.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: kkinnison: you would think she would have chosen a screen name that wasn't the same as a bestselling author

Ron Clancy!


JK Rowring?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is that a missile in your hold, or are you just happy to see me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was DEFCON LEWD.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PirateKing: What did her husband have to say about it?

/I've known my share of Navy girls.


Username checks out.

/launch in 3...2...1...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet his briefs had "HOME OF THE SCUD MISSILE" printed on them.

/ yeah, it's an old joke
// My lawn, off of it
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An Officer and a Genitalman
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What you do off the clock is your business, but when you bring your business into the office and have sex in it for the purposes of selling video of the acts, in that office, to the public...now you've crossed a line.

I imagine there were some clearances involved with her job that'll get revoked, her impulsiveness and lack of judgement make it pretty clear she shouldn't be trusted with them.  Plus that whole broadcasting to the world that she's cool with breaking serious rules and protocol because it makes her horny.


They are probably madder about the backgrounds of the pictures and their associatied geotags.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Long, hard, and full of seamen.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In the Navy,
Come on and join your fellow man!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I hope she enjoys dangling off the side of a ship scraping rust and barnacles off the hull, because that's probably her career now.


You really think they're going to allow her to stay in the Navy? She's going to the brig.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a time and a place for things.  It's never the right time to shoot porn in a place where owning a camera itself is forbidden.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What you do off the clock is your business, but when you bring your business into the office and have sex in it for the purposes of selling video of the acts, in that office, to the public...now you've crossed a line.

I imagine there were some clearances involved with her job that'll get revoked, her impulsiveness and lack of judgement make it pretty clear she shouldn't be trusted with them.  Plus that whole broadcasting to the world that she's cool with breaking serious rules and protocol because it makes her horny.


She impulsively snuck an unauthorized person into a high security area?  Security must suck there.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But, How does the boyfriend look...?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh.  I see.  Yes, I guess that would be about what one would expect from British porn.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: TheGreatGazoo: I hope she enjoys dangling off the side of a ship scraping rust and barnacles off the hull, because that's probably her career now.

You really think they're going to allow her to stay in the Navy? She's going to the brig.


The officer is a guy.  I imagine he's going to be looking at some amount of time, the brass will have to make an example out of him.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What you do off the clock is your business, but when you bring your business into the office and have sex in it for the purposes of selling video of the acts, in that office, to the public...now you've crossed a line.

I imagine there were some clearances involved with her job that'll get revoked, her impulsiveness and lack of judgement make it pretty clear she shouldn't be trusted with them.  Plus that whole broadcasting to the world that she's cool with breaking serious rules and protocol because it makes her horny.


Except the only time they mention that is in the article's title. They did mention that her boyfriend is stationed on the same base and that the Navy wasn't going into details on the investigation. That tidbit might have just been to spice it up a bit. That said, it would take an act of god not to get her clearance revoked.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What you do off the clock is your business, but when you bring your business into the office and have sex in it for the purposes of selling video of the acts, in that office, to the public...now you've crossed a line.

I imagine there were some clearances involved with her job that'll get revoked, her impulsiveness and lack of judgement make it pretty clear she shouldn't be trusted with them.  Plus that whole broadcasting to the world that she's cool with breaking serious rules and protocol because it makes her horny.


I mean, I dig porn as much as the next guy, but I am agreed 100% with you.

It's the same with the Tesla autopilot couple. Copycat porn is definitely a 'thing'. Don't give idiots even more excuses to die-for-tips, please!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nuclear Load is the name of my soon to be released porno.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On the one hand the potential for blackmail is probably non-existent, she was posting it all online, and her boyfriend was already involved... so unless she also has a husband, it doesn't really leave her susceptible to that as she's clearly OK with everybody knowing.

On the other hand DON'T FILM YOURSELF farkING AT WORK!

Even if you don't work at a nuclear base and aren't even supposed to have a camera on you.  It's just a bad idea.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Permission to come, a broad."
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


Enh.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If she were in the US Navy, can you say conduct unbecoming an officer, along with some other general court-martial worthy charges? And the non-judicial part would start with a 2-grade-in-rank demotion.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What you do off the clock is your business, but when you bring your business into the office and have sex in it for the purposes of selling video of the acts, in that office, to the public...now you've crossed a line.

I imagine there were some clearances involved with her job that'll get revoked, her impulsiveness and lack of judgement make it pretty clear she shouldn't be trusted with them.  Plus that whole broadcasting to the world that she's cool with breaking serious rules and protocol because it makes her horny.


Or her pay was so poor, that she didn't care?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Give me a ping, Vasili. One ping, only."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Umm, didn't they think someone would recognize the location, at least eventually?


But, wouldn't they be giving them self away?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Seems like a nice girl.


Soon to be ex-Navy officer...what, they don't pay them enough in the Navy?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Surprised that some farker didn't think this was okay yet.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: If she were in the US Navy, can you say conduct unbecoming an officer, along with some other general court-martial worthy charges? And the non-judicial part would start with a 2-grade-in-rank demotion.


not sure what they call it now but unauthorized filming in a secure area could get your clearance revoked pretty damn quick.  Porn or not.  You better hope they believe you were only filming a porno and not anything else.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


People pay to see this?

Real money?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB

Camp Darby, Circa 1989.

I was dating my female sgt at the time and we worked together. One day for lunch we have to leave our site to go to post for lunch. I had to stop off at the barracks to get something and she tagged along. We get to my barracks room, and she shuts the door and locks it.

"I've never done it in the barracks, lets have a quickie" She says...

She pulls down only one leg of her army BDU's and one boot. "In case, someone comes in"


Like that was going to make a difference.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People pay to see this?


Aww...she's cute in a way. Looks like the girl next door to me. I've seen uglier.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Umm, didn't they think someone would recognize the location, at least eventually?


CSB

A long time ago, I was working for a minicomputer company (not that one, the smaller, more bastardly one) and someone did a softcore porn layout for a mens' magazine, featuring a woman in green body paint with our computers in the background.

The company management ordered the security department to identify the location. They enhanced the pictures and were able to read the numbers off the property tags on the computers, identifying the location as, I seem to recall, a sales office.

Jobs were lost. The "green lady" episode entered corporate history.

/CSB
 
blodyholy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Camp Darby, Circa 1989.

I was dating my female sgt at the time and we worked together. One day for lunch we have to leave our site to go to post for lunch. I had to stop off at the barracks to get something and she tagged along. We get to my barracks room, and she shuts the door and locks it.

"I've never done it in the barracks, lets have a quickie" She says...

She pulls down only one leg of her army BDU's and one boot. "In case, someone comes in"


Like that was going to make a difference.


You just got your weekend pass revoked with that story, stelko!
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: It's ok, the boyfriend was there for sex, unless there are ties to the eastern bloc


The "eastern bloc"? What is this, 1985? You might as well worry about spies for the Habsburg Empire.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blodyholy: You just got your weekend pass revoked with that story, stelko!


yeah I was pretty much a sad-sack when I was in the army....wouldn't be the first or last time I would loose weekend passes for ill behavior.
 
