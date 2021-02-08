 Skip to content
 
theFword
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fox10456
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All part of the plan.  Slow roll the vaccine, after giving it to the elites, so that new variants can form and be resistant to the vaccine.  Then, more half asses lockdowns that concentrate power in the elites, and slow roll the new vaccine, after giving it to the elites, then slow roll the vaccine so a new variant becomes immune.  Rinse and repeat.

This time around, I bet they don't use intersectionalism to slow roll the vaccine though.  Probably will have "production issues" after the elites get the vaccine.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know it's bad and all, but I've got Covid fatigue... It's been 11 months since I ate at a buffet... I don't know how much longer I can keep this up.

No other generation in all of recorded history has had to endure what we have these past few months...

- A. Pussie
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Been nice knowing you

Well, some of you
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night


I heard there's a big upgrade coming, calling Covid95
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I know it's bad and all, but I've got Covid fatigue... It's been 11 months since I ate at a buffet... I don't know how much longer I can keep this up.

No other generation in all of recorded history has had to endure what we have these past few months...

- A. Pussie


Iniamyen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night

I heard there's a big upgrade coming, calling Covid95


We're waiting for COVID ME, because at that point it just won't work anymore.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, and this is a serious question: is "normal life" basically gone for the foreseeable future? I realize not forever, but for 5+ years?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Kumana Wanalaia: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night

I heard there's a big upgrade coming, calling Covid95

We're waiting for COVID ME, because at that point it just won't work anymore.


If we can limit the world to 3 concurrent infections at a time I think we can call that success.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why you don't let a vaccine infect millions of people and why prevention is STILL really really important.

We're in a race, and there are millions of petri dishes out there now.

Stop getting infected you idiots!
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Kumana Wanalaia: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night

I heard there's a big upgrade coming, calling Covid95

We're waiting for COVID ME, because at that point it just won't work anymore.


Covid CE ME NT.

Bricks all the way down.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night

I heard there's a big upgrade coming, calling Covid95


Those of us who use Apple are camping out in front of the store!
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: So, and this is a serious question: is "normal life" basically gone for the foreseeable future? I realize not forever, but for 5+ years?


I think in five years things will be closer to normal but we will never be rid of Covid completely. There will always be flare ups here and there but hopefully by that time, we will be able to contain them.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: So, and this is a serious question: is "normal life" basically gone for the foreseeable future? I realize not forever, but for 5+ years?


Normal life is now "the good old days".

We all must adapt and find the new normals going forward. And it will be very bumpy. Think 1930s bumpy.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Kumana Wanalaia: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night

I heard there's a big upgrade coming, calling Covid95

We're waiting for COVID ME, because at that point it just won't work anymore.


Spanish Flu was 3ish years and gloves became fashionable for a couple decades.
Define normal (rhetorically speaking).

Anyone who thought it was going to be weeks if not months was delusional. Some point things should settle down but yeah yearly Covid vaccines may become part of the norm.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pretty sure we're up to 19.3.4.2* now.

/there was a hotfix last night

I heard there's a big upgrade coming, calling Covid95


CovidXP
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: All part of the plan.  Slow roll the vaccine, after giving it to the elites, so that new variants can form and be resistant to the vaccine.  Then, more half asses lockdowns that concentrate power in the elites, and slow roll the new vaccine, after giving it to the elites, then slow roll the vaccine so a new variant becomes immune.  Rinse and repeat.

This time around, I bet they don't use intersectionalism to slow roll the vaccine though.  Probably will have "production issues" after the elites get the vaccine.


mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I double dog dare the NFL to have their next season NOW Aint gonna happen No friggin way
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yupperz....!!!!

I'm in luv w/this Virus.....I tells ya what....!!!
Yup just 1 more pandemic please just 1 more before I go........NOW PLEASE!!!!

Fun, Fun, Fun  for everybody Fun....Did you ever notice that Fun is spelled out is Fun-er-al......a.ka real fun
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This time last year was a good time to permanently ground the entire passenger airline system worldwide.

This time this year is a good time to start thinking about nuking parts of the world where vaccine-evading strains develop.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: All part of the plan.  Slow roll the vaccine, after giving it to the elites, so that new variants can form and be resistant to the vaccine.  Then, more half asses lockdowns that concentrate power in the elites, and slow roll the new vaccine, after giving it to the elites, then slow roll the vaccine so a new variant becomes immune.  Rinse and repeat.

