(Mediaite)   CNN reporter aghast at maskless, drunk crowds during Super Bowl, apparently doesn't understand that's how Florida normally rolls   (mediaite.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was a link a few months back, about the crew of a British Navy submarine who disobeyed orders and went ashore for a long pub crawl in Florida.  They didn't have enough non-infected sailors remaining to keep the sub in service.
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It didn't take the super bowl to create massless, drunk crowds in Florida.
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*maskless
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The vaccine is called the morning after shot.
 
wdog61 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The fun part of it was the Facebook posts mid game pointing out that if there can be maskless crowds at a game then why not at schools or Walmart.
This will fuel the stupid for many weeks.
 