This time around, I bet they don't use intersectionalism to slow roll the vaccine though.  Probably will have "production issues" after the elites get the vaccine.


Say elites more
 
dbaggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: So, and this is a serious question: is "normal life" basically gone for the foreseeable future? I realize not forever, but for 5+ years?



It is remarkable that we know enough about COVID right now that we could end the pandemic in just over one month.  One actual real lockdown and we would be done with the pandemic.  We could have done it last summer, and then schools could have fully re-opened and the economy fully recovered and we could do everything.  We don't even need a vaccine to do it.

Some countries just have to respond to local flare ups of one or two cases.  New Zealand had some of the biggest New Years parties.

Even now, we could stop this entire thing with one real lockdown.

*sigh*

will normal come back this year?  the odds of that are dropping as infection levels remain high and more variants form.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I know it's bad and all, but I've got Covid fatigue... It's been 11 months since I ate at a buffet... I don't know how much longer I can keep this up.

No other generation in all of recorded history has had to endure what we have these past few months...

- A. Pussie


Let's see.  People haven't seen friends, haven't seen relatives, haven't been on a date, haven't gone into the office, haven't taken a vacation, for nearly a year and counting.  Wake up every day and have no contact with any other human...go to sleep...repeat, indefinitely.  Miss weddings, miss funerals, miss the last year of lives of loved ones, miss the first years of others.  Know that you are statistically going to live about 1 week longer by avoiding covid, while you've grown 1 year closer to death avoiding it, with no end in sight.  Know that you may live longer if you avoid getting sick, but ask: why would I want to?

But having this overwhelming despair just makes you a pussy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I know it's bad and all, but I've got Covid fatigue... It's been 11 months since I ate at a buffet... I don't know how much longer I can keep this up.

No other generation in all of recorded history has had to endure what we have these past few months...

- A. Pussie


Well the Jews in the 40s were a close second.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dbaggins: This is why you don't let a vaccine infect millions of people and why prevention is STILL really really important.

We're in a race, and there are millions of petri dishes out there now.

Stop getting infected you idiots!


quizzicaldog.jpg
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess this means that people are still travelling between countries, right?   They never really stopped, did they?    Must be nice not having the safety of the planet apply to ya.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: So, and this is a serious question: is "normal life" basically gone for the foreseeable future? I realize not forever, but for 5+ years?


Nah. Not for westerners anyhow. The mRNA vaccines should be able to adapt pretty quickly to the new variant. I do think we'll be getting a Covid vaccine every year, forever, though.

Kind of regretting not calling back that Moderna recruiter in late 2019.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: WhippingBoi: I know it's bad and all, but I've got Covid fatigue... It's been 11 months since I ate at a buffet... I don't know how much longer I can keep this up.

No other generation in all of recorded history has had to endure what we have these past few months...

- A. Pussie

Let's see.  People haven't seen friends, haven't seen relatives, haven't been on a date, haven't gone into the office, haven't taken a vacation, for nearly a year and counting.  Wake up every day and have no contact with any other human...go to sleep...repeat, indefinitely.  Miss weddings, miss funerals, miss the last year of lives of loved ones, miss the first years of others.  Know that you are statistically going to live about 1 week longer by avoiding covid, while you've grown 1 year closer to death avoiding it, with no end in sight.  Know that you may live longer if you avoid getting sick, but ask: why would I want to?

But having this overwhelming despair just makes you a pussy.


If you think that covid steals only one week on average off your remaining lifespan, you're likely being optimistic by a factor of several hundred.

Of British victims who were released from hospitalization, over one third died within the next six months.

Roughly 10-20% of victims go on to develop relentless body disregulation sequelae ("long covid").

Anecdotally, another 10-20% develop symptoms of severe organ damage, even when the primary infection was asymptomatic... like sudden onset diabeetus. Or circulatory problems that put you at extremely high risk for stroke or heart attack.

Not even SARS farked up its victims this badly, and the list of long-term disabling complications from SARS is pretty awful.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WOW, it doesn't work so ship it out? That sounds like great advice.
 
